'Authoritarian watch': Mollie Hemingway warns of new Biden admin targeting of conservatives in 2024

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:45 PM on October 04, 2023
Anchorman meme

As reported by Newsweek:

'The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump's army of MAGA followers.'

Ah yes, the old 'potential danger,' tactic to justify government overreach. Despite leftwing riots for YEARS, it's always the right the DOJ and FBI are keeping an eye out for.

Yeah, the one thing we can all count on is the low threat of leftwing violence.

At least Biden is focused on uniting the country, right?

Sorry, House Republicans *cough have other priorities right now, like bickering over who gets to be Speaker.

This news appears to confirm many fears from voices on the right.

Its probably nothing to worry about.

Don't do anything wrong and you won't be targeted, right?

Right ... ?

