'Authoritarian watch': Mollie Hemingway warns of new Biden admin targeting of conservatives in 2024

As reported by Newsweek:

'The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump's army of MAGA followers.'

Authoritarian watch: President Biden claims his political opponents should be monitored and prosecuted. His DOJ is prosecuting his chief rival. His FBI has opened up a new category threat of Biden opponent, according to Newsweek. https://t.co/j3jEf7i6xW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 4, 2023

Marx, Hitler, Castro, Pol Pot and Stalin would be proud! 👇 https://t.co/26wd8JoUhL — Jack Bones 🇺🇸 (@JackBones10) October 4, 2023

Wow — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) October 4, 2023

Ah yes, the old 'potential danger,' tactic to justify government overreach. Despite leftwing riots for YEARS, it's always the right the DOJ and FBI are keeping an eye out for.

Yeah, the one thing we can all count on is the low threat of leftwing violence.

A low likelihood of Democrat violence says anonymous

FBI agent — “Obviously if Democratic Party supporters resort to violence, it…would apply to them as well. It doesn't matter that there is a low likelihood of that.” The entire initiative is self-fulfilling. — Jeff Cunningham (@jeffrygc) October 4, 2023

At least Biden is focused on uniting the country, right?

Sorry, House Republicans *cough have other priorities right now, like bickering over who gets to be Speaker.

It’s crazy that no one can stop this. I don’t get it. We ARE Venezuela . Not becoming but are. — Dain Ehring (@EhringDain) October 4, 2023

Isn't Biden just doing out loud what Obama did quietly? — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) October 4, 2023

This news appears to confirm many fears from voices on the right.

The Biden administration and its corrupt DOJ treat their political opponents the exact same way Vladimir Putin and Communist China treat their political opponents: as mortal enemies deserving of prison, or worse. https://t.co/MDM9awfk76 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 4, 2023

It's happening. They will come for every last one of us. — K. L. March (@two_bysea) October 4, 2023

This @Newsweek story backs everything @RealStevefriend warned us about, and should send chills down your spine. Before the 2024 presidential election the FBI has “quietly created a new category” of domestic terrorists to hunt down: Donald Trump supporters https://t.co/1C51A69b73 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 4, 2023

Glad to see @Newsweek reporting that everything I blew the whistle about is accurate. The @FBI used January 6th to manipulate and artificially boost its domestic terrorism stats.https://t.co/HIVPOSrFeh — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) October 4, 2023

They're not weaponizing government. No sir. Who would ever think such a thing? https://t.co/sEXLwhUHWc — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) October 4, 2023

Its probably nothing to worry about.

Don't do anything wrong and you won't be targeted, right?

Right ... ?

