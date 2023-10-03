'We can't have anything,': Men take over women's tech conference claiming to be nonbinary and its AWESOME

The key argument of the trans/gender queer movement for nearly a decade now has been, a person is whatever they identify as.

A transwoman is a woman, right?

Well, a bunch of men, assumed to be gender typical by bigots, most likely, decided to exercise their rights and attend a 'women in tech' conference claiming to be nonbinary.

The reaction is just too delicious.

Males took over a women in tech career conference by registering as non-binary. pic.twitter.com/CcGByMt4H1 — Ren (@rottengirl) October 3, 2023

Here are some comments from attendees pic.twitter.com/S459PLMiBb — Ren (@rottengirl) October 3, 2023

It was so bad at the convention that the organizers CIO spoke about it at the convention https://t.co/Sr9nHC9Mxx — Ren (@rottengirl) October 3, 2023

The Organization's CIO, Cullen White, had THIS to say.

'This is supposed to be a joyous event that centers around you. Yesterday it became clear that a far greater number of cisgender men than anticipated. Some of you lied about your gender identity when you registered. ... You did so because you thought you could come here and take space to get a job.

We need male allies.

We need men who want to celebrate women.

Who want to work with and FOR women.

*crowd breaks into cheers and applause

...

A few of you took discounted academic tickets from women who need them.

All of those are limited resources which you have no right!'

Hold the phone.

That is a lot of transphobia going on! What does he mean they have no right? Suddenly women have a right to specific resources exclusively for them? What madness is this?!

Wow amazing. A bunch of women in tech all suddenly decided that the word "woman" means something again. https://t.co/M4jcTRpSGo — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 3, 2023

There is nothing better than seeing them eat themselves https://t.co/8VXSYsLUWi — 🤘🏻Bakes 🤘🏻 (@bakes) October 3, 2023

This is what happens when you say that gender is fluid and anyone and everyone can be a woman or a man or a Shetland pony or all three.



You created this hell. Now suffer. https://t.co/rrIJIoUT0t — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2023 (@ShadesOfPunky) October 3, 2023

Exactly.

Except, there appear to be rules that are obvious to everyone. Like a standard way to be nonbinary.

They didn’t even make an effort to be non-binary.



I wouldn’t hire anyone willing to game the system like that.



Imagine how they would treat female coworkers. — Ren (@rottengirl) October 3, 2023

This is the future of all women’s events. — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) October 3, 2023

They are as "non-binary" as it is possible to be. https://t.co/C1LKB65Y2p — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 3, 2023

Progressivism always has consequences.

LMAO WHAT DID YOU THINK WAS GOING TO HAPPEN, LADIES? #patriarchysocrafty https://t.co/t0uvlheDIf — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 3, 2023

Some of us have been encouraging generic LGBTQ self-ID for YEARS for this exact reason. *hair flip

If you’re not doing this, or not telling your kids to do this on college applications, you shouldn’t read me as you lack the vision and will that it takes to return this country to some baseline normalcy. https://t.co/juYo264QbV — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 3, 2023

That's how the game works now.

As DEI initiatives make it harder for white and Asian men in tech, I have a feeling that we’ll see a lot more white+Asian “trans women” and “non-binaries” that will be placed above “cis women” on the oppressed stack. Anyone who questions them will be called a transphobic bigot. https://t.co/vfQ5hgyuiI — Sheluyang Peng (@SheluyangPeng) October 3, 2023

As predicted, this won't end with women's sports. Men can now identify as women and usurp women in the workplace...and on college applications...pretty much anywhere.



Good job Feminists. https://t.co/t6VK5uDCc8 — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) October 3, 2023

When conservatives warned that bathroom choice based on self-ID would lead to predators exploiting the system, the left mocked us. If a person identifies as trans, they ARE trans, we were repeatedly told.

If someone identifies as non binary then they are non binary. I thought that was the rule? https://t.co/Qqq8TZhXh0 — Bossman (@stoneburnerrr) October 3, 2023

I can't believe all these women are so transphobic they don't believe these male presenting non-binary humans aren't in their tribe. They're gatekeeping! SHAME!



On a side note, make stupid rules and men will outfox you and strive, it's what we do. https://t.co/hUnAHtWH5N — Joker (@BachelorJoker) October 3, 2023

Oh. All of a sudden ...

So the issue remains cis men lying and not trans individuals.



How about we all start focusing on the real issue. https://t.co/aLC954aVrY — Alexa Sommers  (@AlexaSommers) October 3, 2023

At the end of the day, this is what the left has created. To be fair, the original poster of this video identifies as someone generally opposed to trans/gender ideology. However, the video, the conference leader, the commentors and so forth are all from a leftwing perspective suddenly shocked and betrayed that such a thing could happen!

Dudes will be dudes.

Create unfair, ridiculous new social rules and dudes will find a way around them.

The Patriarchy always wins!

***

