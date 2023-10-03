'Diversity hire from Maryland' The Democrats' official account gets fact-checked on 'historic first'

Death penalty for child r*pists goes into effect in Florida, sort of
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on October 03, 2023
Meme screenshot

When Hattie Caraway became the first woman to win election to the Senate in 1949, that was historic. She earned it. She tossed her hat in the ring when such a thing was actually risky, and she won.

Democrats cannot seem to understand that being picked because you are a woman or a minority is not a historic victory.

Laphonza Butler is an accomplished woman, but she didn't run for the Senate and win, despite being black and gay, as the Democrat's post implies. She was chosen explicitly for those characteristics.

And she's not even from California!

There is a reason minorities dislike the accusation of being a 'diversity hire,' so much. It implies they were hired for purely superficial reasons to benefit others and not on their own merit, thus their accomplishments can never be their own.

Somewhere along the way the left decided that was an acceptable risk in favor of 'representation,' and 'firsts.'

Sadly, this is what Democrats value in their candidates.

You heard her folks! More Senators based exclusively on race and if they're gay that only helps! That's progress in Democrats' America.

***

