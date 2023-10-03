'Diversity hire from Maryland' The Democrats' official account gets fact-checked on 'historic first'

When Hattie Caraway became the first woman to win election to the Senate in 1949, that was historic. She earned it. She tossed her hat in the ring when such a thing was actually risky, and she won.

Democrats cannot seem to understand that being picked because you are a woman or a minority is not a historic victory.

Laphonza Butler is an accomplished woman, but she didn't run for the Senate and win, despite being black and gay, as the Democrat's post implies. She was chosen explicitly for those characteristics.

And she's not even from California!

They couldn't find a qualified minority female in the entire state of California?



What, did they all move away? — S.Kinny (@SkinnyFilter) October 3, 2023

Shouldn’t “appointed” be in there somewhere?



Asking for my nosy neighbors https://t.co/2Qq1SomCBJ — The Cookout 👊🏿 (@blueCreole) October 3, 2023

Very historic... the first Senator from California who is not from California. https://t.co/kae5rt62Hm — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 3, 2023

Don’t worry about her qualifications, just her skin color and sexual orientation cause that’s what’s important to Dumbocrats https://t.co/kafKv7JyHg — Derek Schwartz (@derek_mafs) October 3, 2023

More proof dems shouldn't be allowed to teach.



It should be common knowledge that California and Maryland are not the same state. https://t.co/C8MPtxKWsM — Travis (@NM_UAP) October 3, 2023

There is a reason minorities dislike the accusation of being a 'diversity hire,' so much. It implies they were hired for purely superficial reasons to benefit others and not on their own merit, thus their accomplishments can never be their own.

Somewhere along the way the left decided that was an acceptable risk in favor of 'representation,' and 'firsts.'

Diversity hire from Maryland who checked all the boxes. Congrats. — Palace Of Stone (@PalaceOfStone) October 3, 2023

Imagine your whole job qualification is who you sleep with and the color of your skin — souparmon (@souparmonTN) October 3, 2023

Reducing people to their sexual preferences is a weird attribute to highlight here…



Wouldn’t it be wiser to praise her accomplishments and competence instead of her sexuality?? Or is the sex stuff the accomplishment? — Derek Musial (@DerekMusial) October 3, 2023

Not transgender….they need to do better — Toad Qui Est Mutant (@mutanttoad) October 3, 2023

But is she qualfied? — Garrett Krause (@garrettkrause) October 3, 2023

Sadly, this is what Democrats value in their candidates.

I'm honored to welcome Senator Laphonza Butler to the US Senate!



This is a historic moment for the Senate, for California, for our country:



She's the third Black woman in US history to serve in the Senate

First openly lesbian Senator from CA

First openly LGBTQ Senator of color pic.twitter.com/j2rPbWkPgY — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 3, 2023

History was made today: welcome Senator Laphonza Butler! She’s just the 3rd Black woman to ever serve in the Senate. I look forward to working alongside her. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) October 3, 2023

Congratulations @LaphonzaB on your historic appointment, becoming just the third Black woman to serve in the US Senate.



Let’s continue to expand that number as we work to elect @BarbaraLeeForCA in 2024 as the next Senator from California. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 3, 2023

You heard her folks! More Senators based exclusively on race and if they're gay that only helps! That's progress in Democrats' America.

***

