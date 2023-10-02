Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men explain

Some mysteries survive the centuries and usually the strange observable truths about men and women remain hidden. One brave woman, however, has ventured into the darkness to ask a single, maddening question of humanity: Why do men back into parking spots?

Why do men love backing into parking spots so much?? — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) October 2, 2023

Practically speaking?

Idk but if your battery ever dies, that sure does make things easier. https://t.co/azHZBc2tEM — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) October 2, 2023

I am incapable of parking without backing into a spot. What does this mean about me https://t.co/tYGDq0yQCq — Carli (@carli_us) October 2, 2023

It's pretty obvious: the getaway is real easy. It's more important when you have big vehicles like trucks too (which I don't drive). https://t.co/Zn0gHiDbHU — Scuvy Bob (@ScuvyBob) October 2, 2023

Bc men like to be prepared https://t.co/c2pD6J9ubj — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) October 2, 2023

Because we know it's far more dangerous to back out of a parking space than to back into one. https://t.co/FOzbyJsm4A — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) October 2, 2023

Doing a favor for our future self - what’s better than that?!?! 😆 https://t.co/Ali7DIonjN — BC (@fireboardinem) October 2, 2023

It's apparently a mystical experience.

The satisfaction of simply driving out of the parking spot straight away is a feeling I don’t think I can fully describe.



It’s just the right thing to do. https://t.co/Zo6KtkS1Yk — Adam Jeffs (@AdamJeffs4) October 2, 2023

ITS LOOKS SOOO MUCH BETTER if you back into a parking space than pulling in like a pleb just saying https://t.co/84QSS2bJDn — TheAmericanPatriot (@MuricanPatr1ot) October 2, 2023

Once you experience how satisfying it is to drive straight out of a parking space with ease, u will know 😎 https://t.co/kouvPuZ5h3 — Jack Torrance (not attractive) (@ProfittKalin) October 2, 2023

Maybe it's for the ladies?

Because we love it when they do it. 😍 https://t.co/LTH5YRDffa — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) October 2, 2023

They like showing us they can park better than all of us at the grocery store. https://t.co/9yzLuLf6S2 — helen (@helen_xx2) October 2, 2023

Because you ladies love watching us do it https://t.co/XrkMUTEevw — The Governor (@Gov_Megatron) October 2, 2023

To prove their superior driving skills. It's super annoying — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) October 2, 2023

You just never know what could happen!

Because you never know WHEN the Nephilim will come out of their caves and try to destroy mankind.



Gotta be ready to roll at a moments notice. https://t.co/SyYwAUDJU5 — Raven (@David_Lee_Corbo) October 2, 2023

To get out quickly in case of an emergency — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) October 2, 2023

You never know when Al Qaeda is going to show up in your small town parking garage. Best tactical position for quick escape. — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) October 2, 2023

The simpliest reason is usually the correct one though.

Mystery solved? The jury is still out. But it does appear to be a pretty solid truth among men.

Keep asking the tough questions ladies!

