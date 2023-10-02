Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men explain

MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:45 PM on October 02, 2023
meme

Some mysteries survive the centuries and usually the strange observable truths about men and women remain hidden. One brave woman, however, has ventured into the darkness to ask a single, maddening question of humanity: Why do men back into parking spots?

Practically speaking?

It's apparently a mystical experience.

ArtistAngie
Maybe it's for the ladies?

You just never know what could happen!

The simpliest reason is usually the correct one though.

Mystery solved? The jury is still out. But it does appear to be a pretty solid truth among men.

Keep asking the tough questions ladies!

***

