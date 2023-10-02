NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal...
Waffle House employees want to be paid how much?!
LARRY: Hey Democrats, Fire Alarms Don't Open Doors
CHAOS! KJP dodges dips dives and dodges refusing to answer question on Biden's...
Comfortably Smug BUSTS new CA Sen. Laphonza Butler for making this list PROVING...
Babylon Bee's report on Dems' next step in fire alarm saga is the...
Redsteeze points out the CRIPPLNG hypocrisy in past coverage of Oz and Newsom's...
FFS --> Pentagon warns Congress we're running low on weapons because we've sent...
This inside look at the Trump Trial courtroom says SO MUCH about Letitia...
Rep. Jamaal Bowman sticks to his story about why he pulled the fire...
Seth Dillon invokes Kamala Harris in ask about what's happening with McCarthy/Gaetz and...
Twitter/X greets California carpetbagger Laphonza Butler's note of acceptance as only it c...
Try not to roll your eyes at NY AG Letitia James' statement before...
Gosh, what CHANGED?! Kathy Hochul '23 vs. Kathy Hochul '21 on illegal immigrants...
'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS...

'MAGA EXTREME': Is Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries required to use the word 'extreme' in EVERY post?

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  3:30 PM on October 02, 2023

Many famous politicians throughout history have had great catchphrases. 'Fake it til you make it,' Jeffries has certainly been grinding to ensure he is remembered. But maybe not in the way he hopes. 

Advertisement

Although there does appear to be some infighting among Democrats over who gets to own the words, 'MAGA,' and 'EXTREME,' Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is definitely a frontrunner.

Let's take a moment to review his recent X posts.

Recommended

NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal (no, really)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And that was ONE week.

Can you overdo a catchphrase?

EXTREME!

MAGA!!

The man is a natural performer.

Advertisement

Sadly, it does appear to be working on his core audience.

Advertisement

The left loves an activist. The more simplified and repetitive, the better apparently. Just shout the same EXTREME slogans over and over with passion and faux outrage and liberals swoon.

Everyone wants a legacy.

Jeffries is working tirelessly on his.

EXTREME!

MAGA!!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: HAKEEM JEFFRIES MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal (no, really)
Sam J.
Waffle House employees want to be paid how much?!
Coucy
CHAOS! KJP dodges dips dives and dodges refusing to answer question on Biden's Ukraine 'deal' (watch)
Sam J.
Comfortably Smug BUSTS new CA Sen. Laphonza Butler for making this list PROVING she doesn't live in CA
Sam J.
This inside look at the Trump Trial courtroom says SO MUCH about Letitia James and it ain't good (watch)
Sam J.
Babylon Bee's report on Dems' next step in fire alarm saga is the most believable thing ever
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal (no, really) Sam J.
Advertisement