'MAGA EXTREME': Is Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries required to use the word 'extreme' in EVERY post?

Many famous politicians throughout history have had great catchphrases. 'Fake it til you make it,' Jeffries has certainly been grinding to ensure he is remembered. But maybe not in the way he hopes.

Although there does appear to be some infighting among Democrats over who gets to own the words, 'MAGA,' and 'EXTREME,' Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is definitely a frontrunner.

Let's take a moment to review his recent X posts.

Heading back to DC to fight for the people.



Right-wing extremists continue to fight each other.



Enough. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 2, 2023

We have stopped the Extreme MAGA Republicans from shutting down the government and hurting the American people. pic.twitter.com/BSj8PrWTJu — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 1, 2023

MAGA Republicans have surrendered.



All extreme right-wing policies have been removed from the House spending bill.



The American people have won. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 30, 2023

House Democrats will continue to put people over politics, stand up for everyday Americans and fight MAGA extremism. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 30, 2023

House Republicans can end the shutdown threat by putting bipartisan legislation on the floor.



Why won’t they do it?



The MAGA extremists would rather cut Social Security, slash public school funding and criminalize abortion care. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 29, 2023

Right-wing extremists are wasting time and taxpayer dollars on an illegitimate impeachment inquiry.



Why?



They have no agenda to make life better for everyday Americans. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 28, 2023

We will never bend the knee to MAGA extremists in the House.#ExtremeRepublicanShutdown pic.twitter.com/cDv7j27Dhg — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 27, 2023

Extreme MAGA Republicans plan to shutdown the government.



It will hurt everyday Americans and damage the economy.



They could care less. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 27, 2023

It appears there is no bottom to the unethical conduct of the right-wing extremists on the Supreme Court. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 26, 2023

House Dems are building a healthy economy.



The extremists are taking orders from the Insurrectionist-in-Chief. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 25, 2023

Extreme MAGA Republicans are determined to shutdown the government this week.



House Democrats are working hard to stop them from once again hurting the American people. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 24, 2023

And that was ONE week.

Can you overdo a catchphrase?

EXTREME!

MAGA!!

The man is a natural performer.

We need more hand gestures from you! https://t.co/SUyk8CDrhD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 22, 2023

Hakeem Check Board:



A short tweet but he still managed to tweet out his key words-

MAGA✅

Extremists✅

Republicans✅



Day in and day out, you can depend on the same tweets and zero accomplishments.

The Hakeem Way. https://t.co/ByQnFUeenz — Al (@AlBeachGuy) September 22, 2023

This parody account is incredible! 🤣 https://t.co/3RJQ5z5txn — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 25, 2023

Extreme Hakeem with his daily dose of division. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 26, 2023

I love the way you throw around the term "extreme MAGA Republicans" like it's bad, but I'm not surprised coming from an America Last Alt left Democrat.



You're in favor of :

Open Borders

Big Government with huge entitlement programs

Climate Hoax

COVID mandates

Veterans last… https://t.co/gt6t7hRFhB — Kat™ The Hammer ⚒️ (@KatTheHammer1) September 30, 2023

Extreme Leftist Hakeem! 🤣 — Aaron Pratt 🇺🇸 (@prattaaron) October 1, 2023

EXTREME HAKEEM!!! — Kev (@I98Kev) October 1, 2023

The fact that Democrats speak of ‘Make America Great Again’ as if that is somehow extreme tells you everything you need to know about them.



They despise our country & everything it stands for. https://t.co/RSwrOmf73R — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 30, 2023

Whoa, MAGA extremism? So original, Hak. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 30, 2023

Sadly, it does appear to be working on his core audience.

Can't wait for you to be Speaker! — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 30, 2023

The left loves an activist. The more simplified and repetitive, the better apparently. Just shout the same EXTREME slogans over and over with passion and faux outrage and liberals swoon.

Everyone wants a legacy.

Jeffries is working tirelessly on his.

EXTREME!

MAGA!!

