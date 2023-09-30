POTUS trips all over himself AND other Dems lecturing about division & accepting...
OUCH! Ron DeSantis gave Bill Maher a recent history lesson in 'election denial'
Here's the DOJ charge against an ex-IRS consultant for leaking Trump (and many...
'Seriously?' Here's where the media spin on Biden allegations stands (for now)
Meatball update: Philly influencer facing six felony charges now selling mugshot merch
WATCH: Trump says the MF-bomb and people lose their minds (LANGUAGE WARNING)
HILARIOUS art is projected onto Charleston’s ‘toilet paper roll’ cell tower
'Swore we fixed that': Insurance premiums have increased 249% since 2000
Heritage sues to learn if FBI used the Southern Poverty Law Center against...
Wake up! Robert Kennedy's run as an independent could DOOM a divided GOP...
Lego scraps plan to make bricks from recycled plastic, and the reason is...
Well this was unexpected ... RFK Jr. plans to run as Independant
Bear brackets busted? CBS cries over chonky creature cancellation
BYE! Anxious BIG donors are ready for the majority of GOP hopefuls to...

'Watch out!': Elon Musk plays along with The Babylon Bee and it is HILARIOUS

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  12:30 PM on September 30, 2023
Twitter

There is just something fun about our very own Iron Man having a sense of humor and playing along with political satire and commentary. Gotta love a man who can laugh at himself.

Advertisement

Elon Musk is definitely willing to have fun.

The hate does look good on him.

The memes are even better!

If only.

Maybe it's time to change the Constitution just for him.

Let's all take a moment to appreciate the Babylon Bee.

Recommended

OUCH! Ron DeSantis gave Bill Maher a recent history lesson in 'election denial'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Poor Biden just can't keep up.

Of course, humorless liberals don't appreciate the humor.

Advertisement

Oh boo. Enjoy life for once guys!

Back to the memes!

Texas likes big personalities.

It's important for a person to laugh at themselves no matter how powerful or rich they get. We can always count on Musk for some self-parody.

Everything's bigger in Texas, including Elon! The hat is a bit small though.

Yee Haw.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: BORDER BORDER CRISIS ELON MUSK FUNNY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUCH! Ron DeSantis gave Bill Maher a recent history lesson in 'election denial'
Doug P.
POTUS trips all over himself AND other Dems lecturing about division & accepting election results
Doug P.
'Seriously?' Here's where the media spin on Biden allegations stands (for now)
Doug P.
Meatball update: Philly influencer facing six felony charges now selling mugshot merch
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Trump says the MF-bomb and people lose their minds (LANGUAGE WARNING)
Aaron Walker
Here's the DOJ charge against an ex-IRS consultant for leaking Trump (and many others) tax returns
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUCH! Ron DeSantis gave Bill Maher a recent history lesson in 'election denial' Doug P.
Advertisement