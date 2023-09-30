'Watch out!': Elon Musk plays along with The Babylon Bee and it is HILARIOUS

There is just something fun about our very own Iron Man having a sense of humor and playing along with political satire and commentary. Gotta love a man who can laugh at himself.
Elon Musk is definitely willing to have fun.
Biden Administration Reports Dangerous African Immigrant At Border https://t.co/zczzz7sJ77 pic.twitter.com/LPxOsjRuBh— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 29, 2023
Watch out lol https://t.co/nkYELGoHKH— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023
I just do fun stuff pic.twitter.com/PvfWwaaCmW— Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) September 29, 2023
The hate does look good on him.
Loved the hat! You should wear that more often!— Robyn O'Donnell (@RobynDODonnell) September 29, 2023
The memes are even better!
It does look fun! pic.twitter.com/4KibGOo28i— Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) September 29, 2023
September 29, 2023
@AOCpress pic.twitter.com/DDaExa6N7d— MagaGem 💎 (@MAGAGEM1) September 29, 2023
If only.
Maybe it's time to change the Constitution just for him.
Is Elon Musk seeking to run for US presidency in a few years time? https://t.co/sXSVOlpbTW— Michael Gbadebo FRSA (@GbadeboUK) September 30, 2023
Let's all take a moment to appreciate the Babylon Bee.
Killed it! 🤣🤣🤣— Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@forevaeva79) September 29, 2023
Lmao!!! 🤣 😂 This headline and photo should be on the cover of @TIME— All IN Ð.O.G.E - TXDL 🐶 🖼️ (@TXDarinLopez) September 29, 2023
God, you guys never miss.— Joshua Ebner (@Josh_Ebner) September 29, 2023
Headline perfection achieved. 🥰— Be still & know... (@dlforbes22) September 29, 2023
September 30, 2023
Poor Biden just can't keep up.
"When he gets up from his nap, the president will take this very seriously."😂— Mazie Passeri (@passeri_mazie) September 29, 2023
Of course, humorless liberals don't appreciate the humor.
Let me explain the layers of cringe here.— JChoe (@JoohnChoe) September 29, 2023
First, obviously, Elon being who he is, as in, a South African emerald scion who never had a good idea he didn't try to buy off the person who originally had it.
Second, that hat is on backwards. https://t.co/yaJQ6l7s7k
Just what the world needs, another egomaniacal narcissist - except this one really does have unlimited resources. https://t.co/09lWmee19t— Kevin A. Smith (@4KevinASmith) September 30, 2023
Musk shows he's a racist https://t.co/yZvUrlAKZl— dellajean Jersey Gal (@dellajean521) September 30, 2023
Why was your cowboy hat on backwards @elonmusk? https://t.co/Rkdm4n2Pro— C. Salina Harris (@C_SalinaH) September 30, 2023
Technically he is a South African Canadian.— Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 29, 2023
I find it hard to trust someone paying $44 billion for the most influential social media company going into a presidential election who has citizenship in three countries, America being the last on the list. 🤔
Oh boo. Enjoy life for once guys!
Back to the memes!
September 29, 2023
September 29, 2023
Texas likes big personalities.
Chad Texas is treating Elon well it seems pic.twitter.com/B9dI0jYKrV— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 29, 2023
It's important for a person to laugh at themselves no matter how powerful or rich they get. We can always count on Musk for some self-parody.
Everything's bigger in Texas, including Elon! The hat is a bit small though.
Yee Haw.
***
