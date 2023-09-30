'Watch out!': Elon Musk plays along with The Babylon Bee and it is HILARIOUS

There is just something fun about our very own Iron Man having a sense of humor and playing along with political satire and commentary. Gotta love a man who can laugh at himself.

Elon Musk is definitely willing to have fun.

Biden Administration Reports Dangerous African Immigrant At Border https://t.co/zczzz7sJ77 pic.twitter.com/LPxOsjRuBh — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 29, 2023

Watch out lol https://t.co/nkYELGoHKH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

I just do fun stuff pic.twitter.com/PvfWwaaCmW — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) September 29, 2023

The hate does look good on him.

Loved the hat! You should wear that more often! — Robyn O'Donnell (@RobynDODonnell) September 29, 2023

The memes are even better!

It does look fun! pic.twitter.com/4KibGOo28i — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) September 29, 2023

If only.

Maybe it's time to change the Constitution just for him.

Is Elon Musk seeking to run for US presidency in a few years time? https://t.co/sXSVOlpbTW — Michael Gbadebo FRSA (@GbadeboUK) September 30, 2023

Let's all take a moment to appreciate the Babylon Bee.

Killed it! 🤣🤣🤣 — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@forevaeva79) September 29, 2023

Lmao!!! 🤣 😂 This headline and photo should be on the cover of @TIME — All IN Ð.O.G.E - TXDL 🐶 🖼️ (@TXDarinLopez) September 29, 2023

God, you guys never miss. — Joshua Ebner (@Josh_Ebner) September 29, 2023

Headline perfection achieved. 🥰 — Be still & know... (@dlforbes22) September 29, 2023

Poor Biden just can't keep up.

"When he gets up from his nap, the president will take this very seriously."😂 — Mazie Passeri (@passeri_mazie) September 29, 2023

Of course, humorless liberals don't appreciate the humor.

Let me explain the layers of cringe here.



First, obviously, Elon being who he is, as in, a South African emerald scion who never had a good idea he didn't try to buy off the person who originally had it.



Second, that hat is on backwards. https://t.co/yaJQ6l7s7k — JChoe (@JoohnChoe) September 29, 2023

Just what the world needs, another egomaniacal narcissist - except this one really does have unlimited resources. https://t.co/09lWmee19t — Kevin A. Smith (@4KevinASmith) September 30, 2023

Musk shows he's a racist https://t.co/yZvUrlAKZl — dellajean Jersey Gal (@dellajean521) September 30, 2023

Why was your cowboy hat on backwards @elonmusk? https://t.co/Rkdm4n2Pro — C. Salina Harris (@C_SalinaH) September 30, 2023

Technically he is a South African Canadian.



I find it hard to trust someone paying $44 billion for the most influential social media company going into a presidential election who has citizenship in three countries, America being the last on the list. 🤔 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 29, 2023

Oh boo. Enjoy life for once guys!

Back to the memes!

Texas likes big personalities.

Chad Texas is treating Elon well it seems pic.twitter.com/B9dI0jYKrV — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) September 29, 2023

It's important for a person to laugh at themselves no matter how powerful or rich they get. We can always count on Musk for some self-parody.

Everything's bigger in Texas, including Elon! The hat is a bit small though.

Yee Haw.

