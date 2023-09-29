'They enjoy far more power and privilege than anyone else': Seth Dillon EDUCATES on trans privilege

Being 'marginalized' and 'vulnerable' seems to be the status symbol of the early 21st century. Minority groups would rather be oppressed than enjoy normalcy, even worse, they seem offended by their own privilege and power in society.

Enter trans activism.

tonight, in addition to upholding TN's law against child castration, the Sixth Circuit told trans activists that they are not 'marginalized'. they are, in fact, backed by the feds, big Pharma, and medical orgs. And they were told: none of that overrules the will of people. pic.twitter.com/OZSdfDnBvX — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) September 29, 2023

The trans community is the opposite of marginalized; they enjoy far more power and privilege than anyone else. That's why rules protecting them from jokes that "punch down" are so stupid. It's great to see this profound privilege being recognized by the courts. https://t.co/5OU6mVr8yX — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 29, 2023

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Trans activists are far from marginalized. They enjoy overwhelming support among the levers of power.



The will of the people and their elected representatives still matters.



Great ruling. https://t.co/wwZBuhFz1d — Congressman Rich McCormick, MBA MD (@RepMcCormick) September 29, 2023

That's a pretty definitive statement and people agree!

There is a “trans privilege”, even though they pretend to be oppressed! — Tonya de Vitti (@TonyadeVitti) September 29, 2023

Funny how something imaginary can be marginalised… — Alec Green (@alec_1984) September 29, 2023

The most fragile superpower in human history.

I have now overcome them (and many others of us) and their power and privilege by being honest and forthright. It’s amazing how narratives crumble when you stand in truth. — lovemonster M.S. (@notoriginalfem) September 29, 2023

The court just stating obvious facts and people freak out. That laundry list of reasons why the party claiming to be marginalized actually isn't marginalized at all is pretty funny. I'm not sure I would've had the guts to write that in an opinion but I'm glad they did. — Andy Finkbeiner (@AndyFinkbeiner) September 29, 2023

It's time judges begin to make sensible rulings.

When the powerful back you, you are not marginalized. https://t.co/Bj62bCuVQj — Suekhenry ✝️ (@Suekhenry1) September 29, 2023

Very true. It's never been safer to be Trans and lgbt. The community won their rights to a peaceful life. Time to stop over stepping https://t.co/FGmozuNoQG — Outcast Jaxton (@outcastjaxton) September 29, 2023

Objectively, all industries place transgender people first, protecting their feelings, safety and ensuring they get priority in decisions regarding sex segregation. It shouldn't be controversial to notice this, yet LGBTQ activism is built around victimhood. Can't give that up!

Fortunately, more and more people are getting tired of the nonsense and fighting back.

***

