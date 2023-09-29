Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and...
'They enjoy far more power and privilege than anyone else': Seth Dillon EDUCATES on trans privilege

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:20 PM on September 29, 2023
meme

Being 'marginalized' and 'vulnerable' seems to be the status symbol of the early 21st century. Minority groups would rather be oppressed than enjoy normalcy, even worse, they seem offended by their own privilege and power in society.

Enter trans activism.

That's a pretty definitive statement and people agree!

The most fragile superpower in human history.

It's time judges begin to make sensible rulings.

Objectively, all industries place transgender people first, protecting their feelings, safety and ensuring they get priority in decisions regarding sex segregation. It shouldn't be controversial to notice this, yet LGBTQ activism is built around victimhood. Can't give that up!

Fortunately, more and more people are getting tired of the nonsense and fighting back.

