'When he's right, he's right,': Ramaswamy doesn't hold back on transgender issues and people LOVE it

One thing the right is very good at is being highly critical of our political leaders. Well, *coughs usually. When it comes to Ramaswamy, however, the criticism is on full blast and he usually deserves it. But on this, he's right. What can we say?

Ramaswamy says being transgender is "a mental health disorder"



Follow along for live debate updates here: https://t.co/b39km6l0lz pic.twitter.com/PgQlsuKFzI — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2023

It is a mental health disorder. pic.twitter.com/hRONBjdFvI — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) September 28, 2023

Fact check: TRUE — LibertyGirlVa (@LibertyGirlVa) September 28, 2023

He’s correct — Gay Not LGBTQ 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@GNQ__) September 28, 2023

I think @thehill was expecting people to be outraged in the comments when they actually got people agreeing 😂😂 — I Love Ice Cream (@bidensmyhero) September 28, 2023

It is. Trans activists will tell you if you don’t affirm them, they are likely to commit suicide. That’s the whole REASON for transitioning. It it’s NOT, then why would not “affirming their gender” lead to suicide? https://t.co/Sg4DCSYmt1 — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) September 28, 2023

Speaking truth to power is very likeable in a candidate.

This guy is really growing on me https://t.co/z2YroHyXP8 — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) September 28, 2023

It's kind of insane to realize this.

This is only a controversial statement in a post-truth culture https://t.co/bynnoq0lRy — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) September 28, 2023

This is not a radical position to hold. Even the medical community if they were being plain dealers would come to the same conclusion.

Many will twist this as "hatred" but its not, merely stating facts. https://t.co/Gkyn0yEWK0 — Josh Aikens 🏴 ™️ (@Aikens_Josh) September 28, 2023

It's only shocking to the left who have managed to convince themselves this is somehow shocking.

The Hill wanted a shock and awe headline about Vivek Ramaswamy. Thing is though he’s correct and all of the comments are letting them know. https://t.co/WSxHsxhKmG — Simple Shorts (@simpleshortss) September 28, 2023

The Hill going for a shock-and-awe headline.



Everyone: "He's right." — Outcome Thinking (@outcomethinking) September 28, 2023

Many transgender people don't seem to find it all that controversial either.

Well… yes. Yes it is. Well done Mr. Ramaswamy. I’m transsexual and I completely agree with you. Thank you for sticking up for us against the gender mob.



Save America. Vote red. 🇺🇸 — Rymitavi (@Rymitavi) September 28, 2023

It is a mental disorder called Dysphoria and I have it. Nothing wrong with this diagnosis it helped me and many others. To deny this is to deny what a transsexual is. — Buck Angel® Transsexual (@BuckAngel) September 28, 2023

It might be taboo to speak such truths in public according to the media, but thankfully GOP leaders are standing up to this nonsense. Despite the hair-on-fire headlines, the people seem to agree. Call it whatever you want, but truth rings louder than anything and it looks like the people heard it.

Good job, Ramaswamy!

***

