'When he's right, he's right,': Ramaswamy doesn't hold back on transgender issues and people LOVE it

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on September 28, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

One thing the right is very good at is being highly critical of our political leaders. Well, *coughs usually. When it comes to Ramaswamy, however, the criticism is on full blast and he usually deserves it. But on this, he's right. What can we say?

Speaking truth to power is very likeable in a candidate.

It's kind of insane to realize this.

It's only shocking to the left who have managed to convince themselves this is somehow shocking.

Many transgender people don't seem to find it all that controversial either.

It might be taboo to speak such truths in public according to the media, but thankfully GOP leaders are standing up to this nonsense. Despite the hair-on-fire headlines, the people seem to agree. Call it whatever you want, but truth rings louder than anything and it looks like the people heard it.

Good job, Ramaswamy!

***

Tags: DEBATES REPUBLICAN TRANS TRANSGENDER VIVEK RAMASWAMY

