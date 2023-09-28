What could go wrong? Michigan Supreme Court orders all judges to use preferred pronouns, nonsense ensues

As reported by NBC News:

'We serve the entire public and are required to treat those who come before us with civility and respect,' Justice Elizabeth Welch said. 'The gender identity of a member of the public is a part of their individual identity, regardless of whether others agree or approve.' 'Courts must use the individual’s name, the designated salutation or personal pronouns, or other respectful means that is not inconsistent with the individual’s designated salutation or personal pronouns,' the Supreme Court said.'

Advertisement

The Michigan Supreme Court orders all judges to address people in court by the pronouns they use or by “other respectful means.” https://t.co/zBzqv6o9Hm — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2023

Odd how the 'entire public' must respect the pronouns of a tiny fraction of people. What other parts of a person's identity must the court officially recognize?

that's mr triceratops, to you.



good day sir! — The_Last_Bot (@The_Last_Bot_) September 28, 2023

My pronouns are "not guilty" your honor. https://t.co/ZgNHimobGk — TexasTornadoChaser (@DivorceNational) September 28, 2023

Naturally, it's all being promoted under the guise of civility and respect.

Those who control language control thought. Those who control thought control people. Those who control people are control-freak totalitarians. https://t.co/tVK5Bopv5r — Adam Barr (@RevAdamTBarr) September 28, 2023

Literally the language police now. — 🇺🇲 PSL Catholic Hockey Enjoyer 🇺🇲 (@LOBVMRespecter) September 28, 2023

Michigan Supreme Court orders all judges to promote, encourage, and affirm one in one’s delusions because of “feelings.” — Jeff (@yoitsjeff7) September 28, 2023

What a pathetic joke. The Court doesn’t have the authority to enforce speech. — Mr. America (@ConservativesSo) September 28, 2023

'The rule 'does not force anyone to violate their beliefs,' Welch said.'

Funny how progressives feel entitled to decide that for others.

On what conceivable basis is Michigan supreme court privileging some nonbinary honorifics and pronouns over others? Why is it taking sides in ongoing political debate? https://t.co/89jILhhsfi — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) September 28, 2023

I wonder what the actual supreme court has to say about the government compelling speech. — Dude BroDook (@DudeBroDook) September 28, 2023

Inmates running the asylum — BowTiedKong (@BowTiedKong) September 28, 2023

Judges being ordered to submit to alternate

realities?😆 — Janny (@jannykmak) September 28, 2023

The only pronoun you ever use to address someone is "you." — Dakota Hansen (@DakotaHansen13) September 28, 2023

Michigan is the new California. — King Tired 3 (@KingLassitude3) September 28, 2023

The left has been unable to convince people to voluntarily include preferred pronouns in everyday speech, so their only choice is to mandate it. Make people do it long enough and they'll stop resisting!

Advertisement

Just another example of progressives abusing power and authority. But it's Michigan, what are you gonna do?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!