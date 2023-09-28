The left's cool new Nazis
What could go wrong? Michigan Supreme Court orders all judges to use preferred pronouns, nonsense ensues

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on September 28, 2023
Meme screenshot

As reported by NBC News:

'We serve the entire public and are required to treat those who come before us with civility and respect,' Justice Elizabeth Welch said. 'The gender identity of a member of the public is a part of their individual identity, regardless of whether others agree or approve.'

'Courts must use the individual’s name, the designated salutation or personal pronouns, or other respectful means that is not inconsistent with the individual’s designated salutation or personal pronouns,' the Supreme Court said.'

Odd how the 'entire public' must respect the pronouns of a tiny fraction of people. What other parts of a person's identity must the court officially recognize?

Naturally, it's all being promoted under the guise of civility and respect.

'The rule 'does not force anyone to violate their beliefs,' Welch said.'

Funny how progressives feel entitled to decide that for others.

The left has been unable to convince people to voluntarily include preferred pronouns in everyday speech, so their only choice is to mandate it. Make people do it long enough and they'll stop resisting!

Just another example of progressives abusing power and authority. But it's Michigan, what are you gonna do?

***

