'We all have the unalienable right to chill': Nina Turner's profound insight into rights backfires AGAIN

It is a pretty common joke that whatever the left likes they demand as human rights, but Nina Turner takes it a bit too seriously. Even for a progressive, her bold declarations are embarrassing.

Rest is a human right. Period. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) September 28, 2023

Um ... Ok.

Is there more to that statement? Are people being chained to their desks, kept awake for endless shifts with cattle prods?

What are we missing here?

Is someone actively denying it?



Making people work 24 hour shifts against their will? — Mr. Menger (@mrmenger) September 28, 2023

What — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) September 28, 2023

Sky is blue — MAGAGolfCat ⛳️ (@golfcat214) September 28, 2023

Like most Marxism, this is nonsensical — LevelToPower (@LevelToPower) September 28, 2023

Nina may never sleep, spending all of her time posting nonsense on X, but most people manage to enjoy at least some time off from work.

I rest after work — Foreman☦️ (@shawn23212291) September 28, 2023

You have to work to be able to rest. If you don't work what are you resting from? — Paul Huron (@PaulHuron1) September 28, 2023

3/4 of your week is your time if you have a full time job. Sounds like you need better time management along with money management. — CodyDubz (@AdolphClitler) September 28, 2023

I’m teaching a course titled Sociology of Human Rights next semester. We’re just gonna sleep at our respective desks. Whoever doesn’t sleep, fails the course. https://t.co/eGwVAlXdO7 — Tim Gill (@timgill924) September 28, 2023

Really, what isn't a human right?

Air is a human right

going pee pee is a human right

walking is a human right

growing hair is a human right



see i can do it too... — The Modern Patriot (@ModernPatriotWi) September 28, 2023

There is a clear assumption this concept of 'rest' also involves being paid, right?

give me all the free money or else you’re bad — Nate From Texas (@NateFromTexas) September 28, 2023

Again, not entirely sure who she is protesting for here.

Rest is an action that no one is being prohibited from. You want positives to be given at the expense of others and obfuscate language to achieve it. — Colter Owen NO DM (@ColterOwen) September 28, 2023

Breaks are pretty universal and carefully enforced.

Pretty sure the rules on rest periods are well established. Am I missing something? — Civil Roar (@Civil_Roar_) September 28, 2023

Guess what doesn't need rest, Nina?

Don't we all.

I wish you'd give it a rest. — Gary Wright (@Man78G) September 28, 2023

Progressives always think they're the first to come up with these revolutionary ideas and anyone who stands in their way must be evil incarnate! Who could possibly disagree that people need rest of all things? Exactly, Nina. No one. But remember, when they declare something a 'human right,' what they mean is 'government enforced at your expense.'

Go take a nap, Nina.

You earned it.

***

