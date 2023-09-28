'We all have the unalienable right to chill': Nina Turner's profound insight into rights backfires AGAIN

Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to shake up Jonathan Turley, fails
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on September 28, 2023
Twitchy

It is a pretty common joke that whatever the left likes they demand as human rights, but Nina Turner takes it a bit too seriously. Even for a progressive, her bold declarations are embarrassing.

Advertisement

Um ... Ok.

Is there more to that statement? Are people being chained to their desks, kept awake for endless shifts with cattle prods?

What are we missing here?

Nina may never sleep, spending all of her time posting nonsense on X, but most people manage to enjoy at least some time off from work.

Recommended

Rep. Nancy Mace has had it with 'this whole 'my uncle's brother' bulls**t'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Really, what isn't a human right?

There is a clear assumption this concept of 'rest' also involves being paid, right?

Again, not entirely sure who she is protesting for here.

Breaks are pretty universal and carefully enforced.

Guess what doesn't need rest, Nina?

Advertisement

Don't we all.

Progressives always think they're the first to come up with these revolutionary ideas and anyone who stands in their way must be evil incarnate! Who could possibly disagree that people need rest of all things? Exactly, Nina. No one. But remember, when they declare something a 'human right,' what they mean is 'government enforced at your expense.'

Go take a nap, Nina.

You earned it.

***

Tags: HUMAN-RIGHTS NINA TURNER RIGHTS WORK

