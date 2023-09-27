'The rules are confusing.': New York Times now identifies roundtable guests by race and it's ... awkward

It's bad enough that the left has to insert race into absolutely everything as it is, but labeling people under their portrait? Is this a snapshot of the future? Racial diversity is so, well, diverse, most people will need more than one label!

Advertisement

In an interview roundtable, the New York Times now identifies participants with explicit racial labels—"white," "Latina." For the past several years, there has been an attempt to normalize introductions with gender pronouns and now racial labels. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Kawvej2ryZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 26, 2023

How could this

Go wrong



Sincerely,

Wannabe racists

At @nytimes https://t.co/g3a7dq1AiT — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 26, 2023

This is very gross. https://t.co/VtKvaI8spa — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 26, 2023

“Progressives” are the most regressive people on the planet. https://t.co/wJgQJaQDcq — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) September 27, 2023

Yup.

It makes life so much easier for PMC libs if they can treat us as avatars of racialized groups rather than as individuals.



Makes things so much easier for them administratively.



Can't we do a little thing to make them happy and internalize our assigned identities? https://t.co/OyisT8zTPp — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) September 27, 2023

No, no. It is VERY important for the left to know how to treat you BEFORE talking to you based on these helpful categories.

This is a truly awful development.

We need to stop identifying by the color of our skin or our ancestors.

Yes, these things shape us.

No, they do not define us. Our actions and the content of our character defines us. https://t.co/l958LcgQH7 — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) September 27, 2023

The left will likely just assign you whatever is needed.

I will never introduce myself with either gender pronouns or "race." https://t.co/FkGFA4jaJV — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) September 26, 2023

Absolutely! Fight the power!

Spot on.



Categorizing people by race should be rejected entirely. https://t.co/N1SuIWzCv7 — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) September 26, 2023

No comment.

Yeah, the capitalization standards will drive anyone crazy.

Why is “white” in lowercase and “Latino” in uppercase? https://t.co/Wy4FVXQGEp — Sean O'Connor (@NewSeanO) September 26, 2023

Why else would they so neatly label you?

I hope the white males lead off with an apology. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 26, 2023

Aracial discrimination is certainly a problem in our society.

What if participants choose not to specify their race? Does the NYT choose a race for them? Or does it exclude such people from its roundtables? Either option probably violates the NYT's own rules. — Paul Graham (@paulg) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Exactly. The whole logic of this approach creates problems. At some point, they'll need to link a full 23andMe report for each participant. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 27, 2023

How can they identify someone by how they look? I thought that was off limits now? I thought you could identify as whatever you want?



The rules are confusing. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 26, 2023

In this case, confusing rules are made by confused people.

Nothing but double standards, contradictions, and hypocrisy. — Pandalorian (@Pandalorian21) September 27, 2023

Again, to the left, these labels are very important to how they choose to view a person.

Opinions only matter if they are backed by your "lived experience" apparently. Or some such nonsense. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) September 26, 2023

What is the ideological rationale for this? Like a privilege indicator or something? — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) September 27, 2023

It can always get worse.

Always.

Not good enough.



In our meetings, participants describe their hair, clothing and details such as "I am a light-skinned Black woman" so that the vision-impaired are included. — Not Tina Kotex (@NotTinaKotex) September 26, 2023

Advertisement

Crazy talk.

And what, we're supposed to make qualitative assessments about people based on their ideas alone? — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) September 26, 2023

Race is everything to the progressive left. An ironic name to say the least. They really do prefer to categorize and treat people based on these labels. They aren't shy about it. Only conservatives seem to be uncomfortable with explicitly racist practices these days.

It'll only get worse.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!