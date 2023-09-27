NYT reporter Elon Musk calls an 'epic liar' explains how feds opened the...
'The rules are confusing.': New York Times now identifies roundtable guests by race and it's ... awkward

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:15 PM on September 27, 2023
Meme

It's bad enough that the left has to insert race into absolutely everything as it is, but labeling people under their portrait? Is this a snapshot of the future? Racial diversity is so, well, diverse, most people will need more than one label!

Yup.

No, no. It is VERY important for the left to know how to treat you BEFORE talking to you based on these helpful categories.

The left will likely just assign you whatever is needed.

Absolutely! Fight the power!

No comment.

Yeah, the capitalization standards will drive anyone crazy.

Why else would they so neatly label you?

Aracial discrimination is certainly a problem in our society.

Again, to the left, these labels are very important to how they choose to view a person.

It can always get worse.

Always.

Crazy talk.

Race is everything to the progressive left. An ironic name to say the least. They really do prefer to categorize and treat people based on these labels. They aren't shy about it. Only conservatives seem to be uncomfortable with explicitly racist practices these days.

It'll only get worse.

***

