'Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall,': Buttigieg simply cannot EVEN when IL Rep. schools FDA on climate

The Climate Cultists are always so astonished when they find a nonbeliever. Especially one willing to stand up to their nonsense and focus the conversation on what really matters.

Enter IL Rep. Mary Miller: 'With due respect Sir, the farmers in my district recognize climate change as Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall and we would like the USDA to focus on policies that actually help producers and rural communities.'

Girl.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, just isn't having it though.

Are we really doing this? https://t.co/zATAJp7s6v — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) September 27, 2023

Yes, Ma'am.

It’s a nice way of saying “farmers don’t care about your climate cult ideology”. — Michael Patrick Hanson (@LightWebsMPH) September 27, 2023

Not only is Rep. Miller not afraid to speak up on behalf of the people she represents, she's not afraid to show some sass on X either.

Are you still riding your bicycle behind 2 massive gas-powered SUVs? And flying around in your private FAA jet? Thank you for supporting fossil fuels! https://t.co/NAcwWeSXH2 pic.twitter.com/cc0ledPI7Y — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) September 27, 2023

Buttigieg might not be the best representative for this kind of criticism.

Is pot hole Pete really spending more time worrying about farming when he has failed at ever turn in his real job??? https://t.co/VLUK6BJhBv — Scott Denard (@ScottDenar12035) September 27, 2023

Despite his loyal cultists eating it all up.

@RepMaryMiller are you serious? Step down. Either you are a fool, deluded or greedy? How can you keep pushing this propaganda?! You sound ridiculous https://t.co/BlgFtnyX6U — TexanaCantante (@Carosing) September 27, 2023

Denying climate change is like saying the Earth is flat: amusing, outdated, and a little alarming!

Let’s embrace science and not sail off the edge of reality! #ClimateChangeIsReal @SecretaryPete https://t.co/WXVFCqZsQh — ᴘᴀʟᴍᴇᴛᴛᴏ ᴘᴀᴛʀɪᴏᴛ 🇺🇸 (@sc_patriot1) September 27, 2023

Yikes.



These guys are the same people who die when a superpowered tornado hits them early on in a Roland Emmerich movie as they're shouting about how there's no climate change happening. #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/pye0Imcm6K — D.S. Ullery (@goulashcomic) September 27, 2023

#Republican Rep. Mary Miller and the farmers in her district are apparently the dumbest people on the planet. So, what else is new? I'm sure the farmers appreciate being shown as ignorant dumb-sh*ts like her, fer shure. Good gawd people #VoteBlue! https://t.co/4KlgAEKKAG — Mary Reed, JD (@MaryAReed) September 27, 2023

OMG so super serious.

Yes, they are really doing this, again. Imagine how much could be done if one Party didn't play games and obstruct progress of any kind.



If you offer more tax breaks for billionaires, they will be all over getting that done. — Leslieoo7 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) September 27, 2023

Ok, what.

Conservatives need to have a direct personal confrontation with reality! To believe in things like climate change! A day or two without water should help convince them! A week or so of slavery or discrimination will help convince them that these are not fun experiences! https://t.co/qo4XPmrOm2 — Curtis (@C_daele) September 27, 2023

Moving right along.

Climate change is the hoax of the millennium — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 27, 2023

Reality? Yes. Yes, we are — Yo😐🦋🌮🍊⚖️ (@TheSpinDr7) September 27, 2023

Yes. It’s called common sense. — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) September 27, 2023

Yes we are. It’s called “The Weather”.



You should read up on it, Mr Bootyjuice. — DrStoooopid (@DrStoooopid) September 27, 2023

Anthropological climate change is a scam.



The scam to convince people to turn over more freedoms and money to the government in exchange for the absurd promise to make the weather gooder. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) September 27, 2023

Our farmers matter and have always been important to this nation's agriculture and economics. Your less than green globalist plan aims to snuff American farmers out.

We are really doing this, Pete! — Mimi (@Tutor_Liberorum) September 27, 2023

Yes, Pete.



Yes we are. — Latino Nation (@latinonation2) September 27, 2023

More importantly.

Can you explain what this has to do with the dept of transportation? — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) September 27, 2023

From educating the masses on racist roads to spreading the good word about electric vehicles to shaming legislators on X, the job of the Transportation Secretary is neverending! There really should be something else to focus your time on, Mr. Secretary, and maybe leave farming to the farmers?

Your input in this is obviously not very helpful.

***

