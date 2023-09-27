'Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall,': Buttigieg simply cannot EVEN when IL Rep. schools FDA on climate

Hey, maybe THIS is why Joe Biden said he never spoke with Hunter...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:45 PM on September 27, 2023
Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool

The Climate Cultists are always so astonished when they find a nonbeliever. Especially one willing to stand up to their nonsense and focus the conversation on what really matters.

Enter IL Rep. Mary Miller: 'With due respect Sir, the farmers in my district recognize climate change as Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall and we would like the USDA to focus on policies that actually help producers and rural communities.'

Girl.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, just isn't having it though.

Yes, Ma'am.

Not only is Rep. Miller not afraid to speak up on behalf of the people she represents, she's not afraid to show some sass on X either.

Buttigieg might not be the best representative for this kind of criticism.

Despite his loyal cultists eating it all up.

OMG so super serious.

Ok, what.

Moving right along.

More importantly.

From educating the masses on racist roads to spreading the good word about electric vehicles to shaming legislators on X, the job of the Transportation Secretary is neverending! There really should be something else to focus your time on, Mr. Secretary, and maybe leave farming to the farmers?

Your input in this is obviously not very helpful.

***

