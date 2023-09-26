'Liberals these days are easier to impress than a toddler,': Chris Hayes drools over Biden picketing

Conservatives tend to have a long list of ideal qualities for our candidates. Morals, virtue, reliability, strength, respect for the Constitution, on and on. Apparently to impress liberals you just need to join a picket line for 12 minutes.

Biden on the picket line is legit blowing my mind. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 26, 2023

Liberals these days are easier to impress than a toddler https://t.co/x3F2gqUadA — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) September 26, 2023

Lol. You’ve lowered the bar to his shoes. https://t.co/WQtBcwhpEz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 26, 2023

Being on the line for only 12 minutes is a BARE MINIMUM effort for optics. Biden couldn’t give a rip about the workers! https://t.co/krkw5M5ZcF — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) September 26, 2023

You’ve never seen a politician pander before? — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) September 26, 2023

MSNBC anchor genuinely awestruck by politician doing politician things. 😂 https://t.co/WmEgavDziW — Adam Creighton (@Adam_Creighton) September 26, 2023

Beyond the pretty cringey embarrassment of a sitting president joining a union protest, is this really all it takes to make liberals swoon?

Really?

A 12 minute photo op is blowing your mind? You are easily amused. — AnnaJ 🗳 🌠🇺🇲🌌 (@rosebud_jurado) September 26, 2023

Because it is grossly unpresidential? — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) September 26, 2023

Cuz he hasn’t fallen down yet? — Aʏɴ - #RD24 🇺🇸 (@melayn2001) September 26, 2023

How is it everything Biden manages to do without falling over wows them like this?

Same here. After 50 years in politics, he really understands the working man’s struggle — Candidate (parody) (@FairCandidate) September 26, 2023

It is incredible what gets these people excited. I bet they throw parties when Biden completes a full sentence too 😂 https://t.co/WOVL4p6I1f — Snide Sloth 🦥 🍊 (@SnideSloth) September 26, 2023

Reminds us of another president who liberal talking heads just could not even over.

Do you get shivers down your spine? Tingling in your legs? Freak https://t.co/QmkRU4RJoM — LiLi (@Gone2theBeach) September 26, 2023

Don't ruin his moment!

You mean because he enacted the policies that they're protesting against, Chris? — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) September 26, 2023

It does appear to be working though. Biden's fans are HERE FOR IT.

I dont know why? Biden has always been a champion of the worker. — Billy Snider (@sniderstyle) September 26, 2023

It is about time that a President stands with the American worker. CEO and stockholders have earned billions off the working class. Time for the workers to earn the benefits of their labor. — John Laub 🇺🇸 (@GridironSchol91) September 26, 2023

Never listen to what people say, watch what they do.



You can take the most conservative person in that line and they'll find respect for Joe today, and they might even vote for him tomorrow. https://t.co/LrZzRTkLIo — Max (@ArbiterDroid) September 26, 2023

Very smart political move. https://t.co/1a8InDniuC — Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) September 26, 2023

Ok, calm down, hun. It's just a photo op.

Blowing our minds, too. Strikes aren't inherently political. They are a set of business decisions, by workers and management. But what a contrast this week: a President walking the line as his challengers debate at the library of an open opponent of worker's rights. #StandUpUAW https://t.co/3yzi3sSX50 — Way To Win (@WayToWinAF) September 26, 2023

Now that's truly embarrassing.

Sadly, the Democratic party is full of people just like Chris, drooling as they watch their nation's oldest grandfather support whatever they do. Well, at least until the next election.

How sheltered in a political bubble does your brain have to be, and for how long, before run-of-the-mill campaign pandering causes your frontal lobe to shut down entirely?



Chris knows the answer, but he'll have to get back to you on that one when he regains cognitive function.… https://t.co/BR5vFhGO59 — Frank Lombardi (@FLOMBARDIMUSIC) September 26, 2023

Just show up, put on the hat, hold the sign, smile for the camera and you're good for another election year. Oh, to be a Democrat.

***

