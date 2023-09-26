Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates never worked for an angrier president than Donald...
Children's book author says 'parental rights really anger me'
Target to shutter nine stores due to violence and theft, shockingly ALL in...
Hillary Clinton's portrait unveiled at the State Department
Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Illegal Immigration
Group thinks it can make Joe Biden cool with younger voters with an...
Hero Mom Confronts School Board
HOT DAMN this is good! Based mom goes OFF on woke school board,...
BREAKING: Canadian Speaker steps DOWN amid Ukrainian Nazi controversy
THIS --> Charles C.W. Cooke takes Biden WH (especially Karine Jean-Pierre) APART with...
NYC forced to put their money where their virtue-signaling MOUTHS have been for...
HA! Guess who's being floated as a possible replacement for Bob Menendez in...
Propagandists or media? Twitter questions the distinction after Zelensky issues state awar...
Elon Musk posts video that will make Branch COVIDIANS VERY unhappy

'Liberals these days are easier to impress than a toddler,': Chris Hayes drools over Biden picketing

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:40 PM on September 26, 2023
meme

Conservatives tend to have a long list of ideal qualities for our candidates. Morals, virtue, reliability, strength, respect for the Constitution, on and on. Apparently to impress liberals you just need to join a picket line for 12 minutes.

Advertisement

Beyond the pretty cringey embarrassment of a sitting president joining a union protest, is this really all it takes to make liberals swoon?

Really?

Recommended

Children's book author says 'parental rights really anger me'
Brett T.
Advertisement

How is it everything Biden manages to do without falling over wows them like this?

Reminds us of another president who liberal talking heads just could not even over.

Don't ruin his moment!

It does appear to be working though. Biden's fans are HERE FOR IT.

Advertisement

Ok, calm down, hun. It's just a photo op.

Now that's truly embarrassing.

Sadly, the Democratic party is full of people just like Chris, drooling as they watch their nation's oldest grandfather support whatever they do. Well, at least until the next election.

Advertisement

Just show up, put on the hat, hold the sign, smile for the camera and you're good for another election year. Oh, to be a Democrat.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BIDEN CHRIS HAYES JOE BIDEN PROTEST UNION UNIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Children's book author says 'parental rights really anger me'
Brett T.
HOT DAMN this is good! Based mom goes OFF on woke school board, defends kids in LEGENDARY rant (watch)
Sam J.
Target to shutter nine stores due to violence and theft, shockingly ALL in blue states
Coucy
Elon Musk posts video that will make Branch COVIDIANS VERY unhappy
Coucy
THIS --> Charles C.W. Cooke takes Biden WH (especially Karine Jean-Pierre) APART with 1 simple question
Sam J.
Hillary Clinton's portrait unveiled at the State Department
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Children's book author says 'parental rights really anger me' Brett T.
Advertisement