'Lawsuit incoming': David Hogg's excitement over CA's newest 'gun safety' law may be premature

California's Governor Newsom has been a busy bee signing new laws that are just making the left squeal with excitement. One said law, AB28, among other things, adds an 11% sales tax to firearms and David Hogg simply cannot be contained.

GOOD NEWS: California Governor Newsom just signed into law sweeping gun safety bills that keep us safe AND hold the gun industry accountable.



This is a win for survivors, California, and the gun safety movement. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 26, 2023

AB 28 allows state funding for gun violence prevention and safety efforts to break the cycle. Lawmakers are standing with us and recognizing this shit works. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 26, 2023

Only one problem, it might be a bit too soon to celebrate.

Will be overturned. You are a typical Commie Harvard graduate. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) September 26, 2023

Lawsuit incoming. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 26, 2023

And they'll drop in court like a streamlined brick.



GOOD NEWS! — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 26, 2023

Yeah, this won’t survive court review. The liability shield for manufacturers was given in exchange for banning full-auto in 1986. If they’re going to ignore the liability shield then the full-auto ban should go too! — PilotCCIE (@PilotCCIE) September 26, 2023

Can this law really withstand judicial scrutiny?

Not to worry, Mr. Hogg, those "laws" won't last long. — Blowback Film (@Blowback_Film) September 26, 2023

Watching your face fill with tears after we destroy this madness is going to be glorious. https://t.co/b71rGIwBsM — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 26, 2023

It’s a perversion of the constitution, not to mention myself, and it violates several rights.



Gun manufacturers are not liable for people killed by the customers of their customers, nor should they be.



I eagerly await this law’s day in court so it can be tossed out. https://t.co/IItxtdIyrx — The Second Amendment (@USCons_Amend_II) September 26, 2023

How does adding a tax create a safer environment you dipshit?



Can’t wait till this gets thrown out In court https://t.co/LhT7n5D7cb — OC Scanner (@OC_Scanner) September 26, 2023

And the federal and or the Supreme Court will shoot it down as being unconstitutional. Liberal 🤡’s will never learn. https://t.co/rKER5N60vx — 🏈 🏈 (@Coffeebean4545) September 26, 2023

Not that the law would do anything but annoy lawful gun owners anyway.

He should’ve made murder illegal in a bigger bill and death rates in California would plummet. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 26, 2023

This is great news. Next, make drugs illegal so people can't use them either. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) September 26, 2023

Yeah and murder if that was illegal the problem is solved.

These laws are like a lock they only deter an honest person. The criminal just breaks it. — Randywtwf (@randywtwf) September 26, 2023

It will be exciting to see everyone disarmed as stores are robbed and business owners are arrested for trying to stop crooks. — Jack V Lloyd (@jackvlloyd) September 26, 2023

Check back in a year. When crime is still up, what will be your excuse? https://t.co/J8Ic0FDfip — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) September 26, 2023

The left really cannot grasp that making rights more tedious for those who follow the law will not stop crime.

California: We’re gonna penalize the good guys. That’ll teach those bad guys.



Criminals: He he, more targets https://t.co/jA3aVetLki — Old Geezer Mike (@ThatMikeGuy68) September 26, 2023

Are they going to punish those "gang members" that keep getting arrested repeatedly for gun crime? If they are not it means the law Newsom signed is not going to keep you safe. Gangs are the majority of gun violence in the US and they often acquire them illegally. https://t.co/TtGuSkn2o0 — Richard_The_Noob (@richardthenewb1) September 26, 2023

Chicago, over the weekend.

33 shot, 3 killed.



How much ya wanna bet none of them included a "legal" firearm your Hogness?



Why are lawful citizens stripped of rights? And felons who commit mayhem and murder are freed in order to commit again?



Explain the lib logic Einstien,… https://t.co/JZh0xJv3lh — BushHog (@BushHog00895440) September 26, 2023

Congrats everyone!

Gun crime has been ended in California



I repeat, there will be no more crimes committed with guns in California



Great job guys, problem solved! https://t.co/NBmGCWF8MW — Bucky (@BlokchainBuck) September 26, 2023

Hogg and others like him really do seem to believe if they can just craft the right set of laws to make gun ownership more difficult, uncomfortable and expensive, they will somehow stop gun violence. It doesn't make sense to us either, but that's what they believe!

Let him have his moment, though.

The courts will crush his dreams soon enough.

***

