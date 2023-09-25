Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Oversight Committee to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell...
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during...
WATCH as baby rhino thwarts keeper's sophisticated cage in daring escape caught on...
Must be nice! Michelle Obama will speak to Germans about inclusion for a...
Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate
'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of...
With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores'...
'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast
Photographers show migrant children howling in pain as they crawl through razor wire
BOOM! In one epic tweet, Dana Loesch backs House Republicans ATF proposal
Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a...
POTUS preaching about 'sovereignty' and 'territorial integrity' can't get more shameless

'You're an idiot.': Ana Navarro earns MAJOR eye-rolling for being 'shocked' by Menendez charges

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:20 PM on September 25, 2023
Twitter

Poor Ana Navarro. She has the SADZ.

Reported by The Blaze:

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro admitted Monday that she was left 'shaken' by the serious criminal charges filed against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).'

Advertisement

Poor thing.

'I'm having a very hard time reconciling the evidence I saw shown on TV with the Bob Menendez I have known for almost 30 years,' she said.'

Well, there might be a reason for that, Ana.

Of course, there is. Just not the one she apparently wants.

We all are, frankly.

Recommended

Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Investing so much emotional trust in politicians does seem a tad risky.

It's also absolutely fascinating to see when someone is considered 'innocent until proven guilty,' by the media.

Yeah, let's not get too indignant there, ladies. The charges are pretty serious.

Advertisement

Details.

We all know Democrats live by different rules but come on Ana! There's a limit here!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANA NAVARRO BOB MENENDEZ RESIGN THE BLAZE THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during raid
Amy Curtis
'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast
Amy Curtis
Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Brett T.
'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of GROSS bullying of street musician
Chad Felix Greene
Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a bomb threat; Updated
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter Amy Curtis
Advertisement