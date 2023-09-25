'You're an idiot.': Ana Navarro earns MAJOR eye-rolling for being 'shocked' by Menendez charges

Poor Ana Navarro. She has the SADZ.

Reported by The Blaze:

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro admitted Monday that she was left 'shaken' by the serious criminal charges filed against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).'

Poor thing.

'I'm having a very hard time reconciling the evidence I saw shown on TV with the Bob Menendez I have known for almost 30 years,' she said.'

Well, there might be a reason for that, Ana.

You’re an idiot. That’s why you’re on the View.https://t.co/ROCGgMR3QH — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 25, 2023

Of course, there is. Just not the one she apparently wants.

"I’m hoping against hope that there is some sort of logical explanation."



'The View' cohost Ana Navarro said she is "shaken" by the accusations against Democratic senator Bob Menendez, who is accused of peddling his influence in exchange for bribes.https://t.co/9jUEth8OtI — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 25, 2023

I know Menendez. I’ve worked with him on countless issues. These are serious, troubling allegations. It doesn’t look good. But Bob is entitled to a presumption of innocence. The people of NJ will decide his political future. A jury will decide his legal fate. Corruption, on all… pic.twitter.com/roleRCwzyo — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 25, 2023

Yeah there's obviously an innocent explanation for the gold bars. https://t.co/HcOxoY5Z9N — John Wallach (@jmwallach) September 25, 2023

We all are, frankly.

I imagine that she is shocked that the Biden DOJ would indict a Democrat. — Dr. Steve (@SteveSayre) September 25, 2023

Investing so much emotional trust in politicians does seem a tad risky.

Menendez has been dirty forever. Who are these people that worship politicians? — Erik (@winefishdawg) September 25, 2023

It's also absolutely fascinating to see when someone is considered 'innocent until proven guilty,' by the media.

Ana Navarro is sad her friend Menendez was caught taking bribes.

She praises him for the work he's done for "freedom around the world" and "brought many wealthy clients to him.

"Never has there been any hint of improprieties," she asserts and hopes for a "logical explanation." pic.twitter.com/jTEk7hPMZV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 25, 2023

Ana is right in that Menendez is entitled to a presumption of innocence. However, she her fellow vipers on The View don't often extend that courtesy to their political opposites. https://t.co/Ek2j4tpK1f — #NARNShow (@NARNShow) September 25, 2023

Woah, suddenly Ana and the view believe in a presumption of innocence. Color me surprised https://t.co/tBRbMQCyUW — TurtleTime288 (@JohnSeenuh2001) September 25, 2023

What a Hypocrite you are. — Linda (@wakeupbeheard) September 25, 2023

Yeah, let's not get too indignant there, ladies. The charges are pretty serious.

He has gold bars and $475k in cash in envelopes with his name on it.



He’s going to get a trial. He’s also going to get convicted. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) September 25, 2023

Details.

No one is disputing his right to be considered innocent until proven guilty. We are disputing his right to remain in office after gold bars and a half million in cash were found in his house amid troubling allegations of bending US policy for foreign nationals. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) September 25, 2023

It doesn’t look good & is a major distraction, the right thing to do would be for him to resign. Normal ppl do not have $450,000 cash in envelopes in their homes + gold bars. — Basically Blue (@WWhitness) September 25, 2023

We all know Democrats live by different rules but come on Ana! There's a limit here!

***

