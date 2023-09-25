WATCH as baby rhino thwarts keeper's sophisticated cage in daring escape caught on camera

Sometimes we just need a break from politics. Oh, it can be fun, and we certainly have lots of it, but there's just more to the world than making fun of silly liberals. On occasion, we like to make fun of silly zookeepers too!

We'd like to introduce you to this adorable video.

You just cannot contain the free spirit of nature, well, at least in the form of this baby rhino.

Audio: 'Even the babies are one of the most dangerous animals in the world, so I built this cage to keep 'em secure so there's no possible way ...' So I built this cage to keep 'em secure...🦏😂😂



Sound On..🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/CglgRpxMz4 — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 25, 2023

Watch out! He's on a rampage!

Jurassic Park building their dinosaur enclosures https://t.co/nWdUj8wL41 — Floppy (@Floppy_Raptor) September 25, 2023

📢☝🏽We have become ungovernable... plan accordingly. https://t.co/s42pxb6GmZ — 💋Mistress Lilith Abi🙏🏽The Whoring Priestess💋 (@Lillysbookshelf) September 25, 2023

And the award for best internet video voice over goes to… https://t.co/naK0YWnmiH — EJ578 (@EJ578) September 25, 2023

Weirdly, no one seems all that concerned about the dangerous rhino on the loose!

Baby rhino did him dirty 🤣 — Talha Ijaz (@itstalhaijaz) September 25, 2023

Oh My Godddd..!😂😂😂😂 — Nature power (@shaz_pro) September 25, 2023

Even the babies are the most dangerous in the world?? You're kidding me! They're like baby ellies, playful and lovely! — john cockcroft (@prestwichpriest) September 25, 2023

🤣 I once got to pet a little baby rhino (even smaller than this naughty one) - and he was so cute and sank completely onto my body...incredible trust and joyful feeling. https://t.co/R92lUFBhSt — BejeweledinFrance (@Bejewele_din_Fr) September 25, 2023

That cage does seem familiar though.

US southern border https://t.co/VHCgroIp7M — Mighty but socially awkward (@Mighty7693524) September 25, 2023

This guy must be in charge of the border also — Average Guy (@_AvgGuy_) September 25, 2023

This is our USA Border policy under President Joe Biden & how @PressSec explains the policy to us https://t.co/D1mjwD33pw — the Notable Exception (@rlpage_insp) September 25, 2023

This looks like the US border right now. https://t.co/DKLBsbUAjS — Arthur Watkins Jr. 🇺🇸 (@arthurwatkins) September 25, 2023

Sorry, we promised no politics! Back to the cute rhino!

😂😂

Omg, it is so cute😍 — Jan✈ 🇬🇧🇺🇸 aka Old East End Bird (@classyuklady) September 25, 2023

Be free tiny rhino!

Never forget that nature will always overcome. Even the best cage cannot contain such a brave and beautiful creature. Or at least a big and bold, defiant personality!

Especially when baby rhinos are involved.

***

