Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Oversight Committee to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell...
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during...
'You're an idiot.': Ana Navarro earns MAJOR eye-rolling for being 'shocked' by Menendez...
Must be nice! Michelle Obama will speak to Germans about inclusion for a...
Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate
'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of...
With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores'...
'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast
Photographers show migrant children howling in pain as they crawl through razor wire
BOOM! In one epic tweet, Dana Loesch backs House Republicans ATF proposal
Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a...
POTUS preaching about 'sovereignty' and 'territorial integrity' can't get more shameless

WATCH as baby rhino thwarts keeper's sophisticated cage in daring escape caught on camera

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:20 PM on September 25, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Sometimes we just need a break from politics. Oh, it can be fun, and we certainly have lots of it, but there's just more to the world than making fun of silly liberals. On occasion, we like to make fun of silly zookeepers too!

Advertisement

We'd like to introduce you to this adorable video.

You just cannot contain the free spirit of nature, well, at least in the form of this baby rhino.

Audio: 'Even the babies are one of the most dangerous animals in the world, so I built this cage to keep 'em secure so there's no possible way ...'

Watch out! He's on a rampage!

Weirdly, no one seems all that concerned about the dangerous rhino on the loose!

Recommended

Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That cage does seem familiar though.

Sorry, we promised no politics! Back to the cute rhino!

Advertisement

Be free tiny rhino!

Never forget that nature will always overcome. Even the best cage cannot contain such a brave and beautiful creature. Or at least a big and bold, defiant personality!

Especially when baby rhinos are involved.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during raid
Amy Curtis
'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of GROSS bullying of street musician
Chad Felix Greene
'You're an idiot.': Ana Navarro earns MAJOR eye-rolling for being 'shocked' by Menendez charges
Chad Felix Greene
'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast
Amy Curtis
Must be nice! Michelle Obama will speak to Germans about inclusion for a SHOCKING fee
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter Amy Curtis
Advertisement