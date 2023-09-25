'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of GROSS bullying of street musician

Imagine strolling up to a stranger and bullying them with your friends, on a busy public street, on camera. A young woman decides this was her idea of a fun night out, walking up to a street musician and casually knocking over his piano before stealing the money he earned.

Advertisement

No consequences.

No shame.

A female youth wrecks a street performer's keyboard and then takes his money. If that wasn't enough, she taunts him because he can't do anything about it. How is any of this even acceptable? pic.twitter.com/V4Cyf8YHpN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2023

Every other person doesn’t seem to have a problem with the guy. But I guess she’s the result of a life time of privilege and zero consequences. https://t.co/eLiTMlHCBy — Sterling (@Hypertr0phy1) September 25, 2023

Man was just trying to do what he loves and make people smile https://t.co/ouViYhmprY — Bailey (@Tazzloh) September 25, 2023

What motivates people to be so cruel?

Nothing but entitled attention seeking children being brought up to strive for virality over any thing. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) September 25, 2023

It is not. What's special about her? Why does she get a free pass? — hrodrichrood (@hrodrichrood) September 25, 2023

Seems more and more kids out there feel emboldened to act out, especially if there is a camera around.

Civilized behavior is evaporating everywhere, before our everyday eyes https://t.co/BeLNH3ODVy — TheVoice (@clark789) September 25, 2023

Is this really the society we live in today?

A nihilistic society with broken homes and no shared values or morals results in this kind of behavior.



And there's a lot more of this coming.



And it only gets worse. https://t.co/xm9SdbEmru — JK (@jk_seriouslyjk) September 25, 2023

Well, let's not get too depressed too fast here.

Bystanders are clearly upset by what just happened and several help him clean up the mess she made, with one guy even giving him some money and encouragement. The world isn't ALL bad.

Nice guy who seems to give him the money he lost. I’ll never understand people who have no respect for others — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 25, 2023

Kudos to the guy at the end. — FREDO (@The20_er) September 25, 2023

It also shows how people can rally around somebody that has been wronged. I think that is the real takeaway from this.



There will always be unhappy people, that is why we should hug our children and tell them we love them.



Then they don't feel the need to do things like this… — Glenn Pinch/Tillarmie (@tillarmie) September 25, 2023

Atleast there were good people around to have his back . — younghogey (@Younghogey) September 25, 2023

Advertisement

It is sad to see young people so casually enjoying public vandalism and bullying. Even sadder to see them assume they'll suffer zero consequences for doing so, laughing as they walk away. Fortunately, there are good people in this world to make up for their senseless cruelty.

Keep playing beautiful music, young man. You are clearly appreciated by your audience!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!