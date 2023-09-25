'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of GROSS bullying of street musician

Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on September 25, 2023
Meme screenshot

Imagine strolling up to a stranger and bullying them with your friends, on a busy public street, on camera. A young woman decides this was her idea of a fun night out, walking up to a street musician and casually knocking over his piano before stealing the money he earned.

Advertisement

No consequences.

No shame.

What motivates people to be so cruel?

Seems more and more kids out there feel emboldened to act out, especially if there is a camera around.

Is this really the society we live in today?

Well, let's not get too depressed too fast here.

Bystanders are clearly upset by what just happened and several help him clean up the mess she made, with one guy even giving him some money and encouragement. The world isn't ALL bad.

It is sad to see young people so casually enjoying public vandalism and bullying. Even sadder to see them assume they'll suffer zero consequences for doing so, laughing as they walk away. Fortunately, there are good people in this world to make up for their senseless cruelty.

Keep playing beautiful music, young man. You are clearly appreciated by your audience!

