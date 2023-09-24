Just GUESS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' favorite word! Democrats are too excited for a...
'Why are teachers TALKING about this?': Libs of TikTok exposes ANOTHER teacher talking about sex to kids

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:00 PM on September 24, 2023
AngieArtist

Oh, another Sunday, another teacher exposed talking to their students about sex by Libs of TikTok. It seems a 10th-grade teacher decided to have a class discussion on 'what turns everyone on'. 

A perfectly acceptable classroom topic, right?

Oof, maybe not the BEST time, Secretary Cardona.

Now that you mention it, weren't we all just having a conversation about poor performance in reading and math?

Parents might ruin all the necessary educationing!

Valid question.

Yup.

They do seem to have a pretty standard uniform.

Sorry, what context do you need exactly? This is a classroom!

We're a bit beyond 'reasonable doubt' territory here.

Sadly true.

Oh, the good old days.

Liberal teachers can't help themselves. They feel a sense of entitlement to be a child's best friend and share absolutely everything with them. If they aren't taught this in school, they'll just learn about it online right? It's best not to involve parents, they only get in the way.

This, Lefties.

This is why.

***

