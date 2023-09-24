'Why are teachers TALKING about this?': Libs of TikTok exposes ANOTHER teacher talking about sex to kids

Oh, another Sunday, another teacher exposed talking to their students about sex by Libs of TikTok. It seems a 10th-grade teacher decided to have a class discussion on 'what turns everyone on'.

A perfectly acceptable classroom topic, right?

Why are teachers in @dps_k12 having discussion groups with minors about their “biggest turn ons”? pic.twitter.com/r0JvRt5Xxh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2023

Why are teachers having these types of discussions with minor children? https://t.co/0cWa4GTd9y — Kristy Legendre (@LegendreKristy) September 24, 2023

Meanwhile, @SecCardona is telling the country that parents don’t know what’s best for their kids. https://t.co/TCFAwurjnu — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) September 24, 2023

Oof, maybe not the BEST time, Secretary Cardona.

We need to pay teachers as if the future of our Nation is in their hands – because it is. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) September 22, 2023

Now that you mention it, weren't we all just having a conversation about poor performance in reading and math?

Spend teaching time on stuff like this is why so many students are falling behind in basic reading writing and math! https://t.co/pyKRGRFiFY — Sandradm (@smikulick) September 24, 2023

Parents might ruin all the necessary educationing!

Be involved in your children’s lives. These schools won’t tell you about what they’re doing. https://t.co/qrRo97uhvJ — Caleb (@IStealSouls21) September 24, 2023

Valid question.

How can there be a pic of something like this and that teacher not be instantly fired?



And the next time someone wonders why we call all these people gr00mers…THIS is why. — Mandolango (@Chilango83) September 24, 2023

Yup.

Sexual education has become sexual harassment. — emily gordon (@life_naturalis) September 24, 2023

That is so ridiculously inappropriate... hold on. It's more than that. It's sexual harassment. Do something like that in a workplace and people would definitely sue. And win. It's even worse that the people doing this are authority figures to a captive audience of 16 year-olds. — MetalThink (@MetalThink) September 24, 2023

They do seem to have a pretty standard uniform.

Her haircut tells you why. — Denlesks (@Denlesks) September 24, 2023

Sorry, what context do you need exactly? This is a classroom!

What's the context? — Rev. Jandar Morningstar (@JandarSunstar69) September 24, 2023

We're a bit beyond 'reasonable doubt' territory here.

That question doesn’t necessarily have to be sexualized. I’d be more curious what the slides after it contain. — Just a guy (@OddsWithLiberal) September 24, 2023

Sadly true.

Because parents won’t do anything to stop it. And the schools sadly allow it. — Caleb (@IStealSouls21) September 24, 2023

Oh, the good old days.

How did this even become a thing? pic.twitter.com/Q11VGg94hc — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) September 24, 2023

Liberal teachers can't help themselves. They feel a sense of entitlement to be a child's best friend and share absolutely everything with them. If they aren't taught this in school, they'll just learn about it online right? It's best not to involve parents, they only get in the way.

This, Lefties.

This is why.

***

