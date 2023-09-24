'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like and it is ADORABLE

Young people today think all it takes to get their way in politics is an angry social media post and sufficient likes. Poor Harry Sisson. Always so angry.
Harry decided that he doesn't like SCOTUS Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, so THEY MUST BE CANCELLED NOW! He even linked to an online petition. He must feel very accomplished this Fall Sunday.
IMPEACH CLARENCE THOMAS AND SAMUEL ALITO. They do not deserve to be on the Supreme Court.— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 24, 2023
If you think they should be kicked off the court and there should be term limits, sign this letter demanding action from Congress: https://t.co/DSpRMO4pL6— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 24, 2023
Doesn't quite work like that Harry. We know, we know, you've been told your whole life you live in a democracy where you just need to shout loudest to get your way, but ...
Harry, so under the valid reasons to impeach a Supreme Court justice list...— Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) September 24, 2023
"They don't deserve to be on the Supreme Court".
Keep dreaming not gonna happen— Stephen Yeboah (@elstephanio) September 24, 2023
Why? Give me your reasons?— AnnieOldEnough Naked Face. (@AnnieOldenough) September 24, 2023
“They don’t agree with my ideology so they should be impeached?”— DANGER: DISINFORMATION (@RetiredCrimeDog) September 24, 2023
Grow up
Oh, something, something about corruption. He has no idea.
What decisions have they made that are NOT constitutional?— Yankees365 (@risucci_rick) September 24, 2023
There is none. You may not agree with their beliefs in life but they have done their jobs properly. I can say the same fir RBG & others that served the court chosen by the left. https://t.co/2pvD1Bkndu
Seriously.
The kid thinks he gets to decide who 'deserves' to be on the Supreme Court.
Is this what he imagines is going to happen?
I have a better idea:— Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) September 24, 2023
1. Impeach all conservative Justices
2. Enlarge court to 25 justices
3. Appoint 25 liberals Justices
Newsflash, buddy.
Newsflash bub, your feelings don't run the world— Ziggy (@ziggy_news) September 24, 2023
You're opinions don't warrant impeachment— James Jameson (@TheKnot4Sail) September 24, 2023
Because you are a white liberal and the smartest person in the world 🌍 https://t.co/ieHVHUJQx6— Jevon (@Ajevonmartinez) September 24, 2023
impeach your chin— LeeAnn Star (@LeeAnnStar23) September 24, 2023
He's 20.
He is 20.
You have no clue what you are talking about little kid, you have not lived long enough to have any say about these all American, great people.— Dre (@DreKoniec) September 24, 2023
Who are you?— Lyn Perry, Writer (@LynPerryWriter) September 24, 2023
Really, Harry, it's nice outside. Don't you have any friends? Joe Biden doesn't count.
It’s the first Sunday of fall. Go outside.— Han Brolo (@bxlewi1) September 24, 2023
They don't make mindless self-righteous liberal activists like they used to! At least the previous generation of entitled professional whiners could articulate some reasoning behind their nonsense. Now they just point and shout and assume it's activism.
Keep fighting the good fight, Harry.
You're making 2024 easier for us every day.
