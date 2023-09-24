'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like and it is ADORABLE

Young people today think all it takes to get their way in politics is an angry social media post and sufficient likes. Poor Harry Sisson. Always so angry.

Harry decided that he doesn't like SCOTUS Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, so THEY MUST BE CANCELLED NOW! He even linked to an online petition. He must feel very accomplished this Fall Sunday.

IMPEACH CLARENCE THOMAS AND SAMUEL ALITO. They do not deserve to be on the Supreme Court. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 24, 2023

If you think they should be kicked off the court and there should be term limits, sign this letter demanding action from Congress: https://t.co/DSpRMO4pL6 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 24, 2023

Doesn't quite work like that Harry. We know, we know, you've been told your whole life you live in a democracy where you just need to shout loudest to get your way, but ...

Harry, so under the valid reasons to impeach a Supreme Court justice list...



"They don't deserve to be on the Supreme Court". — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) September 24, 2023

Keep dreaming not gonna happen — Stephen Yeboah (@elstephanio) September 24, 2023

Why? Give me your reasons? — AnnieOldEnough Naked Face. (@AnnieOldenough) September 24, 2023

“They don’t agree with my ideology so they should be impeached?”



Grow up — DANGER: DISINFORMATION (@RetiredCrimeDog) September 24, 2023

Oh, something, something about corruption. He has no idea.

What decisions have they made that are NOT constitutional?

There is none. You may not agree with their beliefs in life but they have done their jobs properly. I can say the same fir RBG & others that served the court chosen by the left. https://t.co/2pvD1Bkndu — Yankees365 (@risucci_rick) September 24, 2023

Seriously.

The kid thinks he gets to decide who 'deserves' to be on the Supreme Court.

Is this what he imagines is going to happen?

I have a better idea:



1. Impeach all conservative Justices

2. Enlarge court to 25 justices

3. Appoint 25 liberals Justices — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) September 24, 2023

Newsflash, buddy.

Newsflash bub, your feelings don't run the world — Ziggy (@ziggy_news) September 24, 2023

You're opinions don't warrant impeachment — James Jameson (@TheKnot4Sail) September 24, 2023

Because you are a white liberal and the smartest person in the world 🌍 https://t.co/ieHVHUJQx6 — Jevon (@Ajevonmartinez) September 24, 2023

impeach your chin — LeeAnn Star (@LeeAnnStar23) September 24, 2023

He's 20.

You have no clue what you are talking about little kid, you have not lived long enough to have any say about these all American, great people. — Dre (@DreKoniec) September 24, 2023

Who are you? — Lyn Perry, Writer (@LynPerryWriter) September 24, 2023

Really, Harry, it's nice outside. Don't you have any friends? Joe Biden doesn't count.

It’s the first Sunday of fall. Go outside. — Han Brolo (@bxlewi1) September 24, 2023

They don't make mindless self-righteous liberal activists like they used to! At least the previous generation of entitled professional whiners could articulate some reasoning behind their nonsense. Now they just point and shout and assume it's activism.

Keep fighting the good fight, Harry.

You're making 2024 easier for us every day.

