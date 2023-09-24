'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like and it is ADORABLE

MSNBC pundit laughably claims Biden's advanced age is a happy bonus
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:40 PM on September 24, 2023
meme

Young people today think all it takes to get their way in politics is an angry social media post and sufficient likes. Poor Harry Sisson. Always so angry.

Harry decided that he doesn't like SCOTUS Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, so THEY MUST BE CANCELLED NOW! He even linked to an online petition. He must feel very accomplished this Fall Sunday.

Doesn't quite work like that Harry. We know, we know, you've been told your whole life you live in a democracy where you just need to shout loudest to get your way, but ...

Oh, something, something about corruption. He has no idea.

Grateful Calvin
Seriously.

The kid thinks he gets to decide who 'deserves' to be on the Supreme Court.

Is this what he imagines is going to happen?

Newsflash, buddy.

He's 20.

He is 20.

Really, Harry, it's nice outside. Don't you have any friends? Joe Biden doesn't count.

They don't make mindless self-righteous liberal activists like they used to! At least the previous generation of entitled professional whiners could articulate some reasoning behind their nonsense. Now they just point and shout and assume it's activism.

Keep fighting the good fight, Harry.

You're making 2024 easier for us every day.

***

CLARENCE THOMAS IMPEACHMENT SCOTUS

