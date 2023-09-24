'Essential for what? Votes?': Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for student loan cancellation AGAIN

It's weird that the only people who have the actual authority to 'do something' about student loans do absolutely nothing but whine on social media, right? Not that anything needs to be done. A fake crisis designed to rally the troops around election time. However, if they are going to demand action, they should at least be proposing legislation of some kind.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley seems to think declaring things 'essential' is good enough.

Student debt cancellation is essential. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 24, 2023

Ah, the promise that is never fulfilled.

At the dog races, there is a little stuffed rabbit they run on a mechanical track to lead the dogs around in circles. The dogs can never catch it & if they did, there'd be no meat in it anyway. The rabbit is nothing, but w/o this nothing, there'd be no show. So, it's everything. https://t.co/eVjwec6Uw9 — C C (@ThisWarThatWar) September 24, 2023

they dangled it in our face for the election in 2020 & wait for them to bring it up again in 2024 & do nothing https://t.co/8tFW04wtbo — the bigger person (@amalliahope) September 24, 2023

So are we just going to keep talking about it or will we actually do something — Wildfire smoke inhaler. Vineta recipes in pinned📌 (@96fps) September 24, 2023

A promise of another kind too.

Essential for adding fuel to the current inflationary environment 🔥. Bad policy choice hurts all Americans. Inflation is the worst tax of all. https://t.co/PldvuX4PRx — The Hippy Razorback (@Nuanced_Pig) September 24, 2023

'Essential for what,' is an important caveat here, Congresswoman. Is cancelling all debt 'essential?'

I would support student debt cancelation if my mortgage is also canceled simultaneously — Benjamin 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 🇹🇼🇭🇰✡️🕎 (@Benjaminruben30) September 24, 2023

Progressives agree, but it isn't clear they know what they are agreeing to.

Very essential — Gerald A. Griggs (@AttorneyGriggs) September 24, 2023

Agree 120%! — SnittyKitty (@_SnittyKitty_) September 24, 2023

The people who would actually end up paying for it, however, are not as enthusiastic.

Student debt cancellation is theft. — Amelia Melati (@AmeliaTvenu200) September 24, 2023

Student debt cancellation punishes taxpayers that didn’t take a loan. When you take a loan, you are expected to pay it back. This is called honoring your word. — Tanner🇺🇸 (@wakeari60) September 24, 2023

Student debt cancellation is a lie.



It's debt transference from those who agreed to it to those who did not, while effectively underwriting the lenders and institutions that are said to be the problem. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) September 24, 2023

For what ? Not me . Why should I pay for someone else loan? — RStoffmoonshiner (@rstoff1) September 24, 2023

WHAT 👏 ABOUT 👏 MY 👏 MORTGAGE 👏 — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) September 24, 2023

Do not transfer debt to me. I do not consent to that. — Erikas J Aleksander (@eja117) September 24, 2023

If they really wanted to provide a workable solution.

Restoral of Student Loan bankruptcy protections are essential. That is what will drive reform. — Patrick Donohue (@Presproverbs) September 24, 2023

The most promising solution, however.

You can cancel student debt, every month, by working a job and paying your bills



That was the plan and agreement you signed before you ever had student debt https://t.co/NcQ0jwqWs7 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) September 24, 2023

Besides, cancelling student loans is just so 2020. The lefty meaningless chant of 2024 will be:

All Democrats have to do is spout simple declarations and their voters sway in rhythmic unison. It's just that easy. No solutions. No action. No anything.

Whatever gets you those votes, Congresswoman!

