Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Monica Crowley lists four results of the 'poll showing Trump creaming Biden by...
PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON
David Hogg argues for Biden’s re-election because he 'was once a young person'...
Just GUESS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' favorite word! Democrats are too excited for a...
WATCH: Did Volodymyr Zelensky, Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament honor an actual...
'Why are teachers TALKING about this?': Libs of TikTok exposes ANOTHER teacher talking...
Glenn Greenwald takes neocon WAR HAWK Bill Kristol APART in brutal thread for...
Democrats reveal THEMSELVES as the real fascists in shocking poll on supporting free...
BREAKING NEWS: Biden admits he SUCKS (watch)
Trump +10 over Biden: Washington Post rejects latest poll from Washington Post
HA! Byron York rubs WaPo's NOSE in their OWN poll showing Trump +10...

'Essential for what? Votes?': Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for student loan cancellation AGAIN

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:03 PM on September 24, 2023

It's weird that the only people who have the actual authority to 'do something' about student loans do absolutely nothing but whine on social media, right? Not that anything needs to be done. A fake crisis designed to rally the troops around election time. However, if they are going to demand action, they should at least be proposing legislation of some kind.

Advertisement

Rep. Ayanna Pressley seems to think declaring things 'essential' is good enough.

Ah, the promise that is never fulfilled.

A promise of another kind too.

'Essential for what,' is an important caveat here, Congresswoman. Is cancelling all debt 'essential?'

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Progressives agree, but it isn't clear they know what they are agreeing to.

The people who would actually end up paying for it, however, are not as enthusiastic.

If they really wanted to provide a workable solution.

Advertisement

The most promising solution, however.

Besides, cancelling student loans is just so 2020. The lefty meaningless chant of 2024 will be:

All Democrats have to do is spout simple declarations and their voters sway in rhythmic unison. It's just that easy. No solutions. No action. No anything.

Whatever gets you those votes, Congresswoman!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: STUDENT DEBT AYANNA PRESSLEY STUDENT LOAN CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch)
Grateful Calvin
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Chad Felix Greene
Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies
Laura W.
WATCH: Did Volodymyr Zelensky, Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament honor an actual Nazi?
Aaron Walker
PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON
Laura W.
Monica Crowley lists four results of the 'poll showing Trump creaming Biden by 10 pts'
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tulsi Gabbard states the obvious about Trump indictments and leftists can't deal (watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement