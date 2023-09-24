Just GUESS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' favorite word! Democrats are too excited for a possible gov shutdown

Another election season, another government shutdown, and *yawn* another hysterical Democrat droning on about saving democracy or something. As usual, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is first in line to show how super mad he is about those evil Republicans trying to hurt the American people.

Extreme MAGA Republicans are determined to shutdown the government this week.



House Democrats are working hard to stop them from once again hurting the American people. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 24, 2023

Maybe if he just repeats it enough times, he'll keep getting reelected.

Now, now, we can't have any of that.

What is your solution Hakeem? What plan have you brought to the table? Don't you think we need to get spending more under control? How can we continue on this current path? — Ideaman@inventitnow (@Inventitnow) September 24, 2023

Who authorized these facts?

When Biden took office, inflation was 1.4% and gas was $2.39/gal. Today, inflation is 3.7% and gas is $3.84/gal.



House D🐀s are working hard to destroy America & hurting American people. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) September 24, 2023

Good Sir, please remove this hate speech from the building.

Really?



We’re $34 trillion in debt yet you have no plans to cut spending.



We pay an enormous amount in interest on that debt yet you have no intention of cutting spending.



The government is $1 trillion over budget for the fiscal year and you have no desire to cut spending.… — Bryan New 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@ne39108342) September 24, 2023

No, no! It's the evil Republicans!

What hurts US citizens is our elected representatives continuing to sink our country further and further into debt with no end in sight. Neither party wants to do anything to place US citizens first. We cannot afford to provide endless funds to other countries. — Kristi C (@5memb) September 24, 2023

Solutions? We don't have time for solutions!

Unless you cut spending we MUST shut it down. — Steven D Ayers ⚡️ (@Steven_D_Ayers) September 24, 2023

Someone get this guy out of here! He's ruining the press conference!

Dude! Everybody knows it's only about 15% of the federal govt that will actually stay home and get back pay once they return to work. Quit gaslighting the citizens. It's getting real old... — Sal Monella (@DonSeaboard) September 24, 2023

Lol. Imagine if Republicans were this bold.

Keep the government shut down until our border is secured! — E (@CcpSkipTracer) September 24, 2023

Sorry, these details are not important. Back to the outrage!

Folks all the politicians are lying to you. We haven't had a budget most years for 20 years. They either do continuing resolutions or big bloated omnibus bills. And here is the resulthttps://t.co/CGiIVj9gVg — evensoiamsaved (@evensoiamsaved) September 24, 2023

His job is to be angry and indignant on *coughs 'X', yes.

You keep saying that but you show no evidence of the work you are supposedly doing. Is writing tweets considered qork? — Grandpa Jason (@JasonRe60080168) September 24, 2023

empty suit radical. — Brian Carrigan 🔴 (@briancarrigan) September 24, 2023

That or 'MAGA.'

Hakeem, what's your favorite word?



Is it extreme? — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 24, 2023

Show us this "extreme" you keep speaking of. Your overuse of that word is extreme. Calm down Suzan, you're the one being loud. — BoilingPoint Live (@RealBPL) September 24, 2023

Please advise, what’s an Extreme MAGA Republican? — 𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗭 (@rodriQuez) September 24, 2023

Really, Rep. Jeffries, you've worked so hard to bring awareness of the EXTREME MAGA threat, it's time to let someone else do all this hard work. Have you tried vacationing in Delaware?

Hakeem, why not retire and take it easy, you and the rest of Congress are working too hard. Doing what, no one knows as the country is sinking but maybe early retirement for you and the rest is in order. — peter Georgiou (@realGeorgiou) September 24, 2023

*sips coffee*

You are NOT The good guys in this. — Wet Cat Meow Meow (@leepunzel) September 24, 2023

The Democrats always get so excited about government shutdowns. You can just see them light up as they crack their fingers and prepare to flood the internet with their righteous indignation. Sadly, Republicans always cave to the pressure and give them whatever they want.

Extreme!

MAGA!

Works every time.

***

