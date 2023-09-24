Just GUESS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' favorite word! Democrats are too excited for a possible gov shutdown

WATCH: Did Volodymyr Zelensky, Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament honor an actual...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  3:00 PM on September 24, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Another election season, another government shutdown, and *yawn* another hysterical Democrat droning on about saving democracy or something. As usual, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is first in line to show how super mad he is about those evil Republicans trying to hurt the American people.

Maybe if he just repeats it enough times, he'll keep getting reelected.

Now, now, we can't have any of that.

Who authorized these facts?

Good Sir, please remove this hate speech from the building.

No, no! It's the evil Republicans!

Solutions? We don't have time for solutions!

Someone get this guy out of here! He's ruining the press conference!

Lol. Imagine if Republicans were this bold.

Sorry, these details are not important. Back to the outrage!

His job is to be angry and indignant on *coughs 'X', yes.

That or 'MAGA.'

Really, Rep. Jeffries, you've worked so hard to bring awareness of the EXTREME MAGA threat, it's time to let someone else do all this hard work. Have you tried vacationing in Delaware?

*sips coffee*

The Democrats always get so excited about government shutdowns. You can just see them light up as they crack their fingers and prepare to flood the internet with their righteous indignation. Sadly, Republicans always cave to the pressure and give them whatever they want.

Extreme!

MAGA!

Works every time.

