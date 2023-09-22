'Do people still have civil rights in Texas?': The Left has a MAJOR...
'Zero': Philosopher asks philosophical question on trans kids and gets PRACTICAL answer

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on September 22, 2023
Meme screenshot

Ah, philosophy. The art of thought and consideration. Sadly, it's often pretty useless in regular life. This could not have been more obvious than when philosopher and director of the National Progress Alliance, Peter Boghossian, posed the question, 'How many trans kids are worth better education?'

He probably wasn't expecting the answers he received, however.

Interesting question. Also, consider:

The practical answer is zero.

Coucy
Why is this even a question?

Weird. It used to be the expectation was all kids would leave school knowing how to read. When did this become a negotiating tool for compromise?

Could it be that teachers spending all their time on progressive nonsense could be impacting poor educational outcomes?

Talk about priorities!

Maybe teachers could just work on educating kids on core concepts like math and reading and keep LGBTQ stuff on TikTok.

***

