'Zero': Philosopher asks philosophical question on trans kids and gets PRACTICAL answer

Ah, philosophy. The art of thought and consideration. Sadly, it's often pretty useless in regular life. This could not have been more obvious than when philosopher and director of the National Progress Alliance, Peter Boghossian, posed the question, 'How many trans kids are worth better education?'

He probably wasn't expecting the answers he received, however.

What percentage of children would you be okay with teachers transitioning per year if it meant that overall children would be literate in English? (The current literacy rate is approximately 40%.) — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) September 22, 2023

How many more children being literate are you willing to trade for one trans child? — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) September 22, 2023

Interesting question. Also, consider:

Set this question aside for a moment and instead consider mine. What percentage of virgins would you be okay pushing into a volcano if that meant that overall crop yields would feed all the hungry? https://t.co/k45AU4hEof — HeterodorxPodcast🍂🧑‍🦳 (@heterodorx) September 22, 2023

The practical answer is zero.

Zero, given the already available alternative of "making them teach English or be fired." https://t.co/BwrITgZeTG — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 22, 2023

Zero



I am not a utilitarian. I care about the truth



The truth is that you cannot change your sex; that "gender affirming care" causes sterility and other long-term health problems; and that it is cruel (and, in this case, often lethal) to lie to children



Every child matters https://t.co/5udBsgzDF0 — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) September 22, 2023

0%. Children should be free to be themselves, & enjoy every moment of their formative years, without expectation of anything, apart from decent manners, respect for self & others, and a healthy focus on academic advancement. — Louise Grace (@LouiseGrace12) September 22, 2023

Why is this even a question?

Public education. 60% of the time, it works every time. — Pale Conservative (@spides99) September 22, 2023

False dichotomy.

How about 0% of children transitioned and 100% literacy.

That used to be standard. — Thomas Reid (@thomasjreid) September 22, 2023

Weird. It used to be the expectation was all kids would leave school knowing how to read. When did this become a negotiating tool for compromise?

Could it be that teachers spending all their time on progressive nonsense could be impacting poor educational outcomes?

Bizarre hypothetical given that firing every teacher indoctrinating kids in gender ideology would probably raise literacy rates. https://t.co/kLmqd4AcZ5 — Cameron Stuart (@CameronStuart89) September 22, 2023

😂😂😂



Answer is teachers should worry more about reviving the importance of the primacy of literacy but they’ve totally lost the plot. https://t.co/E5bZKrGX5R — Ibn O (@IbnOSS1) September 22, 2023

Not one. If the "teachers" can't teach, fire them https://t.co/BXA2FyTV5i — Dangerous Speech Podcast (@dangerousspeach) September 22, 2023

Talk about priorities!

Trading fertility for literacy - I think our society has a problem realizing what the value of each of these is. — Nyet War, Y’all (@DymaxionMe) September 22, 2023

I mean, a child here for good harvest, a child there for "literacy" and before you know it, we are talking numbers here! pic.twitter.com/afM8eAVLks — CosmosY (@CosmosY5) September 22, 2023

Maybe teachers could just work on educating kids on core concepts like math and reading and keep LGBTQ stuff on TikTok.

***

