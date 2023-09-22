Trans women sex offenders in Canadian women's prisons stats are actually SHOCKING

Now that you mention it, there does seem to be a lot of stories featuring male sex offenders suddenly announcing they are transwomen and being transferred to women's prisons. Who knew it was so high though?

44 percent of trans-identified males in Canadian prisons are sex offenders https://t.co/W34vwKknRJ — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 22, 2023

Over half of those sex crimes, are against children. And 41% were killers 💔



And no, these are not female to male convicts. Some of these men raped and killed babies and now get to stay in mother baby units, and get free breast implants paid for by British Columbia government pic.twitter.com/6zBwXNueNq — Brattani (@Bratt_world) September 22, 2023

It's not just in Canada either.

Of the 161 trans identified males in Wisconsin DOC prisons, 81 (50.3%) have been "convicted of at least one count of sexual assault or sexual abuse", according to a public records request that Oversite Project received.



Read the records req. response: https://t.co/ocZCFTwYZH https://t.co/SCVW0jBjVT — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) August 25, 2023

UK numbers are reflecting similar results.

And similar to the rate in the UKhttps://t.co/E3RLAGI5h1. pic.twitter.com/Pr6OFKK7bw — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) September 22, 2023

With this happening everywhere, why are people still allowing these men to be put in women's prisons?

I cannot believe that people just rolled over and let this happen. People like those thugs that ran over the guy on the bike can claim to be trans and get more sex in prison than on the outside and everyone still has the nerve to ask why it just gets worse and worse. — James Brunette (@brunette350) September 22, 2023

In other words, almost half are dangerous men. https://t.co/D7kG8msJlw — Story Horse! 🏴‍☠️ (@bostronix) September 22, 2023

Statistics are going to become a lot more confusing.

A few years from now they’ll talk about the very odd rise of women sex offenders in 2010-2030 because “trans women are women” but the whole time it’s just males being males https://t.co/MaNttezkDn — Mary ♀⚝ (@yasmusing) September 22, 2023

This is a very important question.

How many of them came out as trans after their arrests I wonder. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 22, 2023

What percentage of the remaining 56 percent haven't been caught yet? — Mack O'Quinn (@MOQuinn62) September 22, 2023

This very high level of sexual assaults in male inmates who seek a transfer to the women's prison is consistent in the U.S. and UK too. It's absolute evil to do this to the women. — Women are full humans even though men run things (@womanofcourse) September 22, 2023

A lot of male sex offenders are using the trans thing to avoid being in male prisons. If anything I'm surprised more of them aren't doing it. — Marco Solo (@M4es2) September 22, 2023

Still, even with all this information, the left is unmoved.

100% of criminals are found to have committed crimes



Good thing criminals don’t represent the rest of the population — Rob (@fallibull) September 22, 2023

Transwomen are women. — Phil McCracken 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇲🇩 (@Ph1lMcCr4ck3n) September 22, 2023

According to LGBTQ activists, the response is probably something like,

Girls just wanna have fun? — Gordie (@BfgGordie) September 22, 2023

Sadly, the women in these prisons, who may be serving time for nonviolent or petty crimes, are the real victims here. They're the ones who are forced to live with predators without anyone listening or caring about their fears. In fact, they're likely to be accused of bigotry if they try!

These numbers will only keep growing as long as predator men are allowed to indulge their fantasies at the expense of women, in favor of progressive ideals.

