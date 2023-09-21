'That's a gender message': Lunatic trans activist dr explains how barrettes determine gender or something

We're constantly told that trans people have always known they were trans, even as toddlers. How that is determined, however, is a bit of a speculative mystery. Never fear, Dr. Diane Ehrensaft, co-author of the APA’s Gender Affirmative Model — An Interdisciplinary Approach to Supporting Transgender and Gender Expansive Children and psychologist at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, is ready to give the deets!

'I have a colleague who is transgender, and there is a video of him as a toddler, so he was assigned female at birth, so there is a video of him as a toddler, tearing barrettes out of then-her hair and throwing them on the ground and sobbing. That's a gender message.'

Ok, what now?

Female toddlers who pull barrettes out of their hair and boys who unsnap their onesies are trying to tell you they are trans. pic.twitter.com/g6xxvPaCp3 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 21, 2023

Remember, this woman co-authored the official standards the medical community uses to treat gender issues in children.

The speaker is Dr. Diane Ehrensaft.



She‘a a psychologist at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.



She co-authored the APA’s Gender Affirmative Model — An Interdisciplinary Approach to Supporting Transgender and Gender Expansive Children.



Cult members are running medical and… — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 21, 2023

These people are the only ones taken seriously by those in authority. That’s how we got in this mess. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 21, 2023

Ok.

Let's go through that again.

A toddler didn't like having clips in her hair and that means she knew, through some yet-unnamed supernatural force, she was really a boy?

What?

Because one year olds definitely know that barrettes are associated with femininity — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 21, 2023

Toddlers must be taught quite literally everything yet this one topic they hold absolute awareness on through instinct?

Could it possibly be that the same toddler who doesn’t know the difference between a bear and a spider also might call themselves by the wrong gender sometimes — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 21, 2023

She’s wrong. She’s just WRONG. I’ve had three children. A toddler isn’t saying this and can’t process the complex meanings of these phrases. It’s absurd. A toddler pulls a barrette out because it’s uncomfortable. JFC this is beyond unreasonable. — Beastly Chowder (@BeastlyChowder) September 21, 2023

What exactly are the guidelines here?

One of my daughters use to continuously pull off her winter boots in the snow. Was she just trying to tell she was trans sasquatch? https://t.co/MXKLQwAnTz — CDN_Orangeman (@CDN_Orangeman) September 21, 2023

The gender binary doesn't exist, except for children in which it is unverisal and absolute.

So now we are back to boy and girl specific clothing and accessories and boy and girl specific activities and hobbies.



This reminds me something about turntables turning or carousels spinning. https://t.co/GnMG7m6GIO — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) September 21, 2023

This isn't the blathering of some TikToker in their car, this is a leading voice in the field of medicine.

She works at a children's hospital.



Truly terrifying. https://t.co/zZ9p3Zgy7d — Bad Education. (@LKidsalone) September 21, 2023

No, sorry. Your child is attempting to communicate with you through complex psychic paths to indicate the true nature of their soul via the medium of hair clips.

I've lost count of how many times little girls pull out hair ties only because they don't want something pulling their hair. https://t.co/rCB9tFGF7N — Melbournegreyhoundlady (@Juanita30622990) September 21, 2023

This is absolutely nuts. A toddler who rips barrettes out of her hair is sending a gender message? A toddler who unsnaps a onesie is communicating identity? Especially if it happens (only) two or three times? Has this woman ever spent time actually caring for toddlers? https://t.co/qSv5ftlfoe — Geology Jill (@geoljills) September 21, 2023

Almost every female toddler pulls barrettes out of their hair. This is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 21, 2023

Quick! Someone call a Gender Whisperer to help decode the secret message toddlers are trying to send their parents!

My daughter is 8 months old and she loves to get the bows out of her hair



and then try to eat them.



Is she trying to tell me bows are healthy and nutritious? 🤔 — Zak (@evilzak2) September 21, 2023

Obviously if your child rejects the slightest of gender norms for their sex, it's time to put them on the wait list for puberty blockers. They couldn't be clearer in their communication. Children know.

Children KNOW.

***

