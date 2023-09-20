'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a few pegs

'He knows he screwed up': Ben Domenech decides Trump's abortion interview needs some...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:45 AM on September 20, 2023

If only all could aspire to the intellectual and moral superiority of the progressive Left. Imagine what a world that would be. Well, at least in George Takei's head.

The newest leftwing smugalicious slogan is, 'Every accusation is a confession,' said of course, with zero self-awareness.

Roseanne, however, just isn't taking any of it seriously anymore.

So close George, so close.

Absolutely George, except the exact opposite.

Riley Gaines reminds girls that men make the best women
Brett T.
We really don't think he gets it.

George does tend to be the slowest liberal to jump on the Hot Take Train.

It's true George ...

He just really needs it to be true though.

Oof, that stings a bit.

Maybe it does make sense.

The Left loves to try to take conservative zingers and turn them on us, but like memes, they can't quite get it right. That's because in order for humor or satire or biting social commentary to work, it's gotta be based on truth. No one believes this George.

Probably not even you.

***

