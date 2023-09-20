'Funniest X post of all time': Roseanne knocks self-righteous George Takei down a few pegs

If only all could aspire to the intellectual and moral superiority of the progressive Left. Imagine what a world that would be. Well, at least in George Takei's head.

We all know that the GOP always accuses the Democrats of whatever it is they are guilty of. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 19, 2023

The newest leftwing smugalicious slogan is, 'Every accusation is a confession,' said of course, with zero self-awareness.

Epic gaslighting, again. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 19, 2023

Roseanne, however, just isn't taking any of it seriously anymore.

This is the funniest X post of all time. https://t.co/NU0ZwU5uPd — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 20, 2023

So close George, so close.

Bwahahaha Projecting their Projecting 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏻 — Lou 🫦 (@LouAZMerrijul) September 20, 2023

IMAX-level projection

Oh My — Albert Latham (@albert1776) September 20, 2023

Absolutely George, except the exact opposite.

It’s literally the other way around! 😂 — Marina (@nostalgicfanxo) September 20, 2023

Opposite Day. — Robert Young (@RobertY92307451) September 20, 2023

The old triple double reverse psychology, eh? — Yeti™ (@WeaponizedYeti) September 20, 2023

We really don't think he gets it.

George is deflecting and accusing conservatives of everything that the Democrats do. — General™️👀🇺🇸🦅 (@TheGeneral_0) September 19, 2023

George does tend to be the slowest liberal to jump on the Hot Take Train.

Do you ever have an original thought? — Ludymae (@hootiepoo12) September 19, 2023

It's true George ...

Dems are opposite

Everything they say is opposite

Their loyalty is opposite

They are opposite of a patriot

They are opposite of truth

They are opposite of sanity

They are opposite of realism

Case in point

Takei’s post below

As is every single one of them,

Every single time https://t.co/lCtK6dE7Lq — Fletch17 (@17ThankQ) September 20, 2023

He just really needs it to be true though.

They’ve moved to projecting their projection. That’s amazing. https://t.co/T9w1WPel6e — ⚡️Classified Traffic Emails⚡️ (@FuryanEnergy) September 19, 2023

Oof, that stings a bit.

You must be confused.



Republicans have never accused Democrats of being the party of better ideas. https://t.co/ZkuWURexwR — Carl Wheless (@carlwheless) September 19, 2023

The only thing George Takei is good at is destroying the memory of Star Trek. — BoilingPoint Live (@RealBPL) September 20, 2023

Maybe it does make sense.

The really funny part is Democrats always accuse Republicans of what they themselves are doing. So George is 100% spot on — The Jefferson (@chewy326240) September 20, 2023

The Left loves to try to take conservative zingers and turn them on us, but like memes, they can't quite get it right. That's because in order for humor or satire or biting social commentary to work, it's gotta be based on truth. No one believes this George.

Probably not even you.

***

