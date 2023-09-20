'Start with congress first': Adam Schiff's attempt to shame SCOTUS backfires BIG TIME

Term limits are a fun go-to for politicians who want to look like they're contributing but have no interest in actually doing anything themselves. Oh, and of course the term limits are always for other people, not themselves. Adam Schiff, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2001, 22 years ago, decided term limits for SCOTUS was a winning strategy.

Term limits for Supreme Court justices are critical to restoring the public’s faith in our justice system and protecting Americans’ fundamental rights and freedoms.



I'm proud to partner with @RepHankJohnson on the TERM Act to bring balance to the nation’s highest Court. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 19, 2023

Really Congressman.

Really.

The time for court reform is now. Thank you, @RepAdamSchiff, for supporting the TERM Act and fighting to restore balance & legitimacy to the Supreme Court. https://t.co/a39mNAbnGy — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) September 20, 2023

They're both serious.

Rep. Johnson has been in Congress since 2007, 16 years.

This dumbass won’t vote for term limits in congress but is going to join the dumbest liberal in congress Hank Johnson that thought Guam would flip over if more troops were station there

To bring term limits to the Supreme Court @RepAdamSchiff you are a terrible disgusting… https://t.co/neyxPWyw0z — 🇺🇸🎙Chad “ThugZilla”Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) September 19, 2023

Can you believe this guy? Term limits for SCOTUS, not congress? What planet are we on again? https://t.co/wXNFocWeay — 🇺🇸 1776 Conservative🗿 (@1776Conserv) September 19, 2023

You first. — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) September 20, 2023

And Congress. It was never intended to be a lifelong position where people got rich on bribes in their Depends. — ֍ Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲☦️ (@RaychelTania) September 20, 2023

Can everyone agree on 8 years? Sounds reasonable.

Sure. And Term Limits for the House of Representatives.



You have been in office 8 years. Your time is over.



Go away. https://t.co/xQLiai8eHL — Mary D. Brown (@Leia1492) September 20, 2023

Maybe even more aggressive than we thought!

Term Limits for the House: 4 years

Term Limits for the Senate: 4 years

Term Limits for Presidency: 6 years

One term - Period! https://t.co/9sPnXqXgCB — Sahar (@ThecatLestat60) September 20, 2023

Full SCOTUS reset?

Yes… let’s start with Sotomayor, Kagan, and Brown Jackson. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 20, 2023

Obviously neither care about 'balance' or 'legitimacy' or ensuring fair representation or whatever they want to drone on about. They just want power.

They're mad the current SCOTUS took away their favorite toys and they're still throwing a tantrum about it. Of course, being Democrats, they never stop once their feelings get hurt and they'll push this as far as they can. Or at least until the next election.

However it's sliced, the replies to Schiff show overwhelming support for 'term limits for Congress!' You believe in democracy, right Congressmen? Get to it!

