'Start with congress first': Adam Schiff's attempt to shame SCOTUS backfires BIG TIME

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:10 PM on September 20, 2023
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

Term limits are a fun go-to for politicians who want to look like they're contributing but have no interest in actually doing anything themselves. Oh, and of course the term limits are always for other people, not themselves. Adam Schiff, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2001, 22 years ago, decided term limits for SCOTUS was a winning strategy.

Really Congressman.

Really.

They're both serious.

Rep. Johnson has been in Congress since 2007, 16 years.

Can everyone agree on 8 years? Sounds reasonable.

Maybe even more aggressive than we thought!

Full SCOTUS reset?

Obviously neither care about 'balance' or 'legitimacy' or ensuring fair representation or whatever they want to drone on about. They just want power.

They're mad the current SCOTUS took away their favorite toys and they're still throwing a tantrum about it. Of course, being Democrats, they never stop once their feelings get hurt and they'll push this as far as they can. Or at least until the next election.

However it's sliced, the replies to Schiff show overwhelming support for 'term limits for Congress!' You believe in democracy, right Congressmen? Get to it!

***

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CONGRESS HYPOCRISY

