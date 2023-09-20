'Start with congress first': Adam Schiff's attempt to shame SCOTUS backfires BIG TIME

Term limits are a fun go-to for politicians who want to look like they're contributing but have no interest in actually doing anything themselves. Oh, and of course the term limits are always for other people, not themselves. Adam Schiff, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2001, 22 years ago, decided term limits for SCOTUS was a winning strategy.
Term limits for Supreme Court justices are critical to restoring the public’s faith in our justice system and protecting Americans’ fundamental rights and freedoms.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 19, 2023
I'm proud to partner with @RepHankJohnson on the TERM Act to bring balance to the nation’s highest Court.
Really Congressman.
Really.
The time for court reform is now. Thank you, @RepAdamSchiff, for supporting the TERM Act and fighting to restore balance & legitimacy to the Supreme Court. https://t.co/a39mNAbnGy— Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) September 20, 2023
They're both serious.
Rep. Johnson has been in Congress since 2007, 16 years.
This dumbass won’t vote for term limits in congress but is going to join the dumbest liberal in congress Hank Johnson that thought Guam would flip over if more troops were station there— 🇺🇸🎙Chad “ThugZilla”Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) September 19, 2023
To bring term limits to the Supreme Court @RepAdamSchiff you are a terrible disgusting… https://t.co/neyxPWyw0z
Him first. https://t.co/NygYtYV1bZ— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) September 20, 2023
Can you believe this guy? Term limits for SCOTUS, not congress? What planet are we on again? https://t.co/wXNFocWeay— 🇺🇸 1776 Conservative🗿 (@1776Conserv) September 19, 2023
You first.— Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) September 20, 2023
And Congress. It was never intended to be a lifelong position where people got rich on bribes in their Depends.— ֍ Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲☦️ (@RaychelTania) September 20, 2023
Can everyone agree on 8 years? Sounds reasonable.
Sure. And Term Limits for the House of Representatives.— Mary D. Brown (@Leia1492) September 20, 2023
You have been in office 8 years. Your time is over.
Go away. https://t.co/xQLiai8eHL
Maybe even more aggressive than we thought!
Term Limits for the House: 4 years— Sahar (@ThecatLestat60) September 20, 2023
Term Limits for the Senate: 4 years
Term Limits for Presidency: 6 years
One term - Period! https://t.co/9sPnXqXgCB
Full SCOTUS reset?
Yes… let’s start with Sotomayor, Kagan, and Brown Jackson.— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) September 20, 2023
Obviously neither care about 'balance' or 'legitimacy' or ensuring fair representation or whatever they want to drone on about. They just want power.
They're mad the current SCOTUS took away their favorite toys and they're still throwing a tantrum about it. Of course, being Democrats, they never stop once their feelings get hurt and they'll push this as far as they can. Or at least until the next election.
However it's sliced, the replies to Schiff show overwhelming support for 'term limits for Congress!' You believe in democracy, right Congressmen? Get to it!
