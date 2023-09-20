'Just say no': Seth Dillon NAILS IT explaining 'preferred' pronouns

There once was a time when pronouns were obvious, well, mostly. *coughs Pat coughs*

However, as genders have artificially evolved and imaginations have soared high enough into the sun to warrant a classic cautionary tale, many people have simply dismissed the entire thing, wholesale.

No.

Just say no.

Using “preferred” pronouns isn’t polite; it’s subservient to the point of being degrading. It’s the gender equivalent of whites kneeling and kissing the feet of blacks in humiliating submission. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 20, 2023

I understand why some people think it's respectful to use "preferred" pronouns, but I disagree. I think the demand itself is disrespectful. They're asking others to affirm a falsehood — they're holding up two fingers and requiring everyone to say there are three. I think it's… https://t.co/VkaZNaEsvt — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 20, 2023

There you have it.

It's not about 'respect,' it's about compliance. Asking another person to agree to your self-perception under the guise of politeness is coercion.

Just too much work.

Here is how it translates in my head" I dont care how you feel, but you must care about how I feel."

For me, I call you dude , and girl. So much that sometimes I forget I dont even know someones name til its at that awkward stage where I feel dumb for asking.

I will tell you to… — SK (@ShannonKoz) September 20, 2023

Smart kid!

Funny kid story.

A friend of mine's young daughter was at a summer day camp. They used pronouns. They asked the daughter why she was always crossing her fingers. She said that she thought you were supposed to cross your fingers when you lied. Thus, the phone call to home. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) September 20, 2023

Exactly.

The foundation of a free society requires that no one can force another to believe what they believe, or compel speech that conforms to such requirement. — Dr. Brandon White, Pharm. D. (@ExtendedRelease) September 20, 2023

Imagine that conversation.

Yes, and also, what about the kids? My toddler will grow up to be pretty confused if he sees me refer to a woman as "sir", and say things like "Mr. Smith is growing a baby in his belly". — Mazie Passeri (@passeri_mazie) September 20, 2023

At some point, it really does get absurd.

And the congregation said, 'aw-THEM.'

Preferred pronouns is a coercive religious ritual Th— Spoony Bard (@uspoonybard) September 20, 2023

This really gets to the core of the issue from a moral and ethical standpoint.

There is nothing "polite" about affirming a delusion that is harming so many kids and others. The minute to call a dude "she or her" you are validating their intrusion into women only spaces. There is nothing harmless about a guy exposing his penis to women in a locker room. — George Michael Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) September 20, 2023

Funny how that 'empathy' and 'compassion' only ever go in one direction.

Good grief. Maybe try to have some empathy and consider that people can be different. What you are proposing, that there are only two definite sexual assignments is simply incorrect. There are a myriad of known genetic and/or biological variations that can make sex assignment… — Olav Mitchell Underdal (@omunderdal) September 20, 2023

Exactly.

For the last 40+ years of transgender transition, pronouns were largely ... obvious.

It’s also insulting because it implies that you can’t observe their obvious gender. — Daniel J. Lewis (@theDanielJLewis) September 20, 2023

Just don't play the game.

Same. I don’t play the pronoun game. https://t.co/sZaAiczddU — Cissa Bailey 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@CissaBailey) September 20, 2023

You can't exactly fight against gender insanity if you participate in it.

It also gives you no legs to stand on when it comes to pushing back against the downstream issues because you've already accepted and are affirming the deceit. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) September 20, 2023

Although these pronouns might work in a pinch.

Let's just hope it really is a phase and whatever comes next won't be worse.

Seth, I normally take a deep breath and remind myself: This shall be pass too 😑🙌🏻🙏🏻 (thinking about all the nonsense promoted by far left and radical groups) — 𝙅𝙪𝙖𝙣 𝙍. 𝘿𝙞𝙖𝙯 (@JuanRicardoDiaz) September 20, 2023

