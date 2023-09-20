'Just say no': Seth Dillon NAILS IT explaining 'preferred' pronouns

Biden administration cuts razor wire in Texas meant to stop illegal crossings
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:20 PM on September 20, 2023
Twitchy

There once was a time when pronouns were obvious, well, mostly. *coughs Pat coughs*

However, as genders have artificially evolved and imaginations have soared high enough into the sun to warrant a classic cautionary tale, many people have simply dismissed the entire thing, wholesale.

No.

Just say no.

There you have it.

It's not about 'respect,' it's about compliance. Asking another person to agree to your self-perception under the guise of politeness is coercion.

Just too much work.

Smart kid!

Exactly.

Imagine that conversation.

At some point, it really does get absurd.

And the congregation said, 'aw-THEM.'

This really gets to the core of the issue from a moral and ethical standpoint.

Funny how that 'empathy' and 'compassion' only ever go in one direction.

Exactly.

For the last 40+ years of transgender transition, pronouns were largely ... obvious.

Just don't play the game.

You can't exactly fight against gender insanity if you participate in it.

Although these pronouns might work in a pinch.

Let's just hope it really is a phase and whatever comes next won't be worse.

***

Tags: PRONOUNS TRANS TRANSGENDER SETH DILLON

