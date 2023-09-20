'Based Emma Roberts': Trans actor Angelica Ross accuses American Horror Story star of misgendering on set

It looks like even Hollywood stars are beginning to get tired of the relentless gender enforcement policies imposed by LGBTQ activists. Or maybe one particular trans actor just decided she wanted some attention, considering Emma is staring in the newest season of AHS, airing the same TODAY. In either case, it's very entertaining!

Angelica Ross says that Emma Roberts misgendered her on the set of ‘American Horror Story: 1984.’



Angelica stated that when the two of them were both referred to as ladies on set, Emma replied saying, “Don’t you mean, lady?” while looking at Angelica. pic.twitter.com/VepGDrx2G2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 20, 2023

American Horror Story: 1984 came out in 2019, so Angelica has been holding onto this bit of sassy gossip for a while now. AHS is known for its LGBTQ characters, storylines, and actors, so it's a bit of a surprise to hear that one of the main recurring actors, Emma Roberts, would be so bold. But who knows? We like it if it's true though!

Based Emma Roberts https://t.co/Ciebo7TYTj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 20, 2023

hahahahahaha holy shit https://t.co/pkXeykV23c — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 20, 2023

W from Emma Roberts if true https://t.co/gAKYbaPz5F — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 20, 2023

Ok.

But it feels like this accusation is losing its bite.

the amount of people saying they stan emma roberts now oh… just you’re transphobic https://t.co/YC3u1rIkkT — zoe ⎕ (@ifibelieve_you_) September 20, 2023

Well, she is a sassy white girl, to be fair. But when even the AHS gays aren't bothered ...

Seeing gays brushing away transphobia just because she played a sassy white girl on a few TV shows is really annoying https://t.co/3sEvq94nCh — F☁️ (@frncsmrln) September 20, 2023

Yeah, she's the one who will get backlash.

I really hope Angelica Ross is doing ok and doesn’t get backlash for speaking out. https://t.co/6Q6GyRkHX8 — YGS (@YourGaySupreme) September 20, 2023

Really, the shaming just isn't working anymore.

People, especially women, have had enough.

Good. Stop gaslighting women into the acceptance of men in our identity.



Appropriation by any other name… — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) September 20, 2023

Good for Emma. The only responses to someone pretending to be the opposite sex are derision and open laughter. — Area Man (@lheal) September 20, 2023

even if u cancel emma she'll come back like this-pic.twitter.com/Wxm4huE6Yd — jish💙 (@augustained) September 20, 2023

I’m so sick of heterophobes. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) September 20, 2023

Maybe Angelica is bitter that she didn't get a leading role this season.

Why would she wait until the premiere of a new season to reveal this knowledge after waiting five years? — Âyoze (@lust4orlife) September 20, 2023

Women are just done with having to compete with men who think they're women too. It's exhausting! The constant nagging to pretend nothing is out of the ordinary has just gotten to the ladies and it looks like they're finally speaking up.

Complain and shame all you want, Lefties, but there is definitely a breaking point. Will Emma be able to withstand the backlash on the eve of her starring role in the newest season of American Horror Story: Delicate? We will just have to wait and see.

Let's hope she stays strong.

