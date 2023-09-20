4,000 people have crossed illegally into Texas since... THIS MORNING?
'Based Emma Roberts': Trans actor Angelica Ross accuses American Horror Story star of misgendering on set

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  1:50 PM on September 20, 2023

It looks like even Hollywood stars are beginning to get tired of the relentless gender enforcement policies imposed by LGBTQ activists. Or maybe one particular trans actor just decided she wanted some attention, considering Emma is staring in the newest season of AHS, airing the same TODAY. In either case, it's very entertaining!

American Horror Story: 1984 came out in 2019, so Angelica has been holding onto this bit of sassy gossip for a while now. AHS is known for its LGBTQ characters, storylines, and actors, so it's a bit of a surprise to hear that one of the main recurring actors, Emma Roberts, would be so bold. But who knows? We like it if it's true though!

Ok.

But it feels like this accusation is losing its bite.

Well, she is a sassy white girl, to be fair. But when even the AHS gays aren't bothered ...

Yeah, she's the one who will get backlash.

Really, the shaming just isn't working anymore. 

People, especially women, have had enough.

Maybe Angelica is bitter that she didn't get a leading role this season.

Women are just done with having to compete with men who think they're women too. It's exhausting! The constant nagging to pretend nothing is out of the ordinary has just gotten to the ladies and it looks like they're finally speaking up.

Complain and shame all you want, Lefties, but there is definitely a breaking point. Will Emma be able to withstand the backlash on the eve of her starring role in the newest season of American Horror Story: Delicate? We will just have to wait and see.

Let's hope she stays strong.

***

