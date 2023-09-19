'Only men have prostates': Chaya Raichik schools cancer education and advocacy org on sex differences

The Marie Keating Foundation, in Dublin, Ireland, does excellent work helping spread awareness on various kinds of cancers.

Their website states:

'Following their mother Marie’s death from breast cancer in 1998, the Keating family promised to provide the people of Ireland with vital information, advice and support on the signs and symptoms of cancer and help to prevent cancer or detect it at its earliest stages.'

So why are they spreading this kind of ridiculous nonsense?

Prostate cancer awareness is important to everyone born with a prostate. Men & those born male or assigned male at birth. A woman who was assigned male at birth has a prostate. We are highlighting that everyone with a prostate needs to get their PSA checked. — Marie Keating Foundation (@MarieKeating) September 18, 2023

This really shouldn't need to be said to an established cancer awareness organization. But here we are.

Only men have prostates.



Thank you for coming to my science lesson. https://t.co/oNbCP2D2EC — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 18, 2023

Maybe they aren't as interested in science lessons as you'd think.

these cowards have banned anyone they're not following from challenging most of the laughable pablum they dish out. — BrunoNation (@TonyBrunoNation) September 18, 2023

It's true. What makes sense at all these days?

We live in upside down world. — The Yes Man (@TheYesManX) September 18, 2023

Science is always evolving?

You didn't know women have prostates and men have vaginas? I studied that in medical school! — Mark (@Mark4LJC) September 18, 2023

Not a good sign for a medical awareness org.

You know they're in the wrong when they disable replies. — NickAlexanderBand (@NickAlexander68) September 18, 2023

But those people shouldn't be educating others on medical awareness.

Thank you for reminding me that there are people who failed biology class, Chaya 😆 — Knetori_2 (@SARTAM_2314) September 18, 2023

"assigned male at birth"



That gets funnier every time I read it https://t.co/6Hd5leX85K — Platogeek (@platogeek) September 18, 2023

If their goal is to educate, shouldn't they make it as simple as possible?

Why are they making science so confusing now



“Woman assigned a man at birth” I’m not quite sure I know what that means — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) September 18, 2023

But what if one doesn't have a prostate but identifies as having one? And because gender is so fluid, don't you think that everyone should go out and get one, just to be safe? https://t.co/JdgAEY2BBd — Kevin Miller (@MillerBurgers) September 18, 2023

The basics.

You are not "assigned" your biological sex by a doctor. Your sex is determined at conception, is a biological reality and cannot be changed. These organizations continue to beclown themselves. — George Michael Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) September 18, 2023

@MarieKeating anyone born with a prostrate is a man. No matter how they identify. https://t.co/Nbz3KsgSom — Nick Austin (@Nick_78759) September 19, 2023

An actually effective awareness campaign.

It is always sad to see good organizations taken over by woke ideological nonsense. It's apparently more important to cater to the woke mob than to provide accurate and useful medical awareness information that could save lives! Worse, they KNOW what they are doing and have simply turned off replies.

Just like all medical institutions do when faced with challenges to their orthodoxy.

Oh, wait.

No.

That's a religion.

***

