It's just a kid's mural, what's the ... HOLY WHAT IS THAT THING?! NBC News downplays creepy LGBTQ mural

Kid's murals are a particular kind of adorable. It's always wonderful when a talented and creative child or group of kids is given artistic freedom to paint a huge, colorful, and fun story to share with their peers. Who could possibly object to such a thing? Perhaps parents and a Michigan school board simply went, well, overboard on one mural in particular.

Advertisement

A school board in Grant, Michigan, decided last week that a student mural must be painted over, nearly a year after it ignited backlash from some parents who said it promoted LGBTQ imagery and witchcraft. https://t.co/SCpaunxAIp — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 18, 2023

Some details:

'A high schooler in Grant, Michigan, painted the mural inside of a student health center at Grant Middle School after she won a student art contest.'

Oh, well that was nice! How thoughtful, to brighten the day of sick kids who...

Wait, on closer look, there does seem to be something a bit odd.

Whoa.

Is that a bunny dressed as a nurse giving a child wearing a trans flag shirt an injection? Also, a flying Santa pig in a mask with a GIANT needle filled with some black substance hovering over another bunny nurse? What is going on here?!?

Maybe there is a good reason parents have been expressing concern for over a year about this mural, made by a high schooler, on display for middle school kids.

Not everyone agrees.

Republicans are terrible people and terrible parents ... they don't give a f-k how bad they screw up kids.. they'd rather see them dead than able to express themselves in any non cookie cutter conservative way. — YaDonkey (@YaDonkey) September 18, 2023

😥😥😥 — Harley A Putnam 🐓🐓🐓🐔🐔🐔💙💙💙💙 (@clukcluk00) September 18, 2023

Conservatives have such weak values that even a picture will turn their kids into sinners. — Alba (@AlbaNorthTweets) September 18, 2023

Talk about confirmation bias. Also, part of the argument is there isn't any LGBTQ imagery so...which is it?

Oh, I see why it upset them. It champions vaccine use, it has what might be construed as a same sex crush, and of course there are little Black kids so yeah I see why it might upset them. https://t.co/YjOjH3rfOq — A gurl is tired! fr fr (@Fleurdelisazure) September 19, 2023

I have to agree it’s a bit weird but I don’t see the LGBT references — AppFan91 (@BicFatty) September 18, 2023

Well, every character in the mural has obvious LGBTQ symbolism and the mural clearly promotes transgender transition, and this is a middle school after all. Maybe parents aren't being so unreasonable?

GOSH WHERE WOULD ANYONE GET THE IDEA IT PROMOTES LGBTQ IMAGERY https://t.co/9OMENztm8N pic.twitter.com/m4hNpoBkor — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 18, 2023

Maybe COVID furries injecting kids with trans hormones should not be reintroduced?

Advertisement

This mural is powerful. It must be repainted at once. FULL STOP. — Riley Samson (@RileySamson0) September 18, 2023

Parental voices definitely matter in these situations as it's obvious school officials cannot be trusted.

Local impact! — Dr. Sherlock Crackhead MD., PhD. (@RealDaveGray77) September 18, 2023

Good, school should be for learning not divisive bullshit — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) September 18, 2023

It's about time. I swear I saw this story a year or so ago tho. — Decaffeinated Sherlock (@DecafSherlock) September 18, 2023

The pendulum is swinging the other way and it's picking up speed. — TheRealBigJake (@thereal_bigjake) September 18, 2023

Another WIN for active parents! — timhatchlive (@timhatchlive) September 18, 2023

With more than a dozen versions of 'good' in the replies and a lot of clapping, it seems most people agree this was probably not a great idea for a middle school mural.

'At the school board meeting last October, Evelyn Gonzales, the Grant High School student who painted the mural, said through tears that she created it “to make people feel welcome.”'

See, this is part of the problem. The high school student, 16, thought the only way to make middle school kids feel welcome was by promoting specific LGBTQ propaganda. LGBTQ activists are more enthusiastically evangelical than any religion on the planet. No school officials thought a kid in the Superman flex pose getting a jab from the trans bunny was a problem.

Advertisement

Really?

Stay active parents.

It's obvious schools have absolutely zero common sense when it comes to feelings and idealistic views on 'inclusion.'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



