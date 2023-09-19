Online Safety Bill poised to become UK law - Is this the end...
'It is a religion without a God': WATCH Scarlett Johnson rip apart the insanity of the gender cult

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:10 PM on September 19, 2023
AP Photo/Armando Franca

'You might say, oh this is bad but no. It doesn't end. There is no end here.'

As much as many might think progressive ideas will eventually level out, that just has not been our experience. This is most profoundly demonstrated in gender ideology which just seems to spiral into ever more insanity, year after year. Insanity that has terrible consequences.

This simply rings true ... BECAUSE IT IS.

The deeper you go, the worse it gets.

Gender seems to be little more than an obsession with self. Maybe that's their god?

You can't build on an ideology that was designed to destroy.

Yup.

What we know is that there is a bottom to this cliff. Without constant efforts to expose and speak out, it continues evolving and mutating at such a rapid pace, it's impossible to keep up with.

The left never sleeps.

Neither can we!

***

