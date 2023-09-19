'It is a religion without a God': WATCH Scarlett Johnson rip apart the insanity of the gender cult

'You might say, oh this is bad but no. It doesn't end. There is no end here.'

As much as many might think progressive ideas will eventually level out, that just has not been our experience. This is most profoundly demonstrated in gender ideology which just seems to spiral into ever more insanity, year after year. Insanity that has terrible consequences.

Gender Ideology has no limiting principles. If left unchallenged, it devolves to the point of savagery. Why?

It is a religion without a God. pic.twitter.com/ZVXiY0wgXh — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) September 19, 2023

This simply rings true ... BECAUSE IT IS.

She gets it. What’s your excuse? https://t.co/kIAf7LbUBH — Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) September 19, 2023

It is savagery! — Talmadge Wells (@talmadge5) September 19, 2023

The deeper you go, the worse it gets.

There's no end to this deprived ideology. Kids aren't born into the wrong body. They can't be animals. It's dehumanizing to teach or affirm otherwise. https://t.co/rz5Gf0EOTg — Gays Against Groomers Arizona (@GAG_Arizona) September 19, 2023

Gender seems to be little more than an obsession with self. Maybe that's their god?

Self is the god. — Shannon Adcock (@Shannon_A_IL) September 19, 2023

The Marxist left cannot contemplate objective truth.



As narcissists, they are lost in the SELF and the lies (subjective truths) it develops. — B v Dysrational Atheism, Marxism, and Socialism (@LearnngFramewrk) September 19, 2023

I would argue that they believe themselves to be God.



“The serpent said to the woman, “You surely will not die! For God knows that in the day you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.””

Genesis 3:4-5 NASB1995



“You will be like… — Justin Kates (@JustinKatesTx) September 19, 2023

You can't build on an ideology that was designed to destroy.

Transgender Ideology is by design intended to be nihilistic, and to devolve society into chaos and savagery. I have been doing the research, and Transgender Ideology is based on Queer Theory, which is based on Post-Modernism. The Post-Modernist concepts are preserved… — Kimberly Elise H (@KimberlyEliseC) September 19, 2023

Gender ideology is just one of the denominations along with the other critical theories.



Until everyone recognizes these as religions, or more precisely cults, they will continue to ravage the fabric of society and the lives of our children. — Steve Bodie (@smbodie3) September 19, 2023

Yup.

So…. It’s a cult — Cheri_Kentucky (@Cheri_Kentucky2) September 19, 2023

What we know is that there is a bottom to this cliff. Without constant efforts to expose and speak out, it continues evolving and mutating at such a rapid pace, it's impossible to keep up with.

The left never sleeps.

Neither can we!

