'Spoiled child demanding chicken nuggies for all meals': Sean Davis obliterates Frat Boy Fetterman

Everyone likes being comfortable, at home, on a relaxing walk, and even working from home. However, is it really too much to just put on a pair of pants to help lead the nation as a senator?

Apparently.

Completely insane. He’s a spoiled child, demanding chicken nuggies for all meals and throwing a tantrum if he sees a pair of pants. What an absolute embarrassment. https://t.co/6xRy9UWzee — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 18, 2023

It's not like Fetterman needs to be in full best-man attire, but really, a dirty hoodie and no socks? *shudders*

He doesn't wear socks either? How crusty are his feet, just wondering. — Bev Harris (@BevHarrisWrites) September 18, 2023

They'd probably think a tourist got lost.

Imagine if a foreign representative is visiting the capitol and they are informed that this is the Senator of a key region of the country. He can't be called upon to properly dress himself but can be called upon to influence policy. This nation is in decline — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) September 18, 2023

Maybe this is how PA voters like their politicians.

The voters in PA are an embarrassment. Fetterman did not will himself into office, people actually voted for him. — George Michael Sanders (@GeorgeM10912400) September 18, 2023

What is wrong with people in PA that this thing made it anywhere close to an elected office - how embarrassing. — Ragnar's Paw (@aet2u) September 19, 2023

I cannot help but feel embarrassed for the people of Pennsylvania that somehow thought this was the best they had to offer. — Doug Pence (@penhawk2022) September 19, 2023

'Dress for the job you want,' has been downgraded.

Let's be as lazy as possible when we run the government.



What could go wrong? — Stretchy-Wombat (@stretchyWombat) September 19, 2023

It could be bigger than Fetterman if that's possible ...

Are we sure this is all about accommodating one slovenly embarrassment of a senator?



Seems like a public affirmation of progressive-sanctioned decay of American civilizational standards in general. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2023

Going from having a beer with your favorite politician to buying him one because he forgot his wallet at home?

I think we are just reacting instead of understanding the Democrats' play. The left is losing its grip on the blue-collar workers. They are seen as elitists who are out of touch with the common man.



Instead of changing policies. "let the bum dress how he wants." — Brian (@brianinIdaho) September 18, 2023

Oof.

Gotta dress better to work at Walmart 😑 — BPfromBama 🇺🇸 (@brady_parks) September 18, 2023

Well, you say that.

I don't care what he wears. I'm very concerned about how he governs. — matt dooley (@mdooley) September 19, 2023

Dress young, feel young?

The Senate does represent the states so ...

Well done, Pennsylvania. Well done. https://t.co/5Q9yamT0gw — The Truth About Guns (@guntruth) September 18, 2023

Maybe we should be modernizing the dress code for Congress to reflect a more relaxed sense of style. No ties perhaps. But seems like if you could be confused for a homeless person who accidentally wandered in, maybe it's a step too far.

The question is, why is Fetterman so important to change decades of standards?

Where are his chicken nuggies?!

