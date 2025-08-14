Survivor Shares DAMNING Story About D.C. Police Covering Up Her Sexual Assault to...
A House Divided: Symone Sanders Townsend Insists D.C. Is Safe but an X Post by Her Husband Says Otherwise

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:10 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We’re all tired of the absolute nonsense from Democrats that Washington, D.C., is safe. It’s not. Symone Sanders Townsend is one of those Democrats who keep rejecting reality because her hatred for Trump does not allow her to be honest. Well, funny enough. Someone close to Sanders doesn’t have this problem. Two years ago, her husband was complaining that D.C. wasn’t safe for restaurant owners.

Let’s get cooking. (READ)

That’s why she was hired by MSNBC.

As expected, Symone Sanders Townsend, after being called out, decided to deflect and double down.

This explains so much!

New reporting is showing us that the crime stats Democrats are using to say D.C. is safe are all fake. Oopsie!

It’s not. But this is the path she and her fellow Democrats have chosen. We all see where this path is leading them.

