A House Divided: Symone Sanders Townsend Insists D.C. Is Safe but an X Post by Her Husband Says Otherwise

We’re all tired of the absolute nonsense from Democrats that Washington, D.C., is safe. It’s not. Symone Sanders Townsend is one of those Democrats who keep rejecting reality because her hatred for Trump does not allow her to be honest. Well, funny enough. Someone close to Sanders doesn’t have this problem. Two years ago, her husband was complaining that D.C. wasn’t safe for restaurant owners.

Let’s get cooking. (READ)

If you’re going to argue that discussion of violent crime is “propaganda” from “people who have never set foot in your community..”



You better make sure your own husband hasn’t gone on record to media about violent crime being so bad it drove businesses out of that community. pic.twitter.com/tu8PICf7QS — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2025

Deliberately trying to deny the reality all around them. Here's some advice when dining in DC - don't take a table outside on the sidewalk no matter how nice the weather — DC Dummy (@SwampDummy) August 14, 2025

You need to recognize that these people have no values or morals. No real beliefs



They been cast as "far idiot leftist" in a lifelong play and they'll do anything to play the part and cash the check.



Things make alot more sense through that lens — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) August 14, 2025

That’s why she was hired by MSNBC.

As expected, Symone Sanders Townsend, after being called out, decided to deflect and double down.

Yes, 2 years ago during a hearing about what POLICY could address the issue. The policy is an appropriate response. What does this have to do with the federal law enforcement in the streets of our city?



Don’t bother to answer this is a rhetorical question. https://t.co/F3okYoYEWZ — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) August 14, 2025

It's not a rhetorical question. It's a real one. DC is a federal city by the terms of the Constitution. See Article I, Section 8, Clause 17. — Safecracker (@davemcomie) August 14, 2025

Are you pretending it’s a rhetorical question because you don’t like the obvious answer?



You’re downplaying violent crime in DC that your own husband said was enough to force businesses to move.



Seems.. pretty obvious what it has to do with efforts to … stop violent crime. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2025

“Don’t bother to answer this is a rhetorical question”



It’s quite literally not.



This person was a senior communications advisor to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/GWicFB8dDH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 14, 2025

This explains so much!

New reporting is showing us that the crime stats Democrats are using to say D.C. is safe are all fake. Oopsie!

NEW from @alanagoodman: Deposition and phone call transcripts, internal Metropolitan Police Department emails, and court documents show a systematic policy of misclassifying crimes to artificially lower DC crime statistics. pic.twitter.com/ssF5dUxgTC — Zach Kessel (@zach_kessel) August 14, 2025

If they didn't reflexively oppose EVERYTHING Trump does, they wouldn't have to lie so much. — The League of Embarassed Journalists (@mediapostate) August 14, 2025

Symone,



Ignorant, dishonest and stupid is no way to go through life. — Stan Brown (@Stanonstuff) August 14, 2025

It’s not. But this is the path she and her fellow Democrats have chosen. We all see where this path is leading them.

