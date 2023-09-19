Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells UN that some evil state will weaponize the outcomes of...
Democrats' New 'Fetterman Rule' Is Embarrassing

'He knows he screwed up': Ben Domenech decides Trump's abortion interview needs some follow-up STAT

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:30 PM on September 19, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Love him or hate him, Trump is best known for his media savvy and ... maybe he dropped the ball on this one. His Meet The Press interview has certainly been controversial, but does anyone else notice Trump has been oddly quiet about it?

That's not like him.

Not an unfair question.

Winning isn't everything if you lose your core principles.

Okay, but who is going to be voting for him exactly?

Is that really enough though?

Fair assessment.

Maybe it depends on how a person views the importance of the issue itself, but for pro-life conservatives, this was definitely a big no-no. Can he recover from it? Guess we'll have to see.

He can't stay quiet on the issue forever, though.

***

