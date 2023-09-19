'He knows he screwed up': Ben Domenech decides Trump's abortion interview needs some follow-up STAT

Love him or hate him, Trump is best known for his media savvy and ... maybe he dropped the ball on this one. His Meet The Press interview has certainly been controversial, but does anyone else notice Trump has been oddly quiet about it?

Advertisement

That's not like him.

Trump has sent out 19 articles in the past 48 hours, none of which are about his interview selling out pro-lifers to Meet the Press.



He knows he screwed up. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 19, 2023

Not an unfair question.

I don't know why he made the comment he made. A correct answer would be "The SCOTUS handed that over to the states, and I stand by their decision. What the federal government supports is irrelevant." — Amy2112 (@Amy21123) September 19, 2023

He could have done better. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) September 19, 2023

He’s lost his touch. — A Magician Named Gob (@GobBluthII) September 19, 2023

Big time. There’s no walking this one back — X Finds (@X_Finds) September 19, 2023

Winning isn't everything if you lose your core principles.

This alone should be proof of the shallowness of his commitment. Remorse for screwing up (bc it'll hurt your chances of "winning") is mighty different from understanding the pro-life cause and believing in it. — Jenna S (@JennaLynn88) September 19, 2023

He accidentally said what he actually believes. — Daniel (@dmm12345) September 19, 2023

People know he does not have some deeply held, reasoned moral positions.



Everybody knows he is transactional. Give me power and I give you something you want. Whereby "you" is whoever and whatever gets him the power he wants. — CDHeesters (@CDHeesters) September 19, 2023

Okay, but who is going to be voting for him exactly?

Ben and the rest of you - read this and understand that Trump isn't talking to YOU, he's talking to the average Joe voter out there who is NOT as invested in this issue as you are.



THINK!



OY!https://t.co/duE3aEteHg — Dale (@DBCopa) September 19, 2023

Yet he will not loose a single supporter. — @RoseannVesia (@roseannvesia) September 19, 2023

Trump might have spiked the ball on the 5 yard line. It's never a good thing to alienate your base for people who aren't going to vote for you. Their hatred is too strong. — Brian Vargason (@friendlyfreddy5) September 19, 2023

Pro lifers don’t show up to vote when it counts. He didn’t screw up. — GenXGreg (@GenXGMO) September 19, 2023

Don't care.



Still voting Trump. — TheControlGroup (@USWCCEM) September 19, 2023

Is that really enough though?

Except he reposted @JackPosobiec commenting about the interview, twice. I just looked to see if this was true.



The rest of the posts are "articles" about his lead. https://t.co/bsbj5AGIBF — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 19, 2023

Fair assessment.

I would rephrase this as "He's getting blowback and doesn't want to draw attention to it." I don't think he ever admits that he screwed up. https://t.co/7lI2lNm9Ah — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) September 19, 2023

Advertisement

Maybe it depends on how a person views the importance of the issue itself, but for pro-life conservatives, this was definitely a big no-no. Can he recover from it? Guess we'll have to see.

He can't stay quiet on the issue forever, though.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!