You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots...
Lefty Jon Lovett Comes Out in Favor of Parental Rights (but Only to...
Bridget Phetasy’s Twitter Plea for Federal Fiascoes Unleashes a Flood of Jaw-Dropping Tale...
Foul-Mouth Lefty Says She's Already FED UP With Trump and HOO BOY Is...
Karoline Leavitt Shocks the Poor Press Pool with Oh-So-Clever New Reporter Rules
WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can...
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA...
Allie Beth Stuckey Drops a Bombshell: Aging Americans Are Wreaking Havoc on Parenting...
Vicious Cycle: DOGE Finds $100M in Taxpayer Dollars When to AFL-CIO Union's NGO...
Shocker: Bob Goya OUT As CEO of Goya Foods and X Users Are...
SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse...
Jake Tapper Tries to Slam JD Vance, Ends Up Flat on His Smug...
We Vati-CAN'T Even: Lefties Worry New Pope Might Be 'Full Conservative' and 'Extremist'
VIP
Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIO...

Trump Silences Reporter in Explosive Clash Over Who Has Actually Been Targeted

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:20 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

There is a reporter, right now, regretting asking this question.

President Trump certainly has a point.

Unfortunately for that reporter, they did, indeed, miss.

Revenge certainly is sweet.

Advertisement

When you open yourself up to it, don't be shocked when you get it.

It's the corporate media, so pretty stupid. 

Lessons must be taught and learned.

Never back down!

One thing about tables, they always turn. 

Oh, they are finding the taste of their own medicine to be very bitter.

That is well within his rights.

The same as it ever was.

Tags: JOURNALIST REPORTER TRUMP CORPORATE MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
Bridget Phetasy’s Twitter Plea for Federal Fiascoes Unleashes a Flood of Jaw-Dropping Tales
justmindy
You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots on Why MSNBC Fired Joy Reid
Amy Curtis
Karoline Leavitt Shocks the Poor Press Pool with Oh-So-Clever New Reporter Rules
justmindy
Foul-Mouth Lefty Says She's Already FED UP With Trump and HOO BOY Is She Gonna Have a LONG Four Years
Amy Curtis
Lefty Jon Lovett Comes Out in Favor of Parental Rights (but Only to 'Transition' Kids, of Course)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages Grateful Calvin
Advertisement