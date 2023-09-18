'YOU are the problems everyday Americans face': Hakeem Jeffries reminds us why we DON'T want his help

Far too many Democrats think their job is to boldly march to Washington and save Americans from themselves. Of course, their egos and ideology get in the way of listening to said Americans who keep telling them to stop!

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries certainly felt heroic declaring his duty to solving the problems of everyday Americans. He wasn't expecting those everyday Americans to slam the door in his face.

We were sent to Congress to solve problems for everyday Americans.



Some waste time trying to make a point.



House Dems are here to make a difference. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 18, 2023

You ARE the problems that everyday Americans face. The Biden Administration, along with Democrats, are the BIGGEST issue in this country. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 18, 2023

Sing it, sister!

The government rarely 'helps' anyone.

Name one single problem that democrats have solved in the last 70 years…



Just one. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) September 18, 2023

It's true. Maybe Jeffries and his Democratic friends have good intentions, but their results are not working. They're making things worse actually.

The problem is, your "difference" you keep touting is in the negative direction and is bad for America. — WhiskeyMusingsBroadcast (@whiskey_musings) September 18, 2023

You say that, but you’ve actually made things way worse for most people.



So what difference are you talking about?



Less money in our bank accounts? That’s a difference I’ve noticed since you took over — Sean (@GingBahre) September 18, 2023

Don't sugarcoat it!

1. That is correct and for years you didn't solve any problems whatsoever due to your political bias.



2. You are actually one of those people that wasted time.



3. They are certainly here, and that means lying to everyone to try and convince Americans you are the 'good guys'. — Coty. (@CotyKuhn) September 18, 2023

We don't know what difference he's trying to make, but please stop.

Please stop making that difference 🤣 — Ⓑ Happy Man (@SmellHappy3) September 18, 2023

If we're being honest ... would Americans even notice if Congress just wasn't there?

The most effective way for you to solve problems for everyday Americans is for you to resign. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) September 18, 2023

What are your priorities, Congressman?

Prove it. Stop trying to get trump and start working on the border, crime, drugs, homeless, illegals, remove woke ideology, term limits, Congress can't invest, start drilling, go nuclear, blue collar raises and millionaire tax increase. — Jonathan Harris (@crashbus67) September 18, 2023

Truthfully, you guys have done enough.

You’ve made a difference by wrecking the economy. Please just make points; we have seen the damage you do when actually working. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) September 18, 2023

Looks like even Democrats are losing faith ...

You’ve been tweeting (or X-ing) a bunch of words but no action has been done. Stop trying to make people believe you all are doing good. https://t.co/KS2czG59Am — Eli (@ELI_LIVINGSTON) September 18, 2023

Whatever you're selling, we have plenty. You've done enough, Congressman, go home. We can manage much better WITHOUT your help, thanks.

***

