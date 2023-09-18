Liberal Media Claims There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing
'Biden is bendy, the choice is clear': Harry Sisson's standards for Biden are...
Paragon of morality Howard Stern weighs in on Lauren Boebert, calls her a...
'Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.' Missouri GOP burn boxes...
UPDATE: Suspect detained in the assassination of LASD Deputy
Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps...
Are state-run grocery stores next?
Biden's DOJ at work: Pro-lifers convicted for blocking abortion clinic entrance, face 11...
Dude, take the L! John Fetterman finally breaks his silence on how he...
IT'S WHATEVER: Gen Z is VERY lonely and Gen X is forgotten ......
Stephen King DRAGGED for taking BATS**T insane to a whole new LEVEL in...
Check out what Kamala Harris is REALLY concerned about 'protecting' ... (watch)
'Feels like these people have never experienced adulthood': Climate activists host party t...
Hunter Biden sues the IRS for 'violating his rights as a taxpayer' and...

'YOU are the problems everyday Americans face': Hakeem Jeffries reminds us why we DON'T want his help

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:35 PM on September 18, 2023

Far too many Democrats think their job is to boldly march to Washington and save Americans from themselves. Of course, their egos and ideology get in the way of listening to said Americans who keep telling them to stop!

Advertisement

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries certainly felt heroic declaring his duty to solving the problems of everyday Americans. He wasn't expecting those everyday Americans to slam the door in his face.

Sing it, sister!

The government rarely 'helps' anyone.

It's true. Maybe Jeffries and his Democratic friends have good intentions, but their results are not working. They're making things worse actually.

Recommended

'Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.' Missouri GOP burn boxes and the Left loses it
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Don't sugarcoat it!

We don't know what difference he's trying to make, but please stop.

If we're being honest ... would Americans even notice if Congress just wasn't there?

What are your priorities, Congressman?

Truthfully, you guys have done enough.

Advertisement

Looks like even Democrats are losing faith ...

Whatever you're selling, we have plenty. You've done enough, Congressman, go home. We can manage much better WITHOUT your help, thanks.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.' Missouri GOP burn boxes and the Left loses it
Chad Felix Greene
Krassenstein posts random video to tout Biden as 'beloved by the people,' steps on gigantic rake
Grateful Calvin
'Biden is bendy, the choice is clear': Harry Sisson's standards for Biden are getting pretty low
Chad Felix Greene
UPDATE: Suspect detained in the assassination of LASD Deputy
Laura W.
Dude, take the L! John Fetterman finally breaks his silence on how he dresses and comments are GOLD
Sam J.
Paragon of morality Howard Stern weighs in on Lauren Boebert, calls her a 'disgrace to this country'
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.' Missouri GOP burn boxes and the Left loses it Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement