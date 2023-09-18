'Feels like these people have never experienced adulthood': Climate activists host party to save Earth

Ummm ... WAT?! John Fetterman finally breaks his silence on how he dresses...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  12:36 PM on September 18, 2023
Twitter

Protesting, chanting, jumping in place getting all frothy with outrage over imaginary issues, sigh ... to be young again.

So full of passion, righteous anger, and a backpack full of snacks to keep themselves in a sugar frenzy, they block the streets and believe they are 'doing something.'

As seriously as they take themselves, videos of climate activists are always so cringe.

Meh ... maybe on paper.

In reality, however:

Always with the backpacks too.

What exactly is their cause? Do any of them know? Seems Obnoxious = ? = Change!

They certainly don't seem to be aware of any practical applications to their arguments.

Riiiight.

Uh, hello. Saving the planet is their job.

Saving the Earth is a pretty big-time commitment to be fair.

This likely contributes to the cringe factor.

There it is.

Adulthood requires too much prioritization of things like bills and bathing.

Probably the most straightforward answer, however.

All these poor kids have been raised to believe the evil Republicans arrested Captain Planet and they're the only ones left who can save the planet. Right after nap and juice. If their parents say it's ok. But only until the streetlights come on. Who is chaperoning these kids? Get them out of the street! Adults have to go to work.

***

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE FOSSIL FUELS LEFTIES PROTESTERS

