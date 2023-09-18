'Feels like these people have never experienced adulthood': Climate activists host party to save Earth

Protesting, chanting, jumping in place getting all frothy with outrage over imaginary issues, sigh ... to be young again.

So full of passion, righteous anger, and a backpack full of snacks to keep themselves in a sugar frenzy, they block the streets and believe they are 'doing something.'

As seriously as they take themselves, videos of climate activists are always so cringe.

Why are climate activists so cringe? pic.twitter.com/NOnwsYbvef — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 18, 2023

Meh ... maybe on paper.

Climate activism plays a vital role in raising awareness and pushing for positive change. — Miki Gospel (@MikiGospel) September 18, 2023

In reality, however:

Drugs and hormones are quite the cocktail — Viking 𝕏 (@DarthJML) September 18, 2023

What a joke 🤡 — TruthSeeker (@Truthseeker2344) September 18, 2023

Always with the backpacks too.

why do they wear backpacks? does it help them appear more serious? 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Leeberty (@leebertalia) September 18, 2023

What exactly is their cause? Do any of them know? Seems Obnoxious = ? = Change!

They are just extremely obnoxious and over the top. It just doesn’t help their cause at all. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 18, 2023

They certainly don't seem to be aware of any practical applications to their arguments.

Love the fact that his megaphone is made from oil. — vox nihili (@lindblad_glenn) September 18, 2023

Yes, they stop traffic, and when they get off work, they drive or take the bus home — Nevia (@NeviaSf) September 18, 2023

Riiiight.

Don't like fossil fuels? Don't use them — Almighty Meme (@memekian_pickle) September 18, 2023

Uh, hello. Saving the planet is their job.

I wonder how many of these kids support themselves with a job? — Biden the Election Stealer (@morrismd1918) September 18, 2023

Saving the Earth is a pretty big-time commitment to be fair.

They have nothing else going on in their lives. — Rob Boyd, Esq (@AvonandsomerRob) September 18, 2023

This likely contributes to the cringe factor.

Americans are just bad at chants… — Vimyonk (@Vimyonk) September 18, 2023

There it is.

Too lazy to actually go clean the environment but still want to seem important — Exit Liquitity (@ExitLiquitity) September 18, 2023

Adulthood requires too much prioritization of things like bills and bathing.

I feel like these people have never experienced adulthood. — 7thmoosefromtheleft (@7thmooseonleft) September 18, 2023

Probably the most straightforward answer, however.

All these poor kids have been raised to believe the evil Republicans arrested Captain Planet and they're the only ones left who can save the planet. Right after nap and juice. If their parents say it's ok. But only until the streetlights come on. Who is chaperoning these kids? Get them out of the street! Adults have to go to work.

