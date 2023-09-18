'Give the poor little guy some sticks.' Adorable rescued beaver teaches us how cute nature can be

Nature is a beautiful thing. Instinct is deeply ingrained in just about everything, well, except humans for some reason. Watch this little beaver attempt to protect his adoptive home from imaginary water by building a damn out of stuffed animals, a Christmas tree, and even a slipper!

Advertisement

This beaver was orphaned and rescued as a newborn,



Watch the incredible instinct to build a dam, even though it’s never seen its parents build one.. pic.twitter.com/qPswBZOojd — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 18, 2023

His dam building skills are second to none!

Animal brains are so mysterious.

I wonder how their minds work. For example If a baby wolf is rescued, even if it didn't see its parents howl, it will howl instead of barking. I thinks its in their DNA — Talha Ijaz (@itstalhaijaz) September 18, 2023

Beavers will be beavers 🦫👌 — ɛ0ҳ 🦆 (@e0x1n) September 18, 2023

Gotta prepare for the flood waters... https://t.co/lPMi5goLaN — Dr. Whofella - Jesse J (@JesseJ468) September 18, 2023

Gotta keep an eye out for that little guy though.

“Honey have you seen the coffee maker?”🤷‍♀️ 😂😂❤️❤️ Dam that’s cute though 🥰🥰 https://t.co/188vRMteSl — Cheryl Riley (@Cheryl4moco) September 18, 2023

Yes, the slipper puts on a nice final touch! 😀 What a cute little guy! — Olga 🧜🏻‍♀️ ⚓️ (@olyanik) September 18, 2023

Everyone voted and it's unanimous!

Best damn dam I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/AUdGjouMfH — Farzad Mesbahi (@farzyness) September 18, 2023

Not the most traditional pet, that's true.

Nature is amazing!! But why have a beaver in your house? Wouldn’t be my first choice. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/yRWLIsQEW6 — Mama Duck (Suzi) (@cozi2005) September 18, 2023

Maybe humans DO have animal instincts!

Having a beaver as a pet doesn’t seem that different from having a toddler child… except the beaver is probably quieter https://t.co/rCHPkVVpd8 — AmandaNotFun (@AmandaNotFun13) September 18, 2023

Who else would watch?

Beavers: Home Edition would be an amazing Netflix series. https://t.co/Tuw0NfMoqp — DarceyK0621 (@originalDK621) September 18, 2023

Imagine such a helpful and considerate pet.

If you want all your belonging in one place, get a beaver! 🤣 https://t.co/JpUgWR0gTz — Sara (@sarahubz) September 18, 2023

As cute as he is, he probably needs a better home to enjoy his growing construction skills. Can't build a strong dam with stuffed animals, after all.

I hope he is soon put in a more suitable “home” … ie a zoo or similar. I feel about sorry for him…. — Dr. Liz Boulton (@lizb_2010) September 18, 2023

Give the poor little guy some sticks. — Epyon (@NaturesEpyon) September 18, 2023

Advertisement

Of course, this demonstration of the power of nature and instinct kind of shines an unflattering light on us humans though:

Such kind people to rescue the little guy and raise him into a proud and confident beaver. Let's hope he does well back out in the wild! Imagine the dams he'll build.

Good luck little guy!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!