'Give the poor little guy some sticks.' Adorable rescued beaver teaches us how cute nature can be

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on September 18, 2023
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Nature is a beautiful thing. Instinct is deeply ingrained in just about everything, well, except humans for some reason. Watch this little beaver attempt to protect his adoptive home from imaginary water by building a damn out of stuffed animals, a Christmas tree, and even a slipper!

His dam building skills are second to none! 

Animal brains are so mysterious.

Gotta keep an eye out for that little guy though.

Everyone voted and it's unanimous! 

Not the most traditional pet, that's true.

Maybe humans DO have animal instincts!

Who else would watch?

Imagine such a helpful and considerate pet.

As cute as he is, he probably needs a better home to enjoy his growing construction skills. Can't build a strong dam with stuffed animals, after all.

Of course, this demonstration of the power of nature and instinct kind of shines an unflattering light on us humans though:

Such kind people to rescue the little guy and raise him into a proud and confident beaver. Let's hope he does well back out in the wild! Imagine the dams he'll build.

Good luck little guy!

***

