'Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.' Missouri GOP burn boxes and the Left loses it

Out of a Handmaid's Tale fever dream, Lefties on X are having a collective meltdown over a video, with over 10 million views, of Missouri Republicans using flamethrowers to torch BOOKS! Well, empty boxes, but they are PRETENDING TO BURN BOOKS!

Let's follow the narrative trail.

First, Joe My God posted that something called Political Hotwire reported which relies on the below post.

'Sens. William Eigel and Nick Schroer, who each represent St. Louis exurbs that are increasingly ruby red, decide to hold this book burning. Only they are now clarifying it’s not an actual book burning, since they’d have to purchase the books in question and they don’t want to do that, and yeah maybe they don’t want to be portrayed as doing exactly what the Nazis did either. So much so that, despite earlier declaring that this is a matter of destroying “naughty books” in effigy, they are now apparently saying that the burn is of the vague “liberal agenda.” Whatever that means..'

Then, 10 million views and dozens upon dozens of repeat posts later ...

Missouri Republicans at a literal book burning. They think flamethrowers should be legal but history books should be destroyed.pic.twitter.com/ayCwt3gtyU — Jonathan Riley (@realJonRiley) September 17, 2023

The hysteria is spreading quickly like a fire one might say, as the Left suddenly pretends to care about 'banning' books.

Republican politicians in Missouri literally burning books with flamethrowers while chanting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’.



Don’t look away. They are coming for our democracy.



Out-organize, out-donate, out-register and out-vote these wannabe fascists.pic.twitter.com/JQlWPAslKR — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) September 18, 2023

Bill Eigel and Nick Schroer are State Senators. They're burning books.



Is it normal for elected officials to act like Nazi thugs? Not usually, at least in America. So let's just call Republicans what they are, okay?



Nazis. Thugs. https://t.co/JGZIOzOrFc — Jane of the North (@JaneotN) September 17, 2023

Read your history books before these American Nazis burn them. The books will tell you that when people such as this light fires, the world descends into darkness. https://t.co/raybRfzYk4 — howardfineman (@howardfineman) September 18, 2023

The darkness is coming ... for your empty boxes.

After using flame throwers to torch empty boxes they pretended were full of LGBTQ themed books, Bill Eigel and Nick Schroer were so excited they made passionate love to each other. Wedding announcement coming soon.#LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/MBqFd24l4j — Terry McGurrin (@standupmonkey) September 18, 2023

Ok ... that one was weird, but let's move on ...

Fascists! FASCISTS EVERYWHERE!

Fascists, burning books that explain fascism, so that no-one knows to call them fascists in their fascist future. https://t.co/ZliKpX5tKi — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) September 18, 2023

Well, the imaginary books in the empty boxes are supposed to represent extreme, sexualized LGBTQ books the left has been obsessively pushing onto kids but...

Republicans are literally burning books that show me and mine existing in case a kid might read it.



They aren’t hiding it. They aren’t being subtle. This is gonna get worse.



Stay. Fucking. Dangerous. https://t.co/tshjXDE8LQ — Queer Armorer (@QueerArmorer) September 18, 2023

NAZIS! FASCISTS!

This isn't 1933 Nazi Germany.

This is 2023 America.

Book-burning fascists are here.

They're called Republicans. https://t.co/DcryTPJXCk — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) September 18, 2023

Oh look, more Republicans acting like literal Nazis.👇🏼 https://t.co/D9VeNbiTU3 — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) September 18, 2023

Don’t you dare call them Fascists though. https://t.co/eXX69oQQrW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 18, 2023

To be fair to the flailing hordes, yeah, it's probably not the best idea for elected officials to pretend to burn books out in public. Optics and all that. But again, no actual books were burned, it seems. Just as no actual books have been banned.

The left sure can get themselves into a frothy mess of anxiety and terror over absolutely nothing, can't they?

Even if they WERE burning books, which they are not, let's be clear.

It’s like 15 people in total. That’s like saying Antifa is representative of all democrats. https://t.co/wyhGErHp9x — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) September 18, 2023

We're going to have to hear about Republicans literally burning books forever now, aren't we?

Thanks, Missouri GOP.

Thanks for that.

***

