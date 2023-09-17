Darn that media always protecting Trump! George Takei's disappointment in the press is...
How is he DOING that? Watch as this dentist mesmerizes a kid with...
Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend...
Mixed reactions to Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview spark even more debates on...
Drew Barrymore reverses course, announces that the show won't go on during writers...
Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW...
Saskatchewan schools stand with parents - must obtain consent to use 'preferred pronouns'
Poll: Americans divided on what term, like 'horrible' or 'terrible,' describes the economy
NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to...
Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video...
Leftists trend 'Boycott Meet The Press' because they can't DEAL with opposing opinions...
Chuck Schumer nixes Senate dress code because God forbid John Fetterman have to...
'Is the white supremacy in the room with you right now?' Rep. Ayanna...
Maybe he's trying to convince himself: Self-proclaimed woke pro-trans educator tries a bit...

'The correct response is laughter’: Seth Dillon gives his best dad advice on how to deal with trans stuff

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:20 PM on September 17, 2023

It seems all anyone talks about anymore is trans this and trans that. It has consumed the cultural conversation and for many, the time for being nice and quiet is over.

Advertisement

So, who else but Babylon Bee's CEO Seth Dillon to give some great dad advice on how to deal with the topic when it comes up and not lose your mind or your temper?

There was a time when the best response was polite dismissal or to simply change the subject. But we just can't afford to look the other way any longer. Tolerance goes both ways, but sadly trans activists have taken the 'opt-out' approach away from us so …

Looks like the people agree.

Logic rarely works, but this is also good.

Recommended

Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend status (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This might be even better!

It might even help with all of this nonsense, if everyone does it enough.

It's only a matter of time.

Pesky facts.

Creative! Let's add it to this list.

Excellent practical example of when we all should just laugh.

Advertisement

No, men cannot become women. They can live as women, act like women, have their body surgically altered to look like women, and make horrendous hair and clothing choices, *coughs, but they cannot become women. It is a concept so ridiculous no other human in all of human history could respond in any other way.

Laugh with us!

It's the only solution to this madness!

Thank you, Seth, the Babylon Bee certainly makes the job easier!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: TRANS SETH DILLON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend status (watch)
Grateful Calvin
How is he DOING that? Watch as this dentist mesmerizes a kid with magic so good grownups are in awe
Chad Felix Greene
Darn that media always protecting Trump! George Takei's disappointment in the press is HILARIOUS
Chad Felix Greene
Mixed reactions to Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview spark even more debates on abortion access
Laura W.
Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video ends up being all about dad
Chad Felix Greene
NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to be spiraling more than usual
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend status (watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement