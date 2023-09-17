'The correct response is laughter’: Seth Dillon gives his best dad advice on how to deal with trans stuff

It seems all anyone talks about anymore is trans this and trans that. It has consumed the cultural conversation and for many, the time for being nice and quiet is over.

So, who else but Babylon Bee's CEO Seth Dillon to give some great dad advice on how to deal with the topic when it comes up and not lose your mind or your temper?

When someone asks you if men can become women, the correct response is laughter. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 17, 2023

There was a time when the best response was polite dismissal or to simply change the subject. But we just can't afford to look the other way any longer. Tolerance goes both ways, but sadly trans activists have taken the 'opt-out' approach away from us so …

Looks like the people agree.

Loud, long, almost maniacal laughter. Maybe even a bit of finger pointing at the person asking if you know they think it can happen. https://t.co/CMM3Q5b51o — The Abnormal One (@LFCVegas) September 17, 2023

Yes, because the claim is utterly laughable. https://t.co/5iGbvNgdbc — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) September 17, 2023

Just blatant mockery. Laugh them out — Melanie Bernard (@realMel_Bernard) September 17, 2023

Logic rarely works, but this is also good.

And an answer: “No, of course not. Nor can women become men.” — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) September 17, 2023

This might be even better!

Have a brief pause first, stare them dead in the eyes with the 'are you serious' look then laugh. — Impartial Media (@Impar_tialMedia) September 17, 2023

It might even help with all of this nonsense, if everyone does it enough.

I believe in the healing power of laughter. — The American Cynic (@amcynic) September 17, 2023

It's only a matter of time.

Once it becomes uncool, they’ll lost a considerable amount of power.



It sounds kinda stupid to say it that way but it’s soooo true. — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) September 17, 2023

Pesky facts.

They will still need a prostate exam. — Randall J Mott (@PackerFever) September 17, 2023

Creative! Let's add it to this list.

I always say “Ok Zoomer.” — Jarrod Hunt (@serverjsy79) September 17, 2023

Excellent practical example of when we all should just laugh.

More transphobic content from you. You should be banned already for hateful content. My 6 year old trans son is going to be a much better person than you will ever be. I would feel sorry for you and pray for you too but I don't pray for MAGA Republican insurrectionists. — James 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 💉🫄 (@JamesPMNFan) September 17, 2023

No, men cannot become women. They can live as women, act like women, have their body surgically altered to look like women, and make horrendous hair and clothing choices, *coughs, but they cannot become women. It is a concept so ridiculous no other human in all of human history could respond in any other way.

Laugh with us!

It's the only solution to this madness!

Thank you, Seth, the Babylon Bee certainly makes the job easier!

***

