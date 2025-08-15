NEVER Gonna Happen, but A+ for Effort! Dems Push for D.C. Statehood After Mismanaging It As a City

The Constitution makes D.C. statehood difficult, if not impossible. Article I gives Congress the power to 'exercise legislation' over the federal district, and the 23rd Amendment gives D.C. votes in the Electoral College. To make D.C. a state would require an act of Congress and a Constitutional Amendment -- one unlikely to be ratified by the required number of states.

That being said, when has the Democratic Party actually cared about the Constitution? Aside from using it as a cudgel when politically convenient, that is.

They're only pushing for D.C. statehood to get two more Senate seats, because democracy. Or something.

DC residents deserve statehood and all the rights that come with it. pic.twitter.com/wOaVPUB1UF — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 15, 2025

The Democrats ran D.C. into the ground as a city. They want to make it a state that they'd ruin immediately, too?

Nah.

Bwahahahaha.



Never going to happen.



It’s great seeing you get embarrassed by Trump doing what the Dems never would.

DC is a hell hole. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) August 15, 2025

President Trump made them make fools of themselves.

Not gonna happen without a Constitutional amendment … which is to say it's not gonna happen — Ena Gill (@JaiShreeRam90) August 15, 2025

Not. Gonna. Happen.

Not a chance.

Democrats just trying to push for 2 more senators that you do not deserve. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) August 15, 2025

They do not deserve it. At all.

Democrats are so lost they are cheering for more crime. Wow. — PapaLeg (@PLeg66) August 15, 2025

They sure are.

No they don't. The entire idea behind D.C. was that no one state would have such immense influence. — Trent Burfine (@TexasTrent) August 15, 2025

Democrats want that influence. So long as they're the ones weilding it.

The founders of the USA and writers of the US Constitution were 10x smarter than anyone running your account. They explicitly kept DC an unincorporated territory not belonging to any state and federalized for a reason.



So you can eff right off with this stupid take. https://t.co/r6fC3G77Pt — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) August 15, 2025

In fairness, a slug is 10X smarter than anyone running the Democrats' account.

Now they want to secede because The President wants to lower crime... they tried having a lawless wallled city a couple of years ago ... how did that go? #AmericaFirst #endcorruption #Conservative #Republicans #Democrats https://t.co/4iSpPgusNh — ConservativeDaily (@BeRealToday50) August 15, 2025

It did not go well.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



