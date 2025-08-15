CONTEMPT: John Kennedy Drops Major TRUTH Bomb About the Defining Characteristic of the...
BREAKING: BOOM! Putin Says Ukraine War Never Would Have Happened If Trump Reelected...
Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips...
Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of...
The Australian Has a SADZ That the Olympics 'Anti-Trans' Rules Will Ruin a...
Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video
VIP
Unshackling Kids from Violent Schools: The Urgent Case for School Choice
A Slave to the Narrative: Lefty Says American Slavery Was Uniquely Bad, Other...
Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless...
Bombs Away! Trump Trolls Jasmine Crockett and the Dem Party from Air Force...
VIP
'Crime Is Unfixable' Is a Leftist Lie: Winning Is a Big, Yellow Caterpillar...
Karoline Leavitt Has MORE Proof of How Badly Biden's Attempt to Blame Trump...
Eric Swalwell’s Cringe-tastic Training Video Proves He’s the Dorkiest Congressman in Town
WHOOPS: United Nations Karen Accidentally Justifies Israel's War on 'Political Force' Hama...

NEVER Gonna Happen, but A+ for Effort! Dems Push for D.C. Statehood After Mismanaging It As a City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 15, 2025
Sarah D.

The Constitution makes D.C. statehood difficult, if not impossible. Article I gives Congress the power to 'exercise legislation' over the federal district, and the 23rd Amendment gives D.C. votes in the Electoral College. To make D.C. a state would require an act of Congress and a Constitutional Amendment -- one unlikely to be ratified by the required number of states.

Advertisement

That being said, when has the Democratic Party actually cared about the Constitution? Aside from using it as a cudgel when politically convenient, that is.

They're only pushing for D.C. statehood to get two more Senate seats, because democracy. Or something.

The Democrats ran D.C. into the ground as a city. They want to make it a state that they'd ruin immediately, too?

Nah.

President Trump made them make fools of themselves.

Not. Gonna. Happen.

They do not deserve it. At all.

They sure are.

Recommended

Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips Over His OWN Post
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Democrats want that influence. So long as they're the ones weilding it.

In fairness, a slug is 10X smarter than anyone running the Democrats' account.

It did not go well.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips Over His OWN Post
Amy Curtis
Bake the Cake! Wedding Photographer Says She Won't Shoot 'MAGA' Events Because of Her Values
Amy Curtis
Captain Underpants? South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Caught In WILD Arrest Video
Grateful Calvin
The Australian Has a SADZ That the Olympics 'Anti-Trans' Rules Will Ruin a Man's Dream of Beating Women
Amy Curtis
A Slave to the Narrative: Lefty Says American Slavery Was Uniquely Bad, Other Forms Were 'More Human'
Amy Curtis
Bombs Away! Trump Trolls Jasmine Crockett and the Dem Party from Air Force One on Way to Peace Summit
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pick a Lane! Leftist Veteran Says Masked Federal Agent Isn't a Man, Trips Over His OWN Post Amy Curtis
Advertisement