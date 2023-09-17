NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to be spiraling more than usual

Harry Sisson, Biden's biggest fan, or stalker, we aren't sure yet, is best known for his manic videos and long rants on X about his undying dedication to the most amazing and incredible president who ever lived, somehow, Joe Biden. But lately, his rants have grown more unsettling, and we have to ask - is Harry ok?

Advertisement

Electing Joe Biden again in 2024 is the single most important thing we must do to save our democracy and preserve America. This is not an exaggeration or hyperbolic, it’s the truth. Let’s defeat fascism and extremism once and for all. pic.twitter.com/Rh2DJUpcqi — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 17, 2023

All politics all the time will get to anyone, but maybe this is all just too much for the 20-year-old TikTok influencer.

@harryjsisson you are championing a loosing battle. If you aren’t paying attention his own party is waning on him & the impeachment approval amongst democrats is higher than disapproval with over 20% unsure. Know when to jump ship to save your skin. — Sheryl Abraham (@SherylP8) September 17, 2023

Dude, even leftist mainstream media are jumping ship,. You're flogging a dead horse, most likely died from a booster 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/PHKfWfY6sd — 🇦🇺OurVoicesMatter (@OV_Matter) September 17, 2023

Go to bed, it is past your bedtime. — Izzdan (@Izzdan) September 17, 2023

Really, Harry, you seem unhinged.

Do you even know what you're so upset about?

We are not a Democracy Harry…. — Deen 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@LaLa716NY) September 17, 2023

If only you truly understood the meaning of the terms you use…. — Tom Champlin (@ThomasChamplin) September 17, 2023

“This is not an exaggeration or hyperbolic”



Literally everything you said is an exaggeration lmao — Media Lies (@MediaLies_345) September 17, 2023

We can't defeat Fascism when cheerleaders like yourself keep championing it https://t.co/3hP3Dkopjb — Rogue Gamecock Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) September 17, 2023

Exactly.

Has Biden done ANYTHING people actually voted for?

"Save our democracy"



Biden has been ruling by executive fiat. He routinely ignores decisions handed down by the judicial branch.



Do you ever get tired of being wrong all the time? https://t.co/KcUjcaRRfY — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 17, 2023

Can someone check in on Harry? Is he eating, bathing, or even sleeping?

Why is this fetus making post about Joe at 5 am? https://t.co/JioilBt0Qr — Bottled Water (@bottwater) September 17, 2023

White Privilege Boy is drunk https://t.co/2acSJI5TnN — LameDuckBiden (@lameduckbiden) September 17, 2023

Oof. This one hurts.

The saddest thing happening in America now is that we may have to choose between the lying doddering shill of the extreme left and the lying narcissistic idol of the extreme right. Both sides can do so much better. https://t.co/WvgP2f7o1W — Tea Party Environmentalist (@TPEnviron) September 17, 2023

Even other Lefties are getting bored with your relentless shtick.

Advertisement

Think the DNC will start noticing?

I usually agree with everything you say, even if you’re a little bit… one dimensional & a tad epicene for my tastes



But let’s be honest. As far as the Democrat field is concerned, we can do farrr better than Biden



JON OSSOFF & AOC are the BEST



Then Warnock/Newsom/Beto



❤️😊 https://t.co/GEp12cX8k7 — Mireille Sicard 🇫🇷 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@Meray140) September 17, 2023

Go outside Harry.

Watch some TV.

Make friends.

You're 20, kid. This obsession with promoting Biden while hiding under your bed for fear of a coming 2nd Trump apocalypse just isn't healthy. We're worried for you. Are you eating? Have you called your mom?

Seriously.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!