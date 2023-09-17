Where were they? WaPo is worried that the impeachment process is suddenly NOW...
NOT an exaggeration or hyperbolic, the kid isn't ok: Harry Sisson seems to be spiraling more than usual

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:00 PM on September 17, 2023
Meme screenshot

Harry Sisson, Biden's biggest fan, or stalker, we aren't sure yet, is best known for his manic videos and long rants on X about his undying dedication to the most amazing and incredible president who ever lived, somehow, Joe Biden. But lately, his rants have grown more unsettling, and we have to ask - is Harry ok?

Advertisement

All politics all the time will get to anyone, but maybe this is all just too much for the 20-year-old TikTok influencer.

Really, Harry, you seem unhinged. 

Do you even know what you're so upset about?

Advertisement

Exactly.

Has Biden done ANYTHING people actually voted for?

Can someone check in on Harry? Is he eating, bathing, or even sleeping?

Oof. This one hurts.

Even other Lefties are getting bored with your relentless shtick. 

Advertisement

Think the DNC will start noticing?

Go outside Harry.

Watch some TV.

Make friends.

You're 20, kid. This obsession with promoting Biden while hiding under your bed for fear of a coming 2nd Trump apocalypse just isn't healthy. We're worried for you. Are you eating? Have you called your mom?

Seriously.

***

