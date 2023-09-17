'It was HIS idea first'! Vivek Ramaswamy tries to take credit for classic conservativism and FAILS

Everyone under 30 thinks they've just discovered the Earth is round and when they're trying to build a political brand, goodness the cringe can be intense. The Right's very own Beto, who is 38 to be clear, took this cringe to the next level when his campaign announced he came up with the idea to abolish the Department of Education and former Vice President Mike Pence STOLE the idea from him!

What.

Hey @Mike_Pence. You get an "F" for copying @VivekGRamaswamy's homework. While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, it's not cool to rip off his revolutionary ideas and pawn them off as your own. Don't blame you. Vivek is super smart. @Harvard and @YaleLawSch degrees. pic.twitter.com/0YasybvUqL — Team Vivek War Room (Text VIVEK to 84835) (@VivekWarRoom) September 16, 2023

Yes.

Mike Pence, a Republican mainstay for decades attempted to copy the political genius of Ramaswamy, who when to Harvard AND Yale you guys.

Only stupid people with no knowledge of conservative positions since Reagan would think Mike Pence stole this idea from a thirtysomething. https://t.co/1yAkYtDVXA — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 16, 2023

LOL, right?

This is like if a 10-year-old who dunked his cookie in milk for the first time last Wednesday started berating his Grandpa for doing the same on the grounds that he was ripping off a revolutionary idea. https://t.co/rpQLAKBeik — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) September 17, 2023

Let's make this very clear.

Republican candidates promise to kill the Education department literally every four years



Vivek would know that if he ever voted in Republican primaries https://t.co/B7Ck8BpuJl — Pudge (@pudgenet) September 17, 2023

Maybe Ron Paul stole it from Ramaswamy too! The kid's been dreaming up pure gold for YEARS and never gotten any credit!

Ron Paul has been calling to abolish the department of education for decades https://t.co/hyt3zcQEDA — Mitch Behna (@mitchsbehna) September 17, 2023

Child prodigy?

Republicans have been clamoring to get rid of the federal Dept of Education since Vivek was in diapers. https://t.co/NYuj7c6GfJ — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 17, 2023

Your Twitchy team is dedicated to only providing you with accurate and factual lols.

We had to double-check ourselves.

I don’t know who is behind this Vivek campaign parody account but they are hilarious https://t.co/BlNDSwegr1 — ieshua Ceannaideach (@OrigenOfSpices) September 17, 2023

This might explain it though.

When you’re not actually a conservative, you don’t know that conservatives have been talking about this for decades. https://t.co/eOtH8hfZbR — Russ Latino (@RussLatino) September 17, 2023

In the words of the fabulous Shania Twain, 'That don't impress-uh me much.'

Still thinking about what a revealing mess this tweet is. Aside from the total historical ignorance, what kind of “Republican” brags about Yale and Harvard degrees in 2023? https://t.co/kORAMMADeH — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 17, 2023

He probably hoped no one would notice.

When you're running a grift and you think you're the first to come up with something that has been a tent pole of the people you're trying to grift for the last 40 years. https://t.co/OQafwNE1kB — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) September 17, 2023

Pro-tip for the newbies, Ramaswamy. When you try to pass off a revolutionary political proposal as your own, make sure it hasn't been a foundational element of every GOP campaign for the last 40+ years.

A quick Google search can help prevent a lot of this embarrassment, kid.

***

