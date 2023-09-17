'It was HIS idea first'! Vivek Ramaswamy tries to take credit for classic conservativism and FAILS

New York Democrats devise ingenious solution to solve immigration crisis: raise taxes
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  1:00 PM on September 17, 2023
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Everyone under 30 thinks they've just discovered the Earth is round and when they're trying to build a political brand, goodness the cringe can be intense. The Right's very own Beto, who is 38 to be clear, took this cringe to the next level when his campaign announced he came up with the idea to abolish the Department of Education and former Vice President Mike Pence STOLE the idea from him!

What.

Yes.

Mike Pence, a Republican mainstay for decades attempted to copy the political genius of Ramaswamy, who when to Harvard AND Yale you guys.

LOL, right?

Let's make this very clear.

Maybe Ron Paul stole it from Ramaswamy too! The kid's been dreaming up pure gold for YEARS and never gotten any credit!

Child prodigy?

Your Twitchy team is dedicated to only providing you with accurate and factual lols. 

We had to double-check ourselves.

This might explain it though.

In the words of the fabulous Shania Twain, 'That don't impress-uh me much.'

He probably hoped no one would notice.

Pro-tip for the newbies, Ramaswamy. When you try to pass off a revolutionary political proposal as your own, make sure it hasn't been a foundational element of every GOP campaign for the last 40+ years.

A quick Google search can help prevent a lot of this embarrassment, kid.

***

