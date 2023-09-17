How is he DOING that? Watch as this dentist mesmerizes a kid with magic so good grownups are in awe

No one likes going to the dentist. Absolutely no one. Not even dentists.

This dentist, however, has found a way to use his fallback career as a magician to make things a little more fun for the understandably nervous kids that come into his office.

WATCH:

Ok, watch again.

One more time ... and now read the comments from everyone else equally as enthralled as this adorable child.

But really how does he do that? — CryptO'brian (@Crypto_Obrian) September 17, 2023

Magic 🪄🪄 — OSIMO (@Awesemo) September 17, 2023

Oh wow ! The guy is in a wrong profession 😁 — Out of Context Laughter (@NoContextLaugh) September 17, 2023

Make it so a kid remembers your magic tricks more than the awful teeth drilling. That's talent!

One of the sweetest videos ever. The smile on this cuties face is too adorable https://t.co/1CVvBj1d1j — Kayl🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Dancingchick21) September 17, 2023

You always go the extra mile when you love your job! https://t.co/sj5Olt90GI — Rem (@OnAirRem) September 17, 2023

Wait! This can be LEARNED? Watch out, kids! Parents are learning some magic!

Doing the same with my daughter and she doesn't get it. — Moonsi.eth ⛩️👾 (@MoonsiCollins) September 17, 2023

YAAAS.

Every dentist should be like this, not like others who might cause you lasting trauma.😁 — Dream (@MagixDream) September 17, 2023

His expressions are great! — Dapphouse (@dapp_house) September 17, 2023

That’s a great strategy to gain their confidence and put them at ease💐 — Shani Blake (@BlakeShani45133) September 17, 2023

Of course, it helps to have an eager and absolutely adorable audience to keep your confidence up.

OMG, that boy is so sweet. — JStern (@JesseStern27331) September 17, 2023

This Is beautiful — Marlene Ramirez (@MarleneLucia140) September 17, 2023

Lol the kids mind is blown🤣 https://t.co/TKDK0Kut00 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Ultra Maga Beach Bum🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MichaelWMoore7) September 17, 2023

Some of the best things in life are pure and simple. It's so nice to take a moment away from the fighting and insanity to remember there are good people in this world and lots of innocent smiles ready to light up at the simplest of magic tricks.

What a great dentist! 🪥 — George Barrera (@george_barrera1) September 17, 2023

Absolutely love this! — Ⓜ️ Blair | MProtocol (@Blairosophy) September 17, 2023

The bestest doctor .... — Granny X (@freedom_scribe) September 17, 2023

Well, maybe not simple.

HOW'D HE DO THAT.

But where does it go🥺🥺🙁 https://t.co/MWv6q56feV — Aadila (@harly_cute) September 17, 2023

Thank you for making this little boy's difficult dentist day a little easier doc! Everyone can learn from this small act of kindness. It's the small things, like stealing someone's nose, that really make this world all worth it!

