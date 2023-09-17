'The correct response is laughter’: Seth Dillon gives his best dad advice on...
How is he DOING that? Watch as this dentist mesmerizes a kid with magic so good grownups are in awe

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on September 17, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

No one likes going to the dentist. Absolutely no one. Not even dentists.

This dentist, however, has found a way to use his fallback career as a magician to make things a little more fun for the understandably nervous kids that come into his office.

WATCH:

Ok, watch again.

One more time ... and now read the comments from everyone else equally as enthralled as this adorable child.

Make it so a kid remembers your magic tricks more than the awful teeth drilling. That's talent!

Wait! This can be LEARNED? Watch out, kids! Parents are learning some magic!

Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend status (watch)
Grateful Calvin
YAAAS.

Of course, it helps to have an eager and absolutely adorable audience to keep your confidence up.

Some of the best things in life are pure and simple. It's so nice to take a moment away from the fighting and insanity to remember there are good people in this world and lots of innocent smiles ready to light up at the simplest of magic tricks.

Well, maybe not simple.

HOW'D HE DO THAT.

Thank you for making this little boy's difficult dentist day a little easier doc! Everyone can learn from this small act of kindness. It's the small things, like stealing someone's nose, that really make this world all worth it!

