Dad is just doing his best? VERY creepy trans 'gender reveal' viral video ends up being all about dad

The creepy factor seems to have no ceiling when it comes to the creative ways trans activists come up with to promote their worldview. Gender reveal parties have their own iceberg of creepiness to explore, but the trend of trans teens and adults popping out of boxes to reveal their new gender is ... beyond.

Unfortunately for this particular dad, who is clearly trying his best to be supportive, the cringe can be a bit overwhelming at times.

Absolutely brutal L for these parents pic.twitter.com/tkOd367UFQ — E (@ElijahSchaffer) September 17, 2023

Every parent wants the best for their child and in 2023, that often means standing by while they make possibly the worst choices of their lives for internet fame and validation. Mom certainly seems on board, who did the trans kid go to first? Poor dad though:

I've seen this one before. The dad's face is so telling... — 𝕲𝖎𝖋𝖙𝖘 🐝 (@GiftsUngiven_) September 17, 2023

That poor father. I mean you reap what you sow but still, sad to see. — 2nd Amendment Jerky Co. (@2ajerkyco) September 17, 2023

Hopefully, his forced smile will be enough to earn him some mercy later on.

Guess who will be hated when that boy is older. — Elijah Hodges (@thetishbite01) September 17, 2023

Lots of people empathize with the father, but not in the way the video hopes to portray.

As a father this hurts my soul — RubiconSlav 🇺🇸 (@Rubiconslav) September 17, 2023

My man is visibly dying inside. — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) September 17, 2023

Being a supportive parent has its limits and this poor father may just be at his. At least the mom seems happy, maybe she's been the cheerleader all along.

This father’s eyes are a study in what it looks like when you realize you’re past the point of no return. https://t.co/JNJdUl8rPQ — LostTribeRoots (@losttriberoots) September 17, 2023

Guessing it's too late to turn back now.

If you only do things to showboat then you'll fail and you'll end up unhappy. https://t.co/ajxduHDKXH — WakeUp (@godwins_wakeup) September 17, 2023

Dads in 2023 be like:

We can only hope.

It’s gonna be so sad for these people when this trend dies out. Kind of like face tats — Eric James (@EricSlentz) September 17, 2023

Being a parent is tough, especially today when your son can come home and announce he's dramatically changing his entire life, will never have kids of his own, and needs you to call him your 'daughter' from now on. What father wouldn't have a difficult time with this, let alone struggle to play his role in a video he knows will be seen by absolutely everyone he knows?

Acceptance and love are great ideas kids, but maybe give Dad some space to figure things out on his own. We'll keep you in all our hearts and prayers brother! Good luck.

