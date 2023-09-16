'Maybe stop being a passive-aggressive jerk': Ilhan Omar's faux concern for Boebert’s kids backfires

'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:30 PM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Oh how sweet, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar shares a heartfelt moment of concern with Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert over her kids. A mother's concern. Something everyone can understand and appreciate. It's so nice to see politicians set aside politics and be empathetic human beings for once! She really is an inspiration to us all!

Wait. No she Isn't. What is this passive-aggressive backhanded nonsense?

Oof, lady. Could you be any more transparent?

What do liberals love to say? Stay in your lane!

Controversial or not, if she feels this strongly about the potential impact on Rep. Boebert's kids, why isn't she condemning the release of the video in the first place?

Plus, perspective, right?

Really though, maybe Ilhan with her many *coughs personal controversies *coughs, should sit this one out.

This should probably go for most of the vocal Democrats on this issue.

We all see right through you, honey.

Probably a lesson everyone could learn from this ridiculous political distraction ...

