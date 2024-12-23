The Science President: Trump Vows to Make Two Genders the Official Policy of...
'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's A...
Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to...
NYU History Prof and MSNBC Guest Deletes Post Whining About Scalia Giving Trump...
'60 Minutes' Pushes Gun Control by Praising Mexico's Lone Gun Store, Trips Over...
We KNEW It! Trump Campaign Pollster Explains What Was Their Most Effective 2024...
DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST...
Legacy Media Newscasts Do Their Thing With the NYC Subway Murder Story
'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop....
INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets...
Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Byron York OWNS Journo Claiming Kash Patel Will Target Trump Enemies With List...
VIP
Biden's Selective 'Conscience' About Sanctity of Life Adds Another Element to His Despicab...

WI Children’s Hospital Rejected Christmas Toy Donations Because of ‘Religious’ Org Name (Then Apologized)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 23, 2024
AngieArtist

This story is close-ish to home for this writer: back in 2013, her youngest son had hernia repair surgery at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (CHoW). They did good work and she's grateful for it. But there have been some issues with CHoW: a few years ago, Dr. Barbara Knox -- then head University of Wisconsin’s Child Protection Program and CHoW's 'child abuse pediatrician' -- accused several families of child abuse, despite those claims being rejected by CPS and law enforcement. Knox was suspended and eventually left CHow in 2019 (she went to Alaska, where similar accusations appear to have followed her). 

Advertisement

They also have a 'gender care' clinic, providing puberty blockers for children as young as ten.

So this story isn't really a surprise, frankly. CHoW has gone woke:

Shameful.

Very woke.

This writer knows exactly how this went down: some AWFL in the volunteer department saw the name and got her panties in a bunch.

Can only be compassionate if it's politically correct enough.

Yep.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Based on a word that has secular meaning.

Because the feelings of some AWFL trump those of kids in need.

The inevitable 'gender-affirming' lawsuits will bankrupt CHoW.

Yes.

Here's posts from Brecken's Blessings about it:

After public backlash, CHoW issued a statement and apology:

WJLA reports:

Advertisement

Children’s Wisconsin acknowledged it made a mistake in a statement shared with The National News Desk via email Friday.

"We made a mistake and have apologized to Brecken’s Mom," it wrote. "To be perfectly clear: Children’s Wisconsin values the work of Brecken’s Blessings and their use of the word 'blessings' should not have been a hindrance to accepting their generous donations."

"As a values-based organization, we will take the learnings from this mistake seriously and work to ensure our guidelines are both well communicated and consistent with our mission.," it added. "We hope to be able to work with Brecken’s Blessings in the future and are truly sorry for the hurt this has caused."

Will the staff member(s) who rejected the toys be disciplined? Trained? Who will be held accountable for this?

Tags: CHILDREN CHRISTMAS DONATIONS HOSPITAL WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to Condemn Biden Migrant Crisis (Video)
Sam J.
NYU History Prof and MSNBC Guest Deletes Post Whining About Scalia Giving Trump Immunity (We Got It Tho!)
Amy Curtis
'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's Aged BADLY
Doug P.
We KNEW It! Trump Campaign Pollster Explains What Was Their Most Effective 2024 Ad Material
Doug P.
'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop. 36 Is in Effect
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement