WI Children’s Hospital Rejected Christmas Toy Donations Because of ‘Religious’ Org Name (Then Apologized)

This story is close-ish to home for this writer: back in 2013, her youngest son had hernia repair surgery at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (CHoW). They did good work and she's grateful for it. But there have been some issues with CHoW: a few years ago, Dr. Barbara Knox -- then head University of Wisconsin’s Child Protection Program and CHoW's 'child abuse pediatrician' -- accused several families of child abuse, despite those claims being rejected by CPS and law enforcement. Knox was suspended and eventually left CHow in 2019 (she went to Alaska, where similar accusations appear to have followed her).

They also have a 'gender care' clinic, providing puberty blockers for children as young as ten.

So this story isn't really a surprise, frankly. CHoW has gone woke:

UNREAL: @childrenswi has rejected hundreds of toys from a toy drive organized by the "Brecken's Blessings" org because their logo contains the word "blessings” which violates hospital policy. pic.twitter.com/4NNadZlUi8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2024

Shameful.

Children’s Hospital has gone woke. pic.twitter.com/ZR8cDXEJmM — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) December 20, 2024

Very woke.

The idiocy of the left in action, especially since "blessing" has an entirely secular meaning as well as a religious one, and even the religious one is not in any way tied to any particular faith. "The governor gave his blessing to the new highway project." — TS the Deplorable Garbage (@TStheDeplorable) December 20, 2024

This writer knows exactly how this went down: some AWFL in the volunteer department saw the name and got her panties in a bunch.

Holding toys back because of the word "blessings" is ridiculous.



Especially during the holiday season.



Where is the Christmas spirit and compassion for children in need? — ThePatrioticCreed (@PatrioticCreed) December 20, 2024

Can only be compassionate if it's politically correct enough.

Yep.

Hey @childrenswi WTF? A donation is a donation. Very bigoted of you to discriminate based on personal beliefs. https://t.co/kuML6hQ0KB — David Rosener (@DavidRosener) December 21, 2024

Based on a word that has secular meaning.

This is literally insane. Shame on @childrenswi. This only hurts the kids you say you want to help. Good job. https://t.co/v7WKPgYinE — Mochi (@moxeydoxie) December 20, 2024

Because the feelings of some AWFL trump those of kids in need.

Children’s Hospitals are necessary, lifesaving, and life changing. If they keep up with woke BS and sterilizing kids they will lose public support. That would hurt children and families. Provide world class medical care for children in need and stay away from divisive BS. https://t.co/be34a2GgfK — Rule 62 (@kayco76) December 20, 2024

The inevitable 'gender-affirming' lawsuits will bankrupt CHoW.

They put political correctness over the needs of children. https://t.co/wCMiPcTB1v — Patriotic Penguin 🐧 (@ElectPenguin) December 20, 2024

Yes.

Here's posts from Brecken's Blessings about it:

Appalling. @childrenswi (Children's Hospital, Milwaukee) has rejected TOY donations from a local non-profit because the word "blessings" appears in the name. @libsoftiktok @scarlett4kids pic.twitter.com/BI2l51y7Xn — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) December 20, 2024

After public backlash, CHoW issued a statement and apology:

I originally thought this story had to be fake. I mean Children's Hospital could not be so PC that it would reject toys from a group because it had "Blessings" in it's name. Yet that is exactly what happened. At least Children's now admits it was wrong. https://t.co/BqPiPjTrUp — Jeff Wagner (@jeffwagnerradio) December 21, 2024

WJLA reports:

Children’s Wisconsin acknowledged it made a mistake in a statement shared with The National News Desk via email Friday. "We made a mistake and have apologized to Brecken’s Mom," it wrote. "To be perfectly clear: Children’s Wisconsin values the work of Brecken’s Blessings and their use of the word 'blessings' should not have been a hindrance to accepting their generous donations." "As a values-based organization, we will take the learnings from this mistake seriously and work to ensure our guidelines are both well communicated and consistent with our mission.," it added. "We hope to be able to work with Brecken’s Blessings in the future and are truly sorry for the hurt this has caused."

Will the staff member(s) who rejected the toys be disciplined? Trained? Who will be held accountable for this?