REWIND: FIFTY Years Ago, Ronald Reagan Chatted With Johnny Carson About Taxes, Government (He Was Right!)

We're going to jump in the wayback machine to 1975, for this fantastic Johnny Carson interview of Ronald Reagan, before the latter was elected President.

Watch what the Gipper had to say about taxes and government:

Listen carefully what Ronald Reagan had to say about government, taxes and inflation. pic.twitter.com/noCoESVSng — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) December 22, 2024

He's correct.

This is a fantastic video — WTF would I use my real name (@Whynotbeme2021) December 23, 2024

It really is. Thank goodness technology brought it to us.

Why did ppl not like this man? — Brandon ✝️🇺🇸 (@BrandonBLW) December 23, 2024

Because (R)easons.

He's describing the permanent bureaucracy here. "Deep State" players have only become more powerful in 44 years. — Reform RoBot (@RealRobSeal) December 22, 2024

Yes.

All of it still amazingly relevant today.



And Democrats will never admit that Reagan was ever this erudite. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) December 22, 2024

Never.

"I think the answer to curing inflation is a balanced budget...

Balancing the budget is like protecting your virtue - you have to learn to say No" ~ Ronald Reagan — Bearfort (@So_ynoT) December 23, 2024

A great line.

We would be better off with a hologram of this guy than our current President. Wow. Great stuff. — THE OPS DESK (@TheOpsDesk) December 23, 2024

That's a low bar, but yes.

A shoe would be better than Joe Biden.

The level of discourse on a nighttime comedy show was higher in the 1970s than any ‘serious’ show today. https://t.co/tXuS5bNnSZ — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) December 23, 2024

Yes. And this writer can probably surmise Carson's political leanings, but you'd never know it from this clip.

(Dick Cavett's show was also good for this sort of discourse).

“We live in the only country where it takes more brains to figure out the tax than it does to make the income” https://t.co/w4ONGhYEIC — “Karen” (@upitykaren) December 23, 2024

Another great line.

Every time you see the great white buffalo chip (@SenWarren) wail about taxing businesses and billionaires, she's actually advocating to tax YOU indirectly.

She knows it, but she hopes you are too dumb to realize it. https://t.co/dxFHyP4M0m — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 23, 2024

Exactly.