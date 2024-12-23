REALLY?! ACLU Files Suit on Behalf of 'Trans' FL Prisoners for Taxpayer-Funded Makeup,...
Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY...
The Science President: Trump Vows to Make Two Genders the Official Policy of...
'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's A...
WI Children’s Hospital Rejected Christmas Toy Donations Because of ‘Religious’ Org Name (T...
Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to...
NYU History Prof and MSNBC Guest Deletes Post Whining About Scalia Giving Trump...
'60 Minutes' Pushes Gun Control by Praising Mexico's Lone Gun Store, Trips Over...
We KNEW It! Trump Campaign Pollster Explains What Was Their Most Effective 2024...
DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST...
Legacy Media Newscasts Do Their Thing With the NYC Subway Murder Story
'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop....
INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets...
Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden...

REWIND: FIFTY Years Ago, Ronald Reagan Chatted With Johnny Carson About Taxes, Government (He Was Right!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo, File

We're going to jump in the wayback machine to 1975, for this fantastic Johnny Carson interview of Ronald Reagan, before the latter was elected President.

Watch what the Gipper had to say about taxes and government:

Advertisement

He's correct.

It really is. Thank goodness technology brought it to us.

Because (R)easons.

Yes.

Never.

A great line.

That's a low bar, but yes.

Recommended

Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

A shoe would be better than Joe Biden.

Yes. And this writer can probably surmise Carson's political leanings, but you'd never know it from this clip.

(Dick Cavett's show was also good for this sort of discourse).

Another great line.

Exactly.

Tags: GOVERNMENT INFLATION RONALD REAGAN TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WI Children’s Hospital Rejected Christmas Toy Donations Because of ‘Religious’ Org Name (Then Apologized)
Amy Curtis
Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to Condemn Biden Migrant Crisis (Video)
Sam J.
'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's Aged BADLY
Doug P.
We KNEW It! Trump Campaign Pollster Explains What Was Their Most Effective 2024 Ad Material
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires Amy Curtis
Advertisement