'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker rally narrative

As usual, LGBTQ activists simply could not contain their rage that someone they disagree with was allowed to speak in public.

Posie Parker, a feminist activist in Britain, and founder of Standing For Women, had the audacity to hold a public event, so naturally LGBTQ activists decided to show up to 'protest.' #LetWomenSpeakDublin

love the MASSIVE turnout for the protest against Posie Parker and transphobia in Dublin #TransRightsAreHumanRights #lovewins pic.twitter.com/6h0oHMQ4bB — Gary Doyle (@thegarydoyle) September 16, 2023

Megyn Kelly was having none of it.

I love it too - shows @ThePosieParker’s enormous power as she speaks up for women’s rights. These fools can’t shut her up and it’s glorious. https://t.co/BVIBHprZBj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 16, 2023

Now that's how you flip a narrative on its head!

Women across the political spectrum shared the same sentiment.

But first, did everyone notice the 'Struggle, Solidarity, Socialism,' flag at this ''protest' in Doyle's photo?

Massive turnout? We have eyes you know… 😂 #LGBWithoutTheTQ — 𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞… 𝕒𝕜𝕒 𝔸𝕕𝕫 (@AdzGCol) September 16, 2023

He might have been exaggerating things a tad.

The alleged minority are saying "theres more of us than you". #LetWomenSpeakDublin pic.twitter.com/mkaonFJ9Wj — Emily Wilding Davison (@Wommando) September 16, 2023

Even if he's not ...

The bigger crowd is rarely correct.



Especially when they are against free speech and pro-censorship of anything but their brand new message for kids.



Fascist rally with no knowledge barrier to entry. Well done 👏 — Fella Writes (@fellawrites) September 16, 2023

Do they even know what they're protesting?

Look at all the red flags. These people think that men demanding to enter women’s change rooms struggle in the same way that workers struggle under capitalism 😂😂😂 — KassandraZ (@Kassandra_Zerb) September 16, 2023

What's with the Soviet flags, Gary? Trans-communists? All getting a bit ecelctic isn't it? pic.twitter.com/y9O0eZTKHi — MintSauceSarnie 🥪 (@MintSauceSarnie) September 16, 2023

It's always beneficial for straight men to step in and keep the gays and ladies in line.

Yeah you tell those women and gays what they should think like a good spicy straight man — LGB Alex (@alexslego) September 16, 2023

That’s a lot of men screaming at women in an effort to silence them.

What is it about screaming misogyny that attracts you so Gary? — SkankyGelato (@FindingDore) September 16, 2023

God forbid women are allowed to gather and speak about their very reasonable expectations of minimal respect from society - single sex spaces. — KassandraZ (@Kassandra_Zerb) September 16, 2023

They're not wrong.

Some men such as yourself indeed think men deserve more rights than women.

And you found a way to promote that feeling, while still claiming to be progressive. — Schnookiekins 💯❤️Member of IDGAF+❤️💯 (@schnookiekins) September 16, 2023

Don't let women speak!

Who do they think they are!

Down with women!

Only men & transwomen should be allowed to speak!

Don't let women have their own sports!

Don't let women have safe spaces!

Let men in women's prisons!

Fuck women! — Joanna 💚🤍💜 (@ScoutSleepe) September 16, 2023

It really seems like the LGBTQ/pro-trans activists don't know what they are actually protesting or supporting.

Women’s rights aren’t transphobia. You can call them that all you like but anyone with half a brain knows the difference. The word “transphobia” loses all meaning when you use it for people standing up for women’s rights. — Rebby K (@RebsTweet) September 16, 2023

I don’t think those dopes really know what they are marching for with hammer and sickle flag. It’s laughable. If they had a hammer and sickle society, the only place they would be marching to is the gulag. 😂 — David Chapman (@OldChappy55) September 16, 2023

All that matters is they waved flags around and chanted. Doyle put in a 'love wins' hashtag and everyone gets to feel like they accomplished something. Trans Lives Matter or something.



No one quite knows what the problem is, but they are certain that the loud, mean lady is to blame!

Meanwhile, women can't organize a simple event to discuss women's rights without being mobbed by activists trying to silence them and shame them off the streets. 'Transphobia!', 'Bigotry!', 'Hate!', 'The mean lady keeps talking!!'

Progress.

Struggle.

Solidarity.

Socialism.

Wait ... We got off-topic. What's happening? What is everyone protesting again?

As usual, Megyn is right on the mark. Women deserve the right to speak on women's issues without being mobbed and plenty of women across the political spectrum agree!

Sorry, straight guy, they DON'T need your permission.

***

