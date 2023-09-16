'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker...
'Should never have happened': TX Senate acquits AG Ken Paxton on ALL impeachment...
Newsom doesn't have a Peg Leg to stand on because California has a...
'Who’s bidding are you doing?': Ayanna Pressley takes a shot at the GOP...
L.A. mayor just made the City Council's sanctuary city vote backfire in RECORD...
People can't help but wonder if the Biden WH wrote this ABC News...
Here's an important reminder whenever you see climate change fearmongering from the AP
Jonathan Turley dissects DC special counsel's late Friday attempt to 'curtail' Trump
Actor Matthew Marsden asks Twitter for Biden's greatest accomplishments, hilarity ensues
Biden's 'Dark Brandon' mug invites mockery
BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
'Forget it, he’s rolling:' Twitter and Amazon reviewers mock a history book with...
'This is why America Runs on Dunkin': Starbucks Barista films himself putting whipped...
'Love me, you jerks': Oprah scolds Americans for not adoring her as we...

'It's not his age, guys': MSNBC tries saving Biden's failing, floundering, sinking economy ... AGAIN

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:35 PM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Millennials are starting to realize they are about the same as their grandparents were when Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1973. Biden is the oldest US President, ever. He's 80. But is that really what's causing those $ 300-a-week grocery bills?

Advertisement

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart seems to think the ONLY issue people have with Biden is his stunning longevity and White House Deputy Communications Director, Herbie Ziskend agrees.

The left just can't stop trying to convince everyone Biden has single-handedly saved America with record job growth ... you know, after the global pandemic when Democrats shut down the country.

Still, the numbers just don't add up.

They keep telling the American people the economy is absolutely booming, yet ...

Recommended

'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker rally narrative
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Can't really boast about higher wages when inflation is even higher!

It's like they think we don't notice the weekly grocery bill.

This seems to align better with what people are actually experiencing.

Advertisement

Seems Herbie and Jonathan are just hoping you are too dumb to notice.

Actually, the only number that REALLY matters ...

At the end of the day, they can spin and boast and wave their hands around all they want, but Americans know what their bank accounts look like.

It's not Biden's age that's the real issue here, guys.

======================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: INFLATION JOE BIDEN JONATHAN CAPEHART MSNBC OLD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker rally narrative
Chad Felix Greene
'Who’s bidding are you doing?': Ayanna Pressley takes a shot at the GOP Biden Impeachment and MISSES
Chad Felix Greene
L.A. mayor just made the City Council's sanctuary city vote backfire in RECORD time
Doug P.
Newsom doesn't have a Peg Leg to stand on because California has a PIRATE problem now
Coucy
Actor Matthew Marsden asks Twitter for Biden's greatest accomplishments, hilarity ensues
Grateful Calvin
'Should never have happened': TX Senate acquits AG Ken Paxton on ALL impeachment charges
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I love it too ': Megyn Kelly FLIPS the idiotic 'transphobic' Posie Parker rally narrative Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement