'It's not his age, guys': MSNBC tries saving Biden's failing, floundering, sinking economy ... AGAIN

Millennials are starting to realize they are about the same as their grandparents were when Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1973. Biden is the oldest US President, ever. He's 80. But is that really what's causing those $ 300-a-week grocery bills?

Advertisement

MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart seems to think the ONLY issue people have with Biden is his stunning longevity and White House Deputy Communications Director, Herbie Ziskend agrees.

“Yes, President Biden is 80-years-old. An 80-year-old presiding over an economy where wages are up, unemployment is at record lows, and job creation has climbed past a record 13.5 million since his inauguration on January 2021.”

pic.twitter.com/Y027OTh7o8 — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) September 16, 2023

The left just can't stop trying to convince everyone Biden has single-handedly saved America with record job growth ... you know, after the global pandemic when Democrats shut down the country.

1st of all, he didn’t “create” 13.5 million jobs. He gets community notes every time he claims this. Those were mostly jobs coming back after his buddies in China “did something in a lab.” Oh & wages are going down. But leave him alone, “He’s 80!” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 16, 2023

Still, the numbers just don't add up.

This must be what it works on paper but not in reality — COMMENT SECTION POLLS (@real_spectator) September 16, 2023

They keep telling the American people the economy is absolutely booming, yet ...

My favorite part of the economic news cycle is rich media and DC people telling me everything is actually fine and to ignore what my monthly budget sheet tells me. — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) September 16, 2023

My wages sure ain’t up! Unemployment is at a record low because people are working 2-3 jobs just to survive Bidenomics‼️ — Mendy Hughes (@13Hughe) September 16, 2023

Can't really boast about higher wages when inflation is even higher!

And inflation continues to eat into real wages. — Roger (@Roger247_) September 16, 2023

It's like they think we don't notice the weekly grocery bill.

We all buy groceries, gas, and pay bills. We all are broker the last couple years. We all know the deal Herbie. — LetsBeFriends🐊 🐊 (Proxy wars are bad) (@BadOpinions5) September 16, 2023

Have you bought groceries, shopped for a car, filled up your gas tank or tried to buy a house recently? People know what is really happening. The elites are sheltered from higher prices, regular people live with tighter margins. — Erinn2ns (@Erinn2ns) September 16, 2023

Lol we have an all time record of Americans living paycheck to paycheck. And they’re making up the difference with credit cards. What about that says the economy is good? — Hans Neat (@HansRudolphNeat) September 16, 2023

This seems to align better with what people are actually experiencing.

Real wages are down for 3 straight years. This is what happens when Biden decided to “borrow” trillions from the future to prop up the economy and get him re-elected.https://t.co/rV4C8rDA5n — Florida Dad (@FLMarka) September 16, 2023

Advertisement

Seems Herbie and Jonathan are just hoping you are too dumb to notice.

They outright lie or lie by omission because they think you’re either stupid or you’re enough of a sheep to repeat their propaganda. — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) September 16, 2023

Actually, the only number that REALLY matters ...

At the end of the day, they can spin and boast and wave their hands around all they want, but Americans know what their bank accounts look like.

It's not Biden's age that's the real issue here, guys.

======================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!